ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Nigerian army says they are unhappy that Sanwo-Olu denied inviting them
The Nigerian Army has expressed its disappointment at the denial of the Lagos State Governor for soldiers to be at the Lekki toll plaza.
The Nigerian Army said they are not happy that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, denied inviting them to help restore law and order at the Lekki Tollgate, during the #EndSARS protests.
According to Channels, this disclosure was made by the Commander of the 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Brigadier Ahmed Taiwo, on Saturday, November 14, 2020, while making an appearance at the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the state government to investigate cases of police brutality. He also presented videos as part of the evidence of the widespread violence that engulfed the state.
He said that there has been a lot of misinformation about the incident which were mostly targeted at the Nigerian army.
Brigadier Taiwo said, “The Nigerian army was not happy about two things. The first is his (Governor Sanwo-Olu’s) denial that he asked us to intervene when in actual fact, it was the proper thing to do. He called the Chief of Army Staff and the GOC 81 division and asked for intervention because the police had been overrun.
“I’m sure that after we have watched everything, we have seen that he had reasonable grounds to ask the army to intervene.”
Although the Lagos state governor is yet to make any categorical statement on who ordered the deployment of the army or even the shootings at the Lekki Tollgate, the army commander reemphasized their earlier position that officers were only deployed on the orders of the state government.
What you should know
It can be recalled that Babajide Sanwo-Olu expressed regret and shock at the shooting incident at the Lekki Tollgate and during an interview, said that the governors do not control the rules of engagement of the Nigerian army and attributed the unfortunate incident to forces beyond his control.
The Nigerian army who initially denied that their officers were involved at the Lekki Tollgate incident, later recanted and admitted they were there but only at the request of the state governor. They also denied shooting live bullets at the protesters.
The judicial panel which was set up about 3 weeks ago, is expected to look at all reported cases of police brutality so as to ensure justice for the victims and also to look at the Lekki shooting incident and unravel the circumstance that surrounds it.
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: We fired blanks, no casualties reported in Lekki – Nigerian Army
The Nigerian Army has continued to insist that no live bullets were fired at #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza.
The Nigerian Army told the Lagos Judicial Panel that only blank bullets were fired at the Lekki Protesters on the 20th of October and that no fatalities were recorded by the Army.
According to Channels TV report, this was disclosed by the Commander of the 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Brigadier Ahmed Taiwo, on Saturday, during the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry.
READ: #EndSARS: US Secretary of State demands prosecution of those involved in shooting
Brigadier Ahmed Taiwo told the Panel that the Army fired blanks into the air and directly at the protesters. He added that such blanks can’t cause any serious damage to life, citing that a bullet had the power to kill three people with one shot.
He also acknowledged that the Army was at Lekki at the request of the Lagos State Government and that soldiers were not only deployed in Lekki but also at Badagry, Ikorodu, Apapa, Alimosho, Epe, Lagos Island, and other areas in the state. The Brigadier revealed that immediately after soldiers left, hoodlums took over the scene and attempted to destroy the toll gate.
READ: South-west ministers demand probe of military over involvement in Lekki shooting
On Casualties
The Brigadier told the panel that none were recorded by the soldiers during their report.
What you should know
A day after the reported shootings in Lekki, the Army denied deploying soldiers to attack #EndSARS protesters who assembled at the Lekki Toll Plaza. Following multiple reports of rounds of gunshots aimed at #EndSARS protesters at the toll gate, the Nigerian Army via its official Twitter handle posted series of screenshots of such reports and tagged them “FAKE NEWS”.
READ: GSM firms set to rake in billions from data guzzling #ENDSARS Protesters
Also in October, the Army stated that the alleged massacre of protesters at Lekki Toll Plaza is untrue, unfounded, and aimed at causing anarchy in the country and that their presence was requested by the Lagos State Government to restore normalcy.
Amnesty International reported in October that Nigerian army and police killed at least 12 peaceful protesters on the 20th of October at two locations in Lagos.
