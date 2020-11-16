Economy & Politics
Nigeria’s inflation rate jumps to 14.23% in October 2020
Nigeria’s inflation rate rose by 14.23% in October 2020 as against 13.71% recorded in September 2020
Nigeria’s inflation rate rose by 14.23% (year-on-year) in October 2020 as against 13.71% recorded in September 2020. This was contained in the consumer price index report, recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
According to the report, the October figures indicates a persistent increase in 14 months and the highest recorded since March 2018. Also, on a month-on-month basis, the Headline index increased by 1.54% in October 2020, this is 0.06% rate higher than the rate recorded in September 2020 (1.48%).
READ: Nigeria’s inflation rate jumps to 12.82%, highest in 27 months
Food inflation
The composite food index, a closely watched component rose by 17.38% in October 2020 compared to 16.66% recorded in September 2020. On month-on-month basis, the food sub-index increased by 1.96% in October 2020, up by 0.08% points from 1.88% recorded in September 2020.
The major drivers of food inflation were increases recorded in the prices of Bread and cereals, Potatoes, Yam and other tubers, Meat, Fish, Fruits, Vegetable, alcoholic and food beverages and Oils and Fats.
READ: A summer of higher food prices, limited room for monetary policy
Core inflation
The “All items less farm produce” or Core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce stood at 11.14% in October 2020, up by 0.56% when compared with 10.58% recorded in September 2020.
The highest increases were recorded in prices of Passenger transport by air, Hospital and Medical services, Passenger transport by road, Pharmaceutical products, Motor cars, Vehicle spare parts, maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment, Hairdressing salons and personal grooming establishments, Miscellaneous services relating to the dwelling, Paramedical services and shoes and other footwear.
READ: FG seeking approval from National Assembly for $1.2 billion agric loan
States with highest inflation
Zamfara State recorded the highest rate in the month of October with a 17.69% increase (year-on-year), followed by Sokoto State (17%), Ebonyi (16.91%), Bauchi (16.73%), and Plateau State (16.69%). On the flip side, Cross River recorded 11.5%, followed by the federal capital, Abuja (11.84%), Lagos (11.95%), Ondo (12.33%) and Kwara State (12.5%).
READ: Arbico Plc records N430.15million loss in nine months
In terms of the food index, Edo State led the list with 21.65% followed by Zamfara (20.88%), Kogi (20.58%), Sokoto (20.5%), and Plateau State (20.26%) while Ondo State recorded the lowest inflation rate with 14.23% followed by Ogun, Lagos, Bauchi and Gombe with 14.47%, 14.57%, 14.85% and 14.88% respectively.
READ: Most Nigerian banks may fail stress tests if economic downturn persists
What this means
The rise in inflationary pressure indicates a persistent decrease in the purchasing power of consumers especially at a time when the economy is on the verge of recession, characterised by increases in price of major food items and service fees.
Economy & Politics
House of Reps summon Emefiele, NNPC GMD over unremitted N3.24 trillion
NNPC GMD and the Governor of the CBN have been summoned by the House of Representatives.
The House of Representatives has issued a summon on the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, over the alleged non-remittance of $19.25bn (about N3.24 trillion) revenue that accrued from sales of crude oil in 2014.
The summons were issued by the Chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts, Wole Oke, during the investigative hearing into the audit queries issued by the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation for the period under review.
READ: Nigeria’s crude oil earnings under threat as India oil imports hit 10 year low
This new development comes barely 10 days after the NNPC GMD was accused by the committee of refusing to honour its invitation to respond to an audit query issued against the corporation over the alleged illegal withdrawal of $20.3 billion from the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Limited’s Dividends Account.
According to a report from Punch, the details of the query from the OAuGF observed that from the “examination of NNPC mandates to CBN on Domestic Crude Oil Sales and Reconciliation Statement of Technical Committee of Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting held in January 2014, that a total sum of N3,234,577,666,791.35 was not remitted to the Federation Account by NNPC within the period under review.”
READ: NNPC spends N535.9 billion on subsidy, FAAC in Q1 2020
The OAuGF further findings states, “Cost estimated for crude and product losses was N55,964,682,158.99, which is about 50% of pipeline management cost of N110,402,541,010.88. Names of contractors, location and amount paid to each for the pipeline maintenance were not sighted for audit verification.’’
