Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin by market share has minted about $3 billion USDT in 24 hours.

Tether has made a mark as a leading stablecoin issuer, ahead of other stablecoin issuers like Circle USDC and Paypal PYUSD.

The stablecoin company has been minting $3 billion USDT daily according to onchain analytics site Lookonchain

Lookonchain shared its findings on Tether on X revealing that the stablecoin issuer has made over $13 billion since November 8.

“Tether minted another 3B $USDT!

#Tether has minted 13B $USDT since Nov 8!” Lookonchain tweeted

Tether’s daily $3 billion mint is divided into two transactions one of which includes $2 billion and the other $1 billion. Both transactions head to the company’s treasury wallet.

Since the beginning of this month, Tether has minted billions worth of USDT. The company minted several times, including $9 billion on Nov. 8, $1 billion on Nov. 21, and $1 billion on Nov. 23.

The volume of stablecoins minted by a stablecoin issuer can be an indicator of the direction of the market. High volumes of stablecoin indicate a high demand for the coin in the market. The same goes for low volumes of coins minted which could indicate a bearish market.

Tether expands its business to UAE, creates tokens by Energy reserves

Tether diversified its portfolio offering by collaborating with the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Tether launched a new Dirham-backed stablecoin backed by the energy reserves of the country and tied to the AED.

The decision to create a Token pegged the UAE’s dirham stems from the company’s vision for the UAE to become a significant global economic hub.

Tether hopes to meet the needs of the country’s financial market as one of the Asian financial hubs.

Aside from the Middle East, Tether is also expanding its operations to Europe.

The company in Europe collaborated with Quantoz Payment to support the launch of the euro and U.S. stablecoin named EURQ and USDQ, respectively.

Tether has also funded some physical business deals in the energy sector. In October, Tether’s investment arm funded a physical crude oil trade with $45 million USDT.

The energy deal showed Tether’s diversification plans away from a stable coin issuer to a more rounded and diversified entity.

What to Know

Tether USDT is the preferred stablecoin in Nigeria with other options like USDC and PYUSD severely underrepresented. Paypal’s stablecoins PYUSD might not be popular because the payment platform is not fully supported in Nigeria.

Tether’s diversification into energy would facilitate major publicly traded oil companies to transfer their crude oil to a leading commodity trader. Tether’s efforts could lead to the transportation of over 670,000 barrels of crude oil from Middle East countries.