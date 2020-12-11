Economy & Politics
Debt forgiveness will help boost development in Africa – Gbajabiamila
Gbajabiamila has said that foreign debt cancellation will allow African countries to have more funds for the development of the continent.
The Speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila has stated that debt forgiveness will help boost development in Africa as African nations will spend less time towards debt serving but on governance.
The Speaker disclosed this in a social media statement after meeting international development partners on the Debt Cancellation Campaign Initiative (DCCI) under the umbrella of the Conference of Speakers and Heads of African Parliaments (CoSAP).
Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila engages development partners on debt cancellation
In light of the grinding economic impacts of Covid-19, Nigeria's Speaker, Rep. @femigbaja, has engaged some international development partners on the Debt Cancellation Campaign Initiative (DCCI)…
The international partners expressed readiness to support the CoSAP debt cancellation drive for African countries.
Also present was Country Director in Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri, including delegations representing the EU Commission, ECOWAS, Nigeria, United Nations Development Programmes, GIZ, Japan International Cooperation Agency, Canadian International Development Agency and others.
The Speaker added that foreign debt cancellation for African countries was topmost on the group’s agenda and solicited their support to make it a reality.
Considering the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on African economies, he disclosed that debt servicing was “strangling” African economies as African nations are spending funds needed for development on debt servicing.
“We can all sit here/talk about revamping the economy, develop the infrastructure in terms of health, education and all of those things, which are great/wonderful.
“But, we may be doing it, and it would be, hopefully not be an exercise in futility because these things require money and if all your money is going toward servicing debt, then how are we serious about this (Legislative) agenda?
“So, one of the main issues we are dealing with is debt forgiveness in the form of debt cancellation,” he said.
He added that if this is done, African nations will have more funds for the development of the continent.
“We consider this debt forgiveness if we do get it, as money in hand and we have to channel these towards the development of the continent,” he said.
World Bank Country Director, Chaudhuri said the issue of debt relief was being pushed by the World Bank President, David Malpass, before the Group of Twenty (G20).
“What has happened over the last 20 years is that the debt levels have built up. For Nigeria, as you may have known over the issue of financing, does not have a debt problem but for other sub-Saharan African countries.
“The problem is, there is a very different set of creditors that we are talking about and it will take a lot more work. That’s one thing that has changed,” Chaudhuri said.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported in October that the World Bank President, David Malpass, advocated that debt cancellation is needed by the poorest countries as the COVID-19 pandemic could trigger a debt crisis in some nations.
- In November, the G-20, in a bid to combat the economic fallouts of the pandemic, endorsed a plan which will enable the freezing of debt obligations to developing nations till mid-2021.
Economy & Politics
Akufo-Addo: Ghana’s opposition party to contest Presidential election result
The re-election of President Akufo-Addo will be contested by Ghana’s main opposition party in the coming days.
Ghana’s main opposition party in the just concluded elections, National Democratic Congress has announced that it will contest the results of the elections announced by Ghana’s Electoral Commission head, Jean Mensa on Wednesday.
The was disclosed in a Bloomberg report on Thursday afternoon.
NDC Party Spokesman, Haruna Iddrisu, said the results of the elections were flawed and the Party rejects it.
“We have done extensive consultation of the outcome of the election and come to the conclusion that it is flawed and discredited and therefore reject it,” he said.
He added that Ghana’s Electoral Commission acted in bad faith due to the fact that she ignored petitions by their candidate, John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress, who secured 47.4% of the votes in the polls
“The conduct of the EC chairperson and other available information makes it impossible for us to accept the results of the election,” Iddrisu added.
John Mahama is yet to concede defeat of the election to his rival, President Akufo-Addo.
What you should know: Nairametrics reported earlier that Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo was newly re-elected on Wednesday. Akufo-Addo secured 6.73 million votes, which was 51.6% of the total votes, while his rival in the election, former President John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress, secured 47.4% of the votes in a tightly contested election.
Economy & Politics
President Akufo-Addo to tackle COVID-19, reverse effect on nation’s econom
Nana Akufo-Addo has emerged the winner of the Ghanaian Presidential election.
President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana has assured the citizens that his immediate task will be to begin the process of reversing the effect Covid-19 has had on the nation’s economy and lives.
This was disclosed by the newly re-elected President Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, during his victory speech on Wednesday
The result of the election was revealed by Ghana’s Electoral Commission head, Jean Mensa on wednesday, and reported by foreign media.
Akufo-Addo secured 6.73 million votes, which was 51.6% of the total votes, while his rival in the election, former President John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress, secured 47.4% of the votes in a tightly contested election.
“My immediate task will be to begin the process of reversing the effect Covid-19 has had on our economy and on our lives,” Akufo-Addo said in a victory speech.
“Before the pandemic struck, Ghana in recent years was one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and, I give you my word, we will bring back that reputation.
“The Ghanaian people have made it loud and clear that the two parties, NPP and NDC, must work together especially in parliament for the good of the country,” he added.
This is the third time both men have faced each other in a contest for the Ghanaian presidency.
The recent election was Ghana’s eighth Presidential election since the country’s constitution was redrawn in 1992.
Akufo-Addo’s New Patriotic Party campaigned on the need to consolidate the achievements of his first term, including free senior-secondary school education, an industrialization drive and the bolstering of farmers’ incomes in world’s second-largest cocoa producer. The ease with which he will push through policies will depend on parliamentary election results, which were still being counted Wednesday.
Economy & Politics
Prof. Yakubu sworn-in as INEC Chairman for another 5-year term
President Buhari has sworn-in Prof. Yakubu as the INEC chairman for the second and final term.
President Muhammadu Buhari swore in Prof. Mahmood Yakubu as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for another 5-year term at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, before the commencement of the 27th virtual Federal Executive Council meeting.
Prof. Yakubu who was visibly elated at the swearing-in ceremony described his appointment as the Chairman of the electoral body as a “privilege.”
Shortly after his swearing-in, Prof. Yakubu said, “We have clearly demonstrated in recent elections that elections are getting better and better and elections will continue to get better and better.”
He also stated, “It is a big responsibility. It is history. No Nigerian has been so privileged to serve as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission twice.
“And it is a responsibility I am going to discharge consistent with the oath of office I took.”
What you should know: The reappointment of Prof. Yakubu as the Chairman of INEC for another five-year term makes him the first person to be handed a second tenure as head of the commission.