Access Bank Plc has debunked a viral video on social media alleging that a customer’s N500 million was missing from the bank.

While describing the allegation as “untrue” and “baseless”, the bank in a statement released on Sunday also denied claims of unethical behavior by its staff.

A social media influencer, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, had over the weekend called out Access Bank alleging that the family of a deceased customer could not retrieve the sum of N500 million left in his bank account because the money was missing.

According to him, the deceased on his deathbed had informed his family about various accounts bank accounts where he had money and the amount, including an Access account with N500 million.

What the bank is saying

Reacting to the video, which has gone viral on social media, especially, on X, formerly known as Twitter, Access Bank said:

“Our attention has been drawn to a video on social media wherein allegations of missing funds and unethical behaviour have been made against Access Bank Plc.

First and foremost, we wish to emphasize that the safety and security of our customers’ funds are core priorities which we take seriously. Second, Access Bank Plc does not engage in or condone any unethical behaviour.

“In the instant case, the allegations of missing funds in the Bank are most untrue and baseless.

“There is no N500 million or any other fund or amount missing from the subject customer’s account or from any other customer’s account with us.

The bank added that it had together with other independent stakeholders in the banking industry thoroughly investigated the allegations and independently arrived at the same conclusions.

Access Bank insisted that it operates with the highest ethical standards, adding that it would continue to protect its customers’ interests whilst also respecting privacy laws.

“Consequently, whilst we have engaged and will continue to engage with our customers, we must advise the public not to rely on or believe sensational and unverified claims that are designed to titillate and mislead the public.”

Influencer faults bank’s response

However, the social media influencer, Otse, faulted Access Bank’s response saying the bank still has some explanations to do.

Reacting to the bank’s statement, he wrote:

“I just saw your response to the allegations of the missing 500 million naira from a dead client account. My first question to Access Bank is, why did the bank statement skip from 2016 to 2020? Where are the statements of 2017, 2018, and 2019?”

The argument on the allegations may be far from over as more social media users and customers continue to drag the bank despite its statement setting the records straight.