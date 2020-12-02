Business
Nigeria, others to receive first-ever HIV generic drug for babies in the first half of 2021
Nigeria and six other African countries are to receive the first-ever HIV generic drug for babies in the first half of next year.
Nigeria and six other African countries will receive the first-ever HIV generic drug for babies in the first half of 2021.
This is according to UNITAID – global health initiative that works with partners to bring about innovations to prevent, diagnose, and treat major diseases in low-and middle-income countries, with an emphasis on tuberculosis, malaria, and HIV/AIDS, and its deadly co-infections.
UNITAID noted that the drug, a strawberry-flavoured tablet, is the first generic pediatric version of a key anti-retroviral available, even for babies, and will be rolled out in African countries in 2021.
What you should know
- According to UNITAID, about 1.7 million children worldwide live with HIV, but only half receive any treatment – often hard to administer due to the bitter taste or incorrectly dosed by crushing adult pills.
- About 100,000 children die of AIDS annually.
- The first-line HIV treatment is recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) from the age of four weeks and 3 kilos (6.6 pounds), but it had been out of reach for babies because of the lack of appropriate formulations.
- UNITAID and the Clinton Health Access Initiative have reached a pricing agreement with the generic drug makers Viatris and Macleods for the dispersible pediatric formulation of dolutegravir (DTG).
In this context, UNITAID maintained “the estimated cost for combination therapy will now be some $120 for a child’s annual treatment, against $480 currently, making it a ‘game-changer’ for poorer countries.”
What they are saying
UNITAID spokesman, Herve Verhoosel, told Geneva news briefing that, “For many of those children, the HIV virus is not suppressed due in part to lack of availability of effective drugs that are palatable and properly adapted for them.”
According to Verhoosel, “Benin, Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria, Uganda and Zimbabwe are due to receive the first tablets in the first half of 2021.”
Lagos to launch new mini buses, to phase out ‘Okada’, ‘Marwa’
The Lagos State Government is set to launch new mini buses to take the place of commercial motorcycles and tricycles, popularly known as Okada and Keke Marwa.
The Lagos State Government is set to launch new mini buses to take the place of commercial motorcycles and tricycles, popularly known as Okada and Keke Marwa.
This is part of the outcome of the Lagos State Government’s partnership with some private investors to set up an auto plant in the state where the mini buses will be manufactured.
The plan was disclosed by the State’s Commissioner of Transportation, Frederick Oladeinde during a webinar organised by the state on its plan for 2021 and attended by Nairametrics.
He said, “We got a private investor to set up a plant. They’ve started manufacturing some of the buses here. We have another investor that is coming and this government has invested in about 2,000 last mile buses and we are ramping it up to 5,000 in 2021.”
The commissioner added that the government is developing ‘the Last Mile,’ because commercial motorcyclists (popularly known as Okada) and tricycles (Keke Marwa) were not part of the state’s transport masterplan.
“The Last Mile will take the place of Okadas and tricycles, it will take you into the inner community and into the inner roads, and these are what we call the local government roads. So we are launching a set of buses in the next one month,” he added.
Why it matters
The mini buses are meant to take the place of commercial motorcycles and tricycles in the state and is determined to phase them out to curb crime in the state.
Tanker explosion: Motorists trapped in gridlock along Magboro axis of Lagos-Ibadan expressway
Hundreds of motorists are trapped on the Magboro axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway after a fuel tanker fire.
Hundreds of motorists are trapped on the Magboro axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Ogun State after a fuel tanker, on Wednesday, caught fire.
The incident has caused gridlock at both inward and outward lanes of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, as the fuel being conveyed by the tanker had spilled to the other side of the expressway.
Findings by Nairametrics reveals that the men of the Fire Service and other agencies are battling to extinguish the fire and move the tanker off the road.
The Federal Road Safety Commission’s Corridor Commander, Kehinde Hamzat, who confirmed that the tanker went up in flames around 4:15 am, advised motorists to avoid the axis and use other routes.
FRSC’s notice read, “The Federal Road Safety Corps wishes to advise the general public on the need for adequate planning of their trips for today for users of the Lagos-Ibadan Corridor.
