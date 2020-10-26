Business
Remittances to sub-Saharan Africa totaled $48 billion in 2019
According to the World Bank, the remittances to sub-Saharan Africa totalled $48 billion last year.
There is a boom for Africa-focused money transfer companies, as diaspora wanted to help their families amid COVID 19 pandemic. According to the World Bank, the remittances to sub-Saharan Africa totalled $48 billion last year. This development is despite predictions from the World Bank of a historic 20% drop to $445 billion in remittances to poorer countries this year, as a result of a pandemic-induced global economic slump.
Remittance companies got an additional boost early on in the pandemic, when African central banks reduced fees and loosened limits on digital transactions, to encourage the public to use digital services to facilitate social distancing.
According to Dare Okoudjou, Founder of MFS Africa, “I would probably agree with the World Bank that the total amount (of remittances) will go down, but anyone who’s in digital would actually gain market share and see their volume go up.”
What you should know
Nairametric had earlier reported that PricewaterhouseCoopers, a global tax and consulting firm, estimated that migrant remittances to Nigeria could grow to US$34.8 billion by 2023.
The pandemic gave remittance companies an advantage over their main competition in Africa; the sprawling informal networks of traders, bus drivers, and travellers used by many migrants to send money home.
- Remittances to sub-Saharan Africa officially totaled $48 billion last year, according to the World Bank. Experts, however, said this figure only tells a part of the story, though much of the monies Africans ship home via informal networks is absent from official data.
- Amongst the industry executives, the shift is likely to last as digital remittance services are typically cheaper, faster, and safer than informal networks, which are difficult for governments to regulate.
- Online remittance company, WorldRemit, reported last week that transfers to Zimbabwe via its service had doubled over the past six months.
- Azimo, a UK-headquartered remittance company, whose major African markets include Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya, saw a nearly 200% increase over the expected number of new customers in April, May, and June.
- According to Kenyan central bank data, remittances to Kenya were up 6.5%; though, August compared to the same period last year. Remittance inflows to Zimbabwe were up 33% through July.
- Remittance companies got an additional boost early on in the pandemic when African central banks reduced fees and loosened limits on digital transactions, to encourage the public to use digital services to facilitate social distancing.
- MFS Africa, which runs networks across 36 African countries to channel remittances between mobile money accounts, has seen year-on-year transaction growth of over 90% in 2020.
- The company, which runs networks across 36 African countries to channel remittances between mobile money accounts, has seen year-on-year transaction growth of over 90% in 2020.
- Mukuru based in South Africa, which focuses mainly on African remittances and allows customers to send both cash and groceries, has seen a roughly 75% acceleration in growth compared to last year.
What they are saying
Having fled an economic implosion in his native Zimbabwe, Brighton Takawira was able to support his mother back home with modest earnings from a small perfume business he set up in South Africa.
Brighton Takawira uses the Mukuru remittance app which enables him to send money and groceries home to family in Zimbabwe from his home in Pinetown, South Africa. Then the pandemic struck and borders closed. The buses he had used to send his cash stopped running. According to him, “I had to send something, even a few dollars, though it meant sometimes going without bread”
According to Patrick Roussel, Head of mobile financial services Africa at French telecom company, Orange, “We saw an increase of transfers as the diaspora wanted to help their families”
According to Andy Jury, Chief Executive of Mukuru, South Africa, “We’ve seen an influx of new customers, and we see them mainly coming to us from the informal market.”
Business
Inferno razes down SUBEB office in Ondo State
The SUBEB annex office in Akure, Ondo State has been razed down by a mysterious fire.
The Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) annex office in Oke Eda, Akure has been allegedly razed down by fire. The inferno affected the marketing office of the state government-owned television station, which also housed the building.
The cause of the inferno still remains unknown, as investigations are underway.
What you should know
Recently there have been reported cases of arson, lootings, and killings perpetrated by hoodlums. It is yet to be known if this incident is related to the hijacked #EndSARS protests.
