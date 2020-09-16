Connect with us
Tether mints over a billion dollars’ worth of USDT

Tether is currently second only to Ethereum (ETH) as the most valuable altcoin in the cryptocurrency market.

Tether expected to surpass Ethereum, based on strength of the U.S dollar

Tether, the world’s most valuable stable coin by market capitalization, has been gaining a lot of traction lately. The latest development is that Tether treasury minted a billion USDT to unknown wallets, worth over a billion dollars in less than 24 hours, as seen on Whale Alert, an advanced blockchain tracker, and analytics system.

At the time this report was written, Tether traded at $1.00 with a daily trading volume of $39 Billion dollars. USDT price is up 0.1% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 15 Billion coins and a max supply of 10.2 Billion coins.

What you need to know: Tether is designed as a blockchain-based cryptocurrency whose digital coins in circulation are backed by the same value of traditional fiat currencies, like the U.S dollar, Japanese Yen, or the Euro. It trades under the ticker symbol USDT.

What are Stablecoins?: Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies created to minimize the price swings that occur in a crypto asset. They are usually pegged to fiat currencies and often exchange-traded commodities.

Global Investors and traders are using it to give their investment portfolios exposure to the US Dollar during these times when uncertainty is high as a result of the worst pandemic (COVID-19) known to man.

 

Olumide Adesina is a French-born Nigerian. He is a Certified Investment Trader, with more than 15 years of working expertise in Investment Trading. Member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Society. Behavioral Finance, Duke University. You can follow Olumide on twitter @tokunboadesina or email [email protected]

3 BTC whales move 140 million worth of Bitcoins from Binance

Number of whales has been increasing at a steady pace after Bitcoin’s recent halving.

September 16, 2020

BTC whales have been moving large stacks of Bitcoins lately, triggered by the recent bullish momentum in the BTC market.

According to data obtained from Whales Alert a crypto analytic tracker, three unknown whales moved 13,000 BTC estimated to be roughly worth over $140 million from Binance, a leading crypto exchange, some hours ago.

 

 

Why this is happening: Global investors and crypto-traders are now cashing in on some of their profits, as the crypto market is awash with cheap money coming from stimulus packages from global central banks.

Recall Nairametrics some months ago, reported that 47 % of BTC holders were Bitcoin (BTC) whales.  As the COVID-19 pandemic resurgence disrupts the global financial market, coupled with the recent weakening of the American dollar, the number of whales, has been increasing at a steady pace after Bitcoin’s recent halving.

While it is difficult to predict market movements, BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.

Quick fact: At the BTC market, investors or traders who own large amounts of bitcoins are typically known as Bitcoin whales. This means that a BTC whale could be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) owning around 1000 Bitcoins or more.

 

Buying signal, Bitcoin whales with 1000 BTC or more continue to rise

Bitcoin approaches its fixed supply of 21 million coins, as the price is expected to go up.

September 15, 2020

The number of entities with a balance equal to or above 1000 BTC continues to rise.

The signs are bullish, as we still haven’t broken the upward trend line, despite the dip at the start of September.

BTC crossed above $10,700 on Monday for the first time since September 3rd, and it appears to have been supported by spiking trading volume.

At the time of this report, the flagship crypto traded at $10,687.49 with a daily trading volume of $24.438 billion BTC, price is up 2.7% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 18 Million coins and a max supply of 21 Million coins.

 

In the Bitcoin world, investors or traders who own large numbers of Bitcoins are typically called Bitcoin whales. This means a Bitcoin whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) owning around 1000 Bitcoins or more.

As BTC whales accumulate BTCs, Bitcoins circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend BTC finds itself in. This means that over time, it’s possible that as Bitcoin approaches its fixed supply of 21 million coins, the price of BTC will go up, with BTC’s present demand factored in.

Whales could be anticipating a strong medium to long-term Bitcoin price trend, and are choosing to hold on to BTC in expectation of a bull market.

Much of the recent increase can be attributed to wealthy entities withdrawing their BTC from exchange. Apparently, this is not new wealth – rather, it represents a change in the way Bitcoin whales are choosing to hold their coins.

From a macro level, this increase in the number of BTC whales can be considered bullish.

Tether releases 250,000,000 USDT from its treasury

Tether treasury minted a whopping 250 million USDT, as seen on Whale Alert

September 15, 2020

Tether, the leading stablecoin by market capitalization, has been on high demand in the crypto-verse lately.

The most recent development is that Tether treasury minted a whopping 250 million USDT, as seen on Whale Alert, an advanced blockchain analytic tracker.

At the time this report, Tether traded at $0.999503 with a daily trading volume of $40.9 billion. USDT price is up 0.0% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 15 billion coins, and a max supply of 10.2 billion coins.

Quick fact: Tether is designed as a blockchain-based cryptocurrency, whose digital coins in circulation are backed by the same value of traditional fiat currencies like the U.S dollar, Japanese Yen, or the Euro. It trades under the ticker symbol USDT.

A few months ago, Bloomberg News reports stated that the momentum with the help of the U.S dollar was expected to make Tether gain and move to the second spot.

“Absent an unlikely reversal in predominant crypto trends, it should be a matter of time until Tether passes Ethereum, to take the No. 2 spot in total assets behind Bitcoin. Receiving help from widespread adoption with a workable case as a proxy for the world’s reserve currency, there seems little to stop the increasing adoption of the dollar-linked stablecoin,” the report stated.

