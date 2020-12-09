Business
House of Reps directs NAICOM to suspend recapitalisation of insurance firms
NAICOM has come under intense pressure from the House of Reps to suspend the planned recapitalization of insurance firms.
The House of Representatives has passed a resolution directing the National Insurance Commission (NIACOM) to suspend the planned December 31, 2020 mandatory deadline for the first phase of 50%– 60% of the minimum paid-up share capital for insurance and reinsurance companies.
The Bill, sponsors and timeline
The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance titled: “Need To Suspend The Proposed Recapitalisation Of Insurance Companies, Insurance Intermediaries And Other Players in the Insurance Sector, especially in View of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the Economic Recession,” duly sponsored by Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu and 15 other lawmakers.
With the adoption of the motion for the suspension of the recapitalization process, Ahmed Idris Wase, the Deputy Speaker, who presided over the plenary session referred it to the House Committee on Insurance.
According to the House, the suspension is expected to last for six months from January – June 2021 and is necessary to give the insurance operators soft landing, as well as cushion the effects of Covid-19 and other unforeseen circumstances they might have suffered.
What they are saying
According to Hon. Kalu, “In times as this, the best move by the government and by regulators is to push more liquidity into the economy in a bid to stimulate economic activities, encourage spending and prevent job losses as well as support the indigenous businesses in the country.
“This is pertinent because in addition to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry was also affected by the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest in which several insured properties were affected and to this effect, most of these insurance companies have lots of liabilities to settle in order to fulfil their obligations so as not to deny the rights of these affected insured persons”
“These are the types of fiscal, monetary and regulatory approaches that are being adopted in most countries. Hence, it may not be suitable at this time for NAICOM to even proceed with its planned phased recapitalization programme because of the overall impact it may have on the already fragile economy and the insurance sector.”
Why this matters
- NAICOM introduced two-phased recapitalization programmes, wherein, 50% of the minimum paid-up share capital for insurance companies must be met by 31 December 2020 and 60% for reinsurance companies must be met on the same date.
- Total compliance with the total minimum capital requirement must be achieved on or before 30 September 2021.
- With the Covid-19 pandemic and the #EndSARS protests which crumbled the Nigerian economy, a lot of insurance companies are yet to commence full businesses activities and thus compelling them to meet these requirements would definitely put them out of business and throw a number of people out of jobs.
- Related to the #Endsars protests, some of the insurers have lots of liabilities to settle in order to fulfil their obligations to the affected insured persons, with huge impacts on their liquidity.
Business
Olam secures $93.75 million medium-term loan from ADB to support smallholder farmers
Olam International Limited has secured a medium-term loan from ADB to support smallholder farmers.
Olam International Limited announced that it has secured a medium-term loan aggregating $93.75 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to support smallholder farmers.
This disclosure was made in a press release issued by Watatawa Consulting on behalf of Olam International Limited today, the 9th of December 2020.
The 3-year term facility has Olam Treasury Pte Ltd (“OTPL”) as a co-borrower and is guaranteed by Olam. The $93.75 million which is the proceed from the loan, however, will be used to support smallholders farmers (SMF) and broaden the involvement of Olam in the agro-allied value chain.
What they are saying
Olam’s Managing Director and Group CFO, N. Muthukumar, commented on the facility said:
- “At Olam, we believe it is important to continue to support smallholder farming communities in the various countries that we operate.” Covid-19 has disproportionately impacted livelihoods in emerging markets and this special financing arrangement is aligned with Olam’s Purpose outcomes of ensuring prosperous farmers and thriving communities, as well as ADB’s mandate of achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific.”
ADB Deputy Director-General for Private Sector Operations Department, Christopher Thieme, said:
- “Smallholder farmers across the region are acutely vulnerable to worsening poverty as their incomes were below average even before the pandemic. Local market closures and declining demand from small traders during Covid-19 has reduced the earnings of smallholder farmers and increased food wastage. ADB will support the livelihoods of these farmers by providing financing to Olam, which procures directly from smallholder farmers.”
Why it matters
- This facility will primarily provide working capital for the procurement of agri-commodities from smallholder farmers in Vietnam, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea (PNG).
