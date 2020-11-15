Connect with us
Crypto traders transfer USDT 100,000,000

Tether whales moved 100 million USDT from different crypto exchanges to different wallets in less than 24 hours ago.

Published

3 hours ago

on

Why OMG integrated with Tether

Tether, the most popular valuable stablecoin by market capitalization, has been witnessing huge crypto transactions at record levels.

The latest development is that Tether whales moved 100 million USDT from different crypto exchanges to different wallets in less than 24 hours ago.

The largest of such transactions was captured by Whale Alert, an advanced blockchain tracker, and analytics system.

  • At the time of writing this report, Tether traded at $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $27,757,043,654.
  • USDT price is up 0.3% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 18 Billion coins and a max supply of 10.2 Billion coins.

What you should know

Stablecoins are used as quote currencies in crypto-asset trading pairs, far more than fiat currencies on most exchanges. Unsurprisingly, a large majority of stablecoin trading volume is dominated by Tether.

  • There are more USDT (Tether) quote pairs in our coverage (out of the exchanges in our sample) than all other stablecoin trading pairs combined.
  • The “Tether Treasury’s” USDT wallet has grown in recent times to become the top holder of the stablecoin, meaning that some crypto traders and investors may have managed to successfully withdraw their stakes from circulation.
  • The removal of about 29% of the total volume of Tether in circulation has recently coincided with a huge depletion in the amount of Tether held in 2 USDT wallets separately owned by Huobi and Binance.

Olumide Adesina is a France-born Nigerian. He is a Certified Investment Trader, with more than 15 years of working expertise in Investment Trading. Featured Financial Market Analysis for a Fortune Global 500 Company. Member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Society. Follow Olumide on Twitter @tokunboadesina or email [email protected]

Cryptocurrency

List of Cryptos you can buy and sell on PayPal

PayPal allows its millions of users in the US to purchase sell and store Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin and Litecoin.

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 15, 2020

By

PayPal acquires shopping browser extension company for $4 billion

It’s no longer news that the world’s payment juggernaut, Paypal is allowing its users buy and sell cryptos

What is news now is that PayPal has linked up with the crypto exchange and stablecoin issuer, Paxos Trust Company to allow its millions of users in the US to purchase, sell and store Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Bitcoin (BTC), and Litecoin (LTC).

What this means: In a recent interview on Unchained Podcast, Paxos CEO and co-founder Charles Cascarilla disclosed reasons why for now the payment juggernaut, PayPal can only trade with such cryptos.

“That’s what [PayPal was] looking for and that’s what we had. We actually have the authority to be able to custody and trade additional tokens. We have Pax Gold, which is one of our tokens. We have Pax dollars. So there are other products that we have that weren’t included in the crypto brokers launch. But in terms of pure cryptocurrencies, those are the four that we have that we’re listing on our exchange and really providing custody for.

“For instance, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, as a result, Litecoin, which are very similar, and Ethereum have essentially been grandfathered in by the SEC, Bitcoin explicitly and Ethereum explicitly. And once you start getting away from these top four, there are always a few questions around them. Not just for us, but for the industry in general. So that’s something we need to be sensitive about.”

Recall Nairametrics, a few days ago reported that PayPal is now allowing U.S residents to purchase, sell, and keep cryptos. Although the crypto service PayPal was set to launch in early 2021, however, based on high demand and sign-ups to such service, PayPal has decided to allow eligible U.S. PayPal clients to buy, sell and hold cryptos.

A PayPal spokesperson stated, “Due to the initial demand from our customers, we’ve also increased our weekly cryptocurrency purchase limit from $10K/week to $20K/week.”

Cryptocurrency

European Central Bank plans Crypto Euro 

The ECB has hinted that it could create its own cryptocurrency within a few years.

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 15, 2020

By

European Central Bank plans Crypto Euro  IMF reiterates the need for Nigeria, others to completely ditch fuel subsidy

The European Central Bank President, Christine Lagarde, recently gave a strong indication that the ECB could create its cryptocurrency within a few years, in what would be a systematical change to the euro zone’s financial system.

Lagarde hinted that it could take two to four years before the project could begin, as it addresses concerns over privacy, money laundering, and the technology involved.

READ: Here is why Facebook’s cryptocurrency will threaten Europe if launched

READ: Digital technology and blockchain altering conventional banking models – Emefiele  

In a report credited to Bloomberg news, Christine Lagarde was quoted as saying, “My hunch is that it will come. If it’s cheaper, faster, more secure for the users, then we should explore it. If it’s going to contribute to better monetary sovereignty, a better autonomy for the euro area, I think we should explore it.”

What you should know

Nairametrics, some months back, revealed that the European Commission has designed a new Digital Finance framework including Digital Finance and Retail Payments Strategies and legislative proposals on crypto-assets and digital resilience.

READ: U.S Central Bank plans Crypto U.S dollar

What they are saying

Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President for an Economy that Works for People, said, “The future of finance is digital. We saw during the lockdown how people were able to get access to financial services, thanks to digital technologies such as online banking and fintech solutions. Technology has much more to offer consumers and businesses and we should embrace the digital transformation proactively, while mitigating any potential risks.”

READ: World’s Biggest IPO halted by Chinese President

What this means

The European Commission is paying special attention to developing a regulatory framework that will support the digitization of assets through tokenization and also smart contracts.

It plans to give investors, consumers, traders, choice and opportunities in modern payments and financial services, while at the same time ensuring consumer protection and financial stability.

READ: THORchain, most profitable crypto in the last 24 hours

Cryptocurrency

82% of Ethereum investors are in profit

Ethereum Percent Addresses in Profit (1d MA) just reached a 2-year high of 82.247%.

Published

1 day ago

on

November 14, 2020

By

Ethereum, second most valuable cryptocurrency, surges more than 88% since March

Most Ethereum holders are surely having a good time with their returns seen lately from investing in Ethereum. This is because over 82% of the circulating Ethereum supply is now in a state of profit.

Data seen by Nairametrics revealed that the number of Ethereum Percent Addresses in Profit (1d MA) just reached a 2-year high of 82.247%. The previous 2-year high of 82.220% was observed on 02 September 2020.

READ: BTC scammer steals 1,400 BTCs worth $16 million

READ: U.S dollar tumble, Currency traders more risk averse

Methodology

Only Externally Owned Addresses (EOAs) is being counted while contracts are excluded.

READ: Crypto hedge fund, Polychain capital buys $8.2 million worth of yearn.finance

What we know

Ethereum at the time of filing this report traded at $469.39 with a  daily trading volume of $13,058,728,902 USD. Ethereum is up 1.46% in the last 24 hours Ethereum has a market capitalization of $53,236,818,706 USD. It has a circulating supply of 113,416,548 ETH coins and the max. supply is not available.

READ: Why Warren Buffett is making less money now

What to look for

Breaking the $450 price support level represents a dramatic shift for the second most valuable crypto by market value, which stood at around the $112 price level at the end of Q1 following the market carnage that took place as a result of the ravaging deadly virus.

READ: Bitcoin whale transfers $105 million worth of crypto, BTC trading at $15,800

It should, therefore, be noted that Ethereum 2.0 is around the corner, as it will further boost Ethereum switching from the current proof-of-work model to proof-of-stake.

It will also optimize sharding techniques which will help hasten up transactions on the blockchain.

