Afriland Properties Plc, a real estate investment, development, and management company, has appointed Azubike Emodi as its new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

He succeeds Uzo Oshogwe, the founding MD/CEO, who recently transitioned to become the CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc.

He brings over 20 years of experience in financial services, real estate development, and strategic planning, Azubike is set to lead Afriland Properties into its next phase of growth. His extensive background includes key leadership roles at renowned institutions.

The Chairman of Afriland Properties’ board, Emmanuel Nnorom, shared his confidence in Azubike’s appointment: “We are delighted to welcome Azubike as the new Managing Director/CEO. His strategic vision, coupled with his exceptional leadership, makes him the ideal choice to guide Afriland Properties as we continue to innovate and create value for all our stakeholders.”

In response, Azubike Emodi expressed his enthusiasm for the role: “I am honored to lead Afriland Properties at such a significant time. The company’s legacy of excellence in real estate development is unparalleled, and I am excited to work with our talented team to drive sustainable growth and deliver world-class properties.”

Education background

Emodi’s career is rooted in a solid academic foundation. He earned his Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Banking & Finance from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) in 2003. During his time at the university, he was an active student leader, serving as a member of the UNEC Post Editorial Board, Secretary of the Entrepreneurs Club, and a member of NABAF’s Parliament at UNEC.

His passion for finance and leadership led him to pursue further studies, obtaining an MBA in Management from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 2008. He then went on to earn a Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Banking and Finance from the University of Nigeria between 2010 and 2014, solidifying his expertise in the financial sector.

Beyond his university education, Emodi is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIB) as of October 2023. His professional qualifications include an Associate Certification from the Chartered Institute of Banking (ACIB), which he obtained in 2012, further demonstrating his commitment to professional excellence in banking and finance.

Early career and rise in banking

Emodi’s journey began in the banking sector, where he honed his skills in relationship management and operations. His tenure at Zenith Bank Plc, spanning nearly a decade, set the stage for his leadership journey.

Starting as a Relationship Manager and later as a Banking Officer, Emodi focused on new account sign-ups and managing client relationships. His outstanding performance earned him the Zonal Management Award for superlative results.

His next step saw him at the helm of the Fund Transfer Desk at Zenith Bank, where he was recognized as one of the best operations staff in 2006/2007. His leadership of the Zonal Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) clearing team resulted in a CBN Zonal award for punctuality and minimal error in 2007 and 2008.

In 2016, Emodi transitioned to a leadership role at VFD Microfinance Bank, where he served as Managing Director until 2021. During his five-year tenure, he was instrumental in the bank’s growth and expansion.

Following his success in banking, Emodi took on a new challenge as Managing Director at Anchoria Asset Management (May 2021 – Nov 2023). Later in 2023, he took on a new role as Managing Director at HEREL Global, where he integrated his extensive experience in finance and management.