(READ MORE: BRT owners, Primero says they lost N100 million to #ENDSARS violence)
What they are saying
Confirming the incident, an anonymous staff opined that the fire incident might have happened overnight. She also said that all buildings and files in the offices were affected by the fire.
“All the buildings, because it was made of wood, are gone. It was completely burnt.
“We can’t lay our hands on anything. Everything in the office is gone,” she said.
Business
Ebute Metta Railway station will be completed by December – Presidency
President Buhari’s aide has disclosed that Ebute Metta Railway Station is expected to be completed in the next two months.
The Ebute Metta Railway Station, one of the stations on the Lagos-Ibadan railway route is expected to be completed by December 2020.
This is according to the Personal Assistant on New Media to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bashir Ahmad, who disclosed this on Monday, through his verified Twitter handle.
The Ebute Metta Railway Station, one of the stations on the Lagos-Ibadan Railway route is nearly completed, the station and other stations on the route are expected to be completed by December. #PMBAtWork
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) October 25, 2020
Mr. Ahmad further revealed that the station and other stations on the route are expected to be completed by December.
“The Ebute Metta Railway station, one of the stations on the Lagos-Ibadan Railway route is nearly completed, the station and other stations on the route are expected to be completed by December,” he tweeted.
What you should know
Nairametrics had earlier revealed that the $1.6 billion Lagos-Ibadan railway project will be completed on or before January 2021. This is according to a forecast by the honorable Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.
(READ MORE:FG to complete Marine beach bridge repairs ahead of due date)
Why it matters
The near completion status of the Ebute Metta railway station is a big boost to achieving the completion of the Lagos-Ibadan railway project. The railway project will help in decongesting our roads and enable the roads to last longer.
This is a big boost to the government’s drive to build strategic infrastructures that will drive economic growth and development.
Business
7 stowaways, including Nigerians, arrested after suspected hijacking off Isle of Wight
Seven suspects were detained after a hijacking involving stowaways on a tanker off the Isle of Wight.
7 stowaways, including Nigerians on board a Liberian registered oil tanker heading for England have been detained, after a suspected hijacking off the coast of Isle of Wight.
This was announced by the UK’s Ministry of Defence and several British News Media on Sunday evening.
READ: #EndSARS: UK ready to support genuine reform of police in Nigeria – British High Commissioner
In response to a police request, the Defence Secretary and Home Secretary authorised Armed Forces personnel to board a ship in the English Channel to safeguard life and secure a ship that was subject to suspected hijacking. (1/2)
— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) October 25, 2020
The Ministry of Defence said: “In response to a police request, the Defence Secretary and Home Secretary authorised Armed Forces personnel to board a ship in the English Channel to safeguard life and secure a ship that was subject to suspected hijacking.
READ: #EndSARS: Coca-Cola donates N20 million to cover medical bills of victims
“Armed forces have gained control of the ship and seven individuals have been detained. Police investigations will now continue. Initial reports confirm the crew are safe and well.”
According to BBC, the ship, Nave Andromeda, was on its way to the Fawley oil refinery in Southampton from Lagos, Nigeria and left Nigeria on the 5th of October.
READ: Bank CEOs ‘explain’ why they resigned from NESG
“According to a source close to the shipping company, the crew were aware of stowaways on board, but the stowaways became violent towards the crew while it was off the Isle of Wight.
“The crew retreated to the ship’s citadel, a secure area in which they can lock themselves, making it impossible for attackers to get in.
READ: #EndSARS: FG creates new N25 billion Youth Fund, to increase to N75 billion in 3 years
“This is standard procedure during a terrorist or pirate attack, but there is no suggestion the crew were doing more than protecting themselves from the stowaways. The crew contacted the coastguard, which then alerted police.
“The men, from Nigeria and Liberia, waved metal poles and threw faeces and urine after being found hiding on the Grande Tema,” BBC said.
The British Chairman of the Commons Defence Committee, Tobias Ellwood, said the stowaways taking over the ship, or forcing the ship not to be in command could have triggered a ” multi-agency alarm” which caused protocols to be put into action.