- Similarly, the proceed from this facility will also help to bolster Olam’s continued support to farmers and communities in vulnerable countries, and ward off the impact of the pandemic, as it has disproportionately impacted livelihoods in emerging markets.
- This is imperative given the important role Olam plays in providing essential food staples, food ingredients, feed and fibre to customers around the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. The special financing arrangement is aligned with Olam’s purpose of ensuring prosperous farmers and thriving communities.
Business
Application and payment for C of O, building plans to be done online from Q1 2021
Governor Sanwo-Olu has stated that from next year, all land-related transactions in Lagos State will be undertaken online,
Starting from the first quarter of next year, application and payment for Certificate Of Occupancy (C of O) in Lagos State will be undertaken online.
This disclosure was made by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the maiden Real Estate Marketplace Conference and Exhibitions organised by Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA).
The Governor at the event explained that the State’s Department of Lands had built the required capacity for a smooth transition to the online platform, stressing that the plan was already in its final stage and when the web-based platform is finally launched, there would be no need for applicants seeking for C of O, survey and building plan approvals to physically submit paper documents for authorisation.
Sanwo-Olu charged residents and property developers applying for approvals to stop cutting corners and circumventing the process, stressing that sharp practices would only make it difficult for impatient applicants to get their documents approved.
What they are saying
While speaking at the conference, the Governor of Lagos State said:
“From the first quarter of next year, we will be launching an online platform on which all land transactions will be done. When the project kick-starts next year, there will be one-stop shop for all transactions relating to land, including Governor’s approval on CofO, and building approval by Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.”
“We have given our commitment to this, because of the need to improve the turn-around-time from when people submit their requests for approval and the time the authorisation is completed. We cannot afford to disappoint private investors and applicants seeking real-time approval. We are raising our capacity so that we can respond to the requests and discharge them.”
Special Adviser to the Governor on Housing, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka said: “As a Government that is determined to bridge the housing deficit in the State, we are aware of our role in not just the provision of houses, but also create an enabling environment for the private sector working hand in hand to the desired end.”
What this means
- It is important to know that by the time the web-server is done, all documentation and payments will be done by applicants from the comfort of their homes online.
- This move will further accelerate the process of getting approvals on land matters and create an enduring business-driven property development market in the State.
- The new development would bring about quick turnaround time in land transactions and boost private investors’ confidence in the provision of homeownership model that will address deficits in housing.
- This move is expected to consolidate on the gains from the mass housing scheme, and this would help to address inadequacy in housing, re-build integrity in the housing market and gain the confidence of individuals and private developers in land matters in Lagos State.
Business
Lagos Assembly passes Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Bill into law
Lagos State House of Assembly has signed into law a bill on public complaints and anti-corruption.
A bill that aims to establish the Lagos State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has been passed into law.
This is according to a notification by a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Honourable Jude Idimogu.
Sequel to a third reading of the bill and a subsequent unanimous voice vote, the bill was finally passed into law on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
About the bill
Nairametrics gathered that the Bill seeks to address issues relating to public complaints bothering on accountability of public officers in the state by the proposed commission, mediating in disputes between person(s) to person(s), and government to person(s), especially on administrative procedures that can cause injustice within the administrative jurisdiction.
Nairametrics also gathered that the bill went through a public hearing on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the Assembly pavilion.
To expedite the process, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa directed the Clerk, Barrister Olalekan Onafeko, to forward a clean copy of the bill to Mr. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his assent.
What you should know
The law consists of 73 sections with some of the following provisions. Section 14 (2) states that the Commission shall be responsible for the:
- (a) enforcement and due administration of the provision of this law.
- (b) investigation of all financial crimes and anti-corruption cases in the state.
- (c) coordination and enforcement of all anti-corruption and financial crime law and enforcement functions conferred on any other person or authority with regards to the finances and assets of the state Government.
- (d) adoption and enforcement of measures to ensure transparency in the management of resources of the State Government.
- (e) adoption of measures to identify, trace, freeze, confiscate, or seize proceeds derived from acts of corruption and financial crimes related offences or properties, the value of which correspond to such proceeds