While stating that all these deductions at source by NNPC were not approved by Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC), the OAuGF asked the Accountant General of the Federation to inform the NNPC’s GMD to explain the glaring non-remittance of domestic crude oil sales revenue by the corporation as there has not been any positive response on similar issues raised in 2012.
READ: FG needs $656 million to complete Lagos-Ibadan railway project – Amaechi
As a result of this, the Accountant-General of the Federation requested the GMD of NNPC to make available for verification, names of the contractors, location, the amount paid to each for the pipeline maintenance.
It also asked that the process being used by Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) for the repayment of subsidy to the oil marketers should be used for NNPC, instead of the corporation deducting the subsidy at source, which it has frowned at and wants an end to the practice.
READ: Reasons Reps call for taxation, remittances police
This move by the House of Representatives is seen as part of measures to ensure the implementation of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which seeks to provide for the prudent management of the country’s resources.
This is also happening at a time where most of the revenue-generating agencies are accused of withholding a large chunk of their revenue for themselves.
Economy & Politics
Finance Bill: No plans to increase tax — FG
The essence was to ensure that local industries grow ahead of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) take off.
The Federal Government has stated that no new taxes will be introduced, nor tax waivers granted under the 2020 Finance Bill.
The FG said the tax stance was due to the effects of the pandemic on the economy.
READ: TAX WINDFALL: Nigeria produces about 21 billion sticks of Cigarette per annum
This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Muhammad Nami, and the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, at a virtual meeting on the Finance Bill 2020 Public Consultation in Abuja on Friday.
Mr. Nami said that the economy was facing challenges caused by the pandemic, so the FG had no plans to introduce new taxes; however, it would not grant tax waivers to businesses.
READ: Premier Paints reports N16.6 million profit in 9M 2020, down by 25.9%
“The economy is not doing very great because of the impact of COVID-19 and all other challenges so ordinarily government should be spending more money. However, government is not able to raise the taxes; in the same way, we still balance the budget to reduce the deficit as much as possible. Therefore, there will be no new waivers,” he said.
Nami said that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement would increase Nigeria’s trade volumes and be a boost for the economy.
READ: Fidelity Bank posts N20.41 billion profit in nine months
Nami added, “However, in anticipation of the AFCFTA, it is expected that the volume of trade will surge…and, as such, even though it will not significantly affect revenue being collected currently by government, it will have a way of making the economy increase significantly.”
Mrs. Ahmed disclosed that the public engagements with businesses was to prepare them for the new tax bill as Nigeria prepares for the AfCFTA where Nigerians goods will compete with the rest of Africa.
READ: AfCFTA: Continental free trade will reduce value erosion of naira – FG
“The essence was to ensure that local industries grow because once the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) takes effect our borders will be opened and we will have goods from other countries competing with goods in Nigeria,” she said.
This is being reinforced in the 2021 proposal by removing completely for the small businesses the obligation to pay education tax.
Economy & Politics
Nigeria not broke, budget to be passed before end of the year – Budget Office
Akabueze has said he never claimed Nigeria is broke and that his words were taken out of context.
The Director-General of the Budget Office, Mr. Ben Akabueze, has denied he ever said Nigeria was broke to pay salaries and assured Nigerians that the 2021 budget will be passed before the end of the year.
He made the clarification during an interview on Channels TV on Thursday.
Mr Akabueze revealed that the Budget Defence of various Ministries is going well so far, as issues are getting resolved.
“It is going reasonably well, there is a commitment on both sides to get this done, and when issues arise, for those issues to be sorted out promptly.
“So, we believe that we are on course to have the budget passed before the end of the year.”
On his earlier alleged statement on inability of Nigeria to pay salaries, he said he never claimed Nigeria is broke and his words were taken out of context.
“I was shocked at the reportage of that, especially in the print media yesterday. In fact, one had a blazing headline ‘we are broke’, I never said anything like that.
“Basically, what it is, is that at the time we were preparing the 2020 budget, the negotiations for the minimum wage were ongoing and being finalized. So, the 2020 personnel budget for MDAs was based on the old salary structure,” Akabueze said.
He added the FG has control of the situation and the MDAs would be assisted for salaries till the end of the year.
What you should know
Earlier this week, the DG was quoted by Nigerian media for expressing worry that 428 MDAs will not be able to pay November salaries.
Nairametrics had reported in August that the Director-General of the Budget Office, Ben Akabueze, said Nigeria may fall into recession by next quarter, due to the effects of the pandemic on the economy and global crude oil demand.