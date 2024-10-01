The Nigerian Army has announced the commencement of its 88th batch of recruits being accepted into the Nigerian Army through their regular recruitment process for young Nigerians interested in serving their country.

The “Regular Recruit Intake” typically targets non-tradespeople (like infantry soldiers) as well as tradespeople (who have specialized skills such as mechanics or electricians) to enlist and undergo training to serve in the Nigerian Army.

Interested candidates must complete their online registration by November 8, 2024. The names of shortlisted candidates will be published on the Nigerian Army website. Successful candidates will then proceed to their state of origin for screening between December 5 – 19, 2024.

Additionally, they are required to print and complete the Guarantor Form. Both forms must be signed and brought to the designated state recruitment centers during the screening.

Basic requirements

To be eligible, applicants must meet the following conditions:

Candidates must be Nigerian citizens by birth, possess a National Identity Card or NIN slip, and have a valid BVN.

All applicants must be medically, physically, and psychologically fit according to the Nigerian Army standards and free of any criminal record.

For non-trades men/women, candidates must be between 18 and 22 years old.

Tradesmen/women must be between 18 and 26 years of age as of December 31, 2024.

Male candidates must be at least 1.68 meters tall, while female candidates must be at least 1.65 meters tall.

Applicants must have at least four passes, including English Language, in WASSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB in no more than two sittings. Tradesmen/women must also possess a Trade Test or City Guild Certificate.

Benefits

Joining the Nigerian Army comes with numerous benefits that go beyond just serving your country. One of the key advantages is job security. Once you join the army, you have a stable career with opportunities for promotions and long-term employment. In addition to job security, soldiers receive competitive pay and allowances, ensuring they are well-compensated for their service.

The army provides opportunities for further learning and personal development, allowing soldiers to continue their education and even pursue professional training both within Nigeria and abroad.

Soldiers are entitled to insurance schemes that cover them and their families, ensuring that their health and well-being are protected. After serving for a certain period, they have the opportunity to own homes in prime locations across Nigeria. Furthermore, after retirement, they are eligible for pension and gratuity, ensuring financial stability in their post-service life.

Lastly, serving in the Nigerian Army gives recruits the chance to represent their country both domestically and internationally, through peacekeeping missions or other assignments.

Key informations

There will be no zonal screening or special recruitment centers. All screening will take place at the candidates’ respective states of origin.

Candidates must bring original copies of their educational certificates and are prohibited from bringing electronic devices to the recruitment venue.

Candidates with tattoos or bodily inscriptions will be disqualified, and swimming skills may provide an advantage.

Applicants are advised not to offer bribes or inducements to any person or group involved in the recruitment process.

To apply, candidates must visit the Nigerian Army recruitment portal here and create an account. After logging in with their credentials, applicants should complete the online form, submit it, and print a copy.