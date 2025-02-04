The Nigerian Army has announced the commencement of its education sponsorship verification and screening exercise for the 2024/2025 academic session.

The screening exercise will be conducted across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones and Abuja, running from February 8 to March 17, 2025.

This initiative, designed as part of the Army’s welfare schemes, ensures that the children of personnel who lost their lives in active service receive quality education at the primary, secondary, and tertiary levels.

According to the announcement the education sponsorship would ensure access to primary, secondary, and tertiary education for the children of fallen soldiers.

“The Nigerian Army is scheduled to commence verification and screening exercise of children of deceased personnel for education sponsorship for the year 2024/2025 Academic Session.

The sponsorship is one of the welfare schemes in the Nigerian Army aimed at guaranteeing primary, secondary and tertiary education for the children of personnel who died in active service,” they stated.

The Nigerian Army confirmed that the exercise will accommodate new applicants, beneficiaries seeking upgrades, and individuals who missed the 2023/2024 screening.

The schedule is as follows:

South-South Geo-political ZoneDate: February 8-11, 2025Venue: Headquarters 6 Division, Port Harcourt, Rivers State

South-East Geo-political ZoneDate: February 13-16, 2025Venue: Headquarters 82 Division, Enugu, Enugu State

South-West Geo-political ZoneDate: February 18-21, 2025Venue: Headquarters 2 Division, Ibadan, Oyo State

North-East Geo-political ZoneDate: February 24-27, 2025Venue: Headquarters Nigerian Army Armour Corps, Bauchi, Bauchi State

North-West Geo-political ZoneDate: March 1-5, 2025Venue: Headquarters 1 Division Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Kaduna State

North-Central and Abuja Geo-political ZoneDate: March 10-17, 2025Venue: Army Headquarters Command Officers’ Mess, Asokoro, Abuja

Required documents for verification

Prospective beneficiaries are required to present specific documents, including:

A handwritten application for sponsorship, listing the names of the children

The letter of admission of the beneficiary

The most recent report card/results of the beneficiary

Any other relevant documents requested during the screening process

For further inquiries regarding the verification and screening exercise, applicants are advised to contact the Department of Administration (Army) via 08169355766.

What you should know

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced this month that the state government has made healthcare services free for families of deceased soldiers in government-owned hospitals.

He emphasized the importance of collective responsibility, urging citizens to foster a culture of compassion and collaboration to address the challenges faced by these families.

Sanwo-Olu stated, “We owe it to our heroes to sustain their vision by extending a helping hand to those in need and creating opportunities for all.”

Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, gave millions of naira in cheques to the families of deceased soldiers under the Group Life Insurance scheme.

At the 2024 COAS Annual Conference in Abuja, he reiterated his commitment to supporting the welfare of fallen soldiers’ families through financial aid, healthcare, and education.

in Abuja, he reiterated his commitment to supporting the welfare of fallen soldiers’ families through financial aid, healthcare, and education. Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has posthumously honored the 17 soldiers killed in Okuama, Delta State, on March 17 2024. During their burial in Abuja, he awarded national honors and announced scholarships and houses for their families. Four officers received the Member of the Order of Niger (MON), while 13 soldiers were awarded the Officer of the Federal Republic Medal.