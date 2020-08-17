Macro-Economic News
BREAKING: Nigeria’s inflation rate jumps to 12.82%, highest in 27 months
Nigeria’s inflation rate rose by 12.82% (year-on-year) in July, compared to 12.56% recorded in June 2020. This is the highest rate recorded in 27 months since March 2018 when headline inflation was 13.34%.
This is information is according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
The report also shows that Nigeria’s inflation has consistently increased for 11-months, rising from 11.02% in August 2019 to 12.82% in July 2020.
According to the report, the composite food index rose to 15.48% compared to 15.18% recorded in June 2020. Meanwhile, Core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce, stood at 10.1% in July 2020 compared to 10.13% recorded in June 2020.
South South States lead in Nigerian unemployment
The South-South geopolitical zone is the most affected region with 37.0% unemployment rate.
Nigeria’s unemployment figures were released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday. The NBS also released the most affected regions in Nigeria, as unemployment climbed to 27.1%.
According to the report, the South-South geopolitical zone is the most affected region with 37.0% unemployment rate, followed by the South East with 29.1%, the North Central with 27.9%, the Northeast with 27.9%, North West with 26.3%, and the South West with 18.0%.
Further details in the report showed that the South South states have a collective total workforce of 13,929,526. Out of this number, a total of 5,147,325 are unemployed, according to the report.
- Akwa Ibom State led in unemployment in the region at 45.2% and underemployment at 21.7%. 1,444,399 residents were recorded as unemployed with a total labour force of 2,534,495.
- Rivers State came second with Unemployment at 43.7% and Underemployment at 19.8%. %. 1,714,189 residents were recorded as unemployed with a total labour force of 3,921,860.
- Delta State in 3rd position with unemployment at 40.3% and underemployment at 20.1%. 1,005,848 residents were recorded as unemployed with a total labour force of 2,494,452
- Cross River in 4th position with Unemployment at 31.6% and Underemployment at 26.6%. 618,484 residents were recorded as unemployed with a total labour force of 1,959,675.
- Bayelsa recorded unemployment at 27.8% and underemployment at 20.6%. 287,671 residents were recorded as unemployed with a total labour force of 1,033,280.
- Edo state had the lowest unemployment in the region at 19.0% and underemployment at 34.9%. 376,734 residents were recorded as unemployed with a total labour force of 1,985,765.
It is interesting to note that the oil rich South South states of Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa, and Delta receive the highest FAAC allocation from the Federal Government monthly.
It is also important to note that the NBS classifies those engaged in agriculture as “employed” and this could be a factor as to why unemployment rate in the South South is high. This is because South South states like Akwa Ibom do not have the land mass needed for large scale farming compared to states in the North.
This notwithstanding, the truth remains that failure to quickly address the high unemployment figures in the region could lead to more crime and violence.
13.9 million Nigerian youth are unemployed – NBS
About 13.9 million Nigerian youth are unemployed as of Q2 2020.
Data from the National Bureau of Statistics reveals Nigeria’s unemployment rate as at the second quarter of 2020 is 27.1% indicating that about 21,764,614 (21.7 million) Nigerians remain unemployed.
Nigeria’s unemployment and underemployment rate (28.6%) is a combined 55.7%. This means the total number of Nigerians who are unemployed or underemployed as at 2020 Q2.
The data also reveals the worst-hit are Nigerian youths with over 13.9 million currently unemployed. In Q3 2018, the last time the report was released there were about 13.1 million Nigerian youths unemployed. Youth between the ages 15-24 have about 6.8 million Nigerians out of jobs and another 7.1 million also unemployed.
Key highlights
- The highest unemployment rate was recorded for youths between 15 – 24 years 40.8%,
- This is followed by ages 25 – 34 years at 30.7%.
- NCE/OND and Nursing recorded an unemployment rate of 30.8%
- The unemployment rate amongst second-degree holders (M.Sc/MS/MAdm) stood at 22.9%
- Unemployment rate as classified by Doctorate degree holders is 23.3%
What this means: The NBS also reports Nigeria’s youth population eligible to work is about 40 million out of which only 14.7 million are fully employed and another 11.2 million are unemployed. A high youth unemployment rate is synonymous with increased insecurity and poverty a situation that is also seen as a ticking time bomb.
To put things into context, Nigeria’s unemployed youth of 13.1 million is more than the population of Rwanda and several other African countries. Youth Population is also about 64% of total unemployed Nigerians suggesting that the most agile working-class population in the country remains unemployed.
The Covid-19 pandemic has also worsened the economic condition in the country making it even harder for employers to create more jobs. The private sector has relied on cutting jobs in the guise of downsizing and right sizing to reduce overheads and stay afloat.
The recent data also buttresses the high rate of Nigerians seeking greener pastures outside the country with most of them highly skilled and looking for jobs of the future. According to most recent data, in 2019 about 12,600 Nigerians gained permanent residency in Canada last year helping the country to become the fourth-leading source country of new immigrants to Canada, behind India, China, and the Philippines.
Last year, the Government of Canada revealed Nigeria ranks third in the rating of the countries with the highest number of Express Entry invitations to Canada in 2018. This is revealed in the 2018 report released by the Canada Government. According to the report, a total number of 6,025 Citizens of Nigeria received invitations to apply (ITAs) for Canadian Express Entry in 2018. It was further revealed that Nigeria is just behind China who recorded 6,248 ITAs in 2018.
Official: Imo State is unemployment capital of Nigeria
According to NBS, 75.1% of the total employable people in Imo State are either underemployed or unemployed.
Data from the National Bureau of Statistics reveal Imo State, located in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria has the highest unemployment rate in the country.
In contrast, Anambra State is the state with the least unemployment in the country with 13.1% unemployment rate. The national average for the unemployment rate is 27.1%
Imo State has an unemployment rate of 48.7% as at the second quarter of 2020, by far the highest when compared to any other state in the country.
According to the data, 75.1% of the total employable people in the state are either underemployed or unemployed.
- Total number of employable people – 2.48 million
- Fully employed people – 618, 481
- Unemployed people in the state – 593. 347
- Underemployed – 656, 394
Imo State is largely a civil service town and has been unlucky with state governors over the last 20 years. Private sector jobs are hard to come by in the serene state with most industries setting up show in nearby cities like Aba, Port Harcourt, and Onitsha.
The city was once notorious for ritual motivated murders and kidnappings but has since overcome these challenges.
Other States
Akwa Ibom State is next on the list with an unemployment rate of 1.14 million people. The state’s underemployed population is about 551k people while the unemployment and underemployment rates combined is 66.9%.
The best: The state with the lowest unemployment rate in Nigeria is Anambra State with 13.1% out of the total working population of 2.25 million people. The state was 37 out of 37 states in the ranking of unemployment by state. About 1.9 million people in Anambra State are either fully employed (1.57 million) or under-employed (384k) in the state.
Lagos State, Nigeria’s commercial capital and where most graduates rush to for jobs currently has an unemployment rate of 19.5% and sits at 27 in the state by state unemployment ladder. The data shows about 6.8 million people make up the labour force population in Lagos State out of which 3.99 million people are fully employed and another 1.5 million people are underemployed. About 870k Lagosians who are employable did absolutely nothing.
Concentration: In terms of the concentration of unemployed people, Rivers State came first with a whopping 1.7 million people out of jobs in the state. The state as a working population of 3.9 million. Rivers State unemployment rate is 43.7 and ranks third as the worst. 21.7 million Nigerians are unemployed.
Lagos State had the most employed persona with about 3.99 million people out of a total of 35.5 million.