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Activists petition courts to unfreeze accounts of supporters
The court order permitting Emefiele to freeze their accounts for 90 days was a violation of their right to fair hearing under Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution.
The Federal High Court in Abuja has been petitioned by 16 persons, who participated in the #EndSARS protests in October and had their accounts frozen by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to unfreeze their accounts.
This was disclosed by Channels TV on Friday evening. The people with frozen accounts are represented by prominent human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN).
READ: Most Nigerian banks may fail stress tests if economic downturn persists
What you should know
Nairametrics reported last week that CBN had received the nod of the Federal High Court in Abuja to freeze the accounts of 19 individuals and a public affairs company linked to the #EndSARS protests till January.
The CBN told the Federal High Court in Abuja that the funds in their accounts might have been linked to terrorist activities.
READ: #EndSARS: Nigerian ex-presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba sues Twitter and its founder, Jack Dorsey for $1 billion
Channels said, “While contending that the freezing of their bank accounts was an act of illegality, they stressed that the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele froze the accounts before approaching the court much later for a freezing order.”
They also argued that the court order permitting Emefiele to freeze their accounts for 90 days was a violation of their right to fair hearing under Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution and Article 7 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, Laws of the Federation, 2004.
READ: What happens after the expiration of the 99 years lease term for land?
The campaigners also added that the acts of freezing accounts violates Order 26 Rules 5, 10, and 11(1) and (2) of the Federal High Court Civil Procedure Rules, 2019, which prescribes a maximum of 14 days for the validity of an ex parte order. They said the CBN did not have the power to label them as terrorists, citing the Terrorism Prevention Act, 2011, and the Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Act, 2013.
The 16 persons involved in the suit are Bolatito ‘Rinu’ Oduala, Chima Ibebunjoh, Mary Kpengwa, Saadat Bibi, Bassey Israel, Wisdom Obi, Nicholas Osazele, Ebere Idibie, Akintomide Yusuf, Uhuo Promise, Mosopefoluwa Odeseye, Adegoke Pamilerin, Umoh Ekanem, Babatunde Segun, Mary Oshifowora and Idunnu Williams.
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Nothing wrong with CBN freezing accounts – Rotimi Akeredolu
Governor Akeredolu has opined that he sees nothing wrong with the freezing of accounts of some individuals suspected to have funded the #EndSARS protests.
The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, said he sees nothing wrong with the freezing of accounts ordered by CBN, as the protesters affected just need to explain to a court that their accounts had no wrongdoings.
He disclosed this in an interview with Channels TV on Wednesday.
The Governor explained that he sees nothing wrong with this, as an explanation to the courts will unfreeze a frozen account, if no wrongdoing can be proven.
“Speaking very honestly, I don’t see anything wrong in it,” he said.
“If for instance, my account was frozen, what would I do? All I would do is go back to court to explain. Even politicians have their accounts frozen sometimes. You have to go to court and explain. And at the end of the day, the court will say, ‘Leave the account, the account should be de-frozen’ and you take your money back.”
He added that the CBN freezes account it may suspect of wrongdoings, and freezing the accounts does not mean they were used for wrongdoings.
“If your account is frozen, you justify why the money was there. You come to explain to what use you have put this money.
“It is just that CBN suspected this account, then the owner of the account will explain…is not a conclusion that those accounts were used for acts of treason.
“If it is that ‘Okay, we used this money to pay this caterer to give food to these boys when they were there. We spent money before the hoodlums took over,’ it will be explained, people will know and the accounts will be de-frozen,” Akeredolu said.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported last week that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) received the nod of the federal high court in Abuja to freeze till January, the accounts of 19 individuals and a public affairs company linked to the #EndSARS protests.
The Central Bank of Nigeria disclosed this week that in order to freeze the accounts of the 20 #EndSARS promoters, they were granted approval by a Federal High Court in Abuja, arguing that the funds in their accounts might have been linked to terrorist activities.