“The tanker explosion on Magboro bridge on the outward Lagos section of the expressway which occurred at about 0415hrs in the early hours of the day, Wednesday 2nd December, 2020 has called for the need to adjust one’s movement for the day.
“The fire is still burning as at 05.20am and this means a total standstill situation of vehicular movement along the expressway.
“Relentless efforts are still being made to extinguish the fire by men of Fire Service backed up by men of other agencies around the scene of the inferno.
“We, therefore, advise the general public to have adequate planning for their trips for those who cannot cancel their planned journeys. We also advise that travellers who are bound to transit in and out of Lagos from the neighbouring state to explore alternative routes where necessary.
“All hands on deck to ensure that the situation is professionally managed and the road returned to proper use for the public.”
What you should know
- Barely 25 days ago, Nairametrics reported that a fuel-laden tanker went up in flames at the Kara end of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
- The explosion reportedly claimed two lives and over 20 vehicles (some of which are parked for sale along the traffic corridor).
- This was disclosed by LASEMA in its Post-disaster assessment report shared via its Twitter handle on Saturday.
- According to the agency, aside from the two fatalities, 10 casualties were recorded, 23 vehicles affected including 1 tanker containing 45000 litres of petrol, 1 luxurious passenger bus, 2 articulated vehicles, and 19 cars.
Corruption erodes the constituency for aid programmes and humanitarian relief – IMF
The IMF has reiterated the defective role corruption plays in denying poor people in developing nations access to humanitarian relief.
Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF) has stated that corruption is a barrier to poor nations for humanitarian relief, adding that it weakens the impact of governance policies.
The IMF chief disclosed this on Tuesday at the 9th International Anti-Corruption Conference (IACC) in South Korea with the theme, “Designing 2030: Truth, Trust & Transparency.” The conference focused on the role of transparency in the fight against pandemics.
Ms. Georgieva warned that the world is in a period of mass distrust of Government, citing people refusing to respond to Covid-19 measures. She also quoted former World Bank Group President, James Wolfensohn, who said “corruption diverts resources from the poor to the rich, increases the cost of running businesses, distorts public expenditures, and deters foreign investors.
She added that corruption is a barrier to inclusive development in developing nations.
“It erodes the constituency for aid programmes and humanitarian relief. And we all know that it is a major barrier to sound and equitable development,” she said.
She added that focusing on transparency is important in the fight against the pandemic since it has worsened economic recoveries globally. Every dime has to be counted for by developing economies.
She disclosed that IMF Is taking up the role in the fight against corruption, especially during the pandemic.
“And we have sought to balance the need for accountability and transparency against the need to disburse financing very quickly so doctors and nurses can be paid, and the most vulnerable people can be protected. Some of you may have heard me saying, spend what you need but keep the receipts. Accountability cannot take a back seat in this crisis.
“First, all countries receiving emergency financing from the IMF must accept a safeguards assessment of the central bank. This is an IMF assessment of a central bank’s governance and control framework to ensure that it can manage IMF resources properly,’’ she said.
She disclosed six areas where the IMF helps in the fight against corruption:
“They are fiscal governance, financial sector oversight, central bank governance, market regulation, rule of law and anti-money laundering. We also look at transnational aspects through assessments of national frameworks to limit opportunities for corruption through foreign bribery or laundering of proceeds of corruption.
“And in our work on data transparency, we urge citizens to keep track of how public money, their money is spent. Civil society has an incredibly important role to play in this work, including by helping us all to do better,’’ she said.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported earlier this year that Nigeria dropped from 144 in 2018 to 146 in 2019 on the annual corruption perception index published by Transparency International.
- The report revealed that Nigeria ranks 146 out of the 180 countries considered, behind Botswana (34), Rwanda (51), and Mauritius (56), amongst other African nations.
- Nairametrics also reported in 2016 that a study by PriceWaterhouseCoopers revealed that Nigeria will lose 30% of its GDP to corruption by 2030.
- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) indicated last month that it may release up to $99 billion to 70 emerging and developing economies to manage issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.