Tether’s flagship stablecoin, USDT, is under increased scrutiny in the European Union as the region’s landmark Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation nears full implementation on December 30, 2024.

With MiCA introducing stringent compliance requirements for stablecoin issuers, questions surrounding USDT’s adherence to these standards have fueled speculation about its future in the EU.

Coinbase’s Proactive Move: Delisting USDT

Earlier this month, Coinbase, a leading U.S.-based exchange, took the significant step of delisting USDT for EU customers due to compliance concerns related to MiCA.

The move has sparked widespread debate, with some applauding Coinbase’s proactive stance while others argue that Tether’s status should be determined by formal rulings from EU regulators.

While Coinbase’s delisting has intensified scrutiny, no EU authority has officially declared USDT non-compliant. MiCA’s regulations require stablecoin issuers to obtain e-money licenses, hold reserves in recognized banks, and provide detailed disclosures. Yet, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has not issued any definitive statements regarding USDT’s compliance.

Exchanges Take a Cautious Approach

While Coinbase acted swiftly, other prominent exchanges like Binance and Crypto.com have opted for a wait-and-see strategy, continuing to list USDT for their EU users. Many exchanges appear to be awaiting explicit guidance from ESMA before making decisions, with some analysts predicting that delisting may occur gradually to limit market disruptions.

Juan Ignacio Ibañez of the MiCA Crypto Alliance commented that, while no regulator has explicitly deemed USDT non-compliant, “this does not mean that it is.”

Bloomberg has reported that many exchanges may delist Tether by December 30, but no formal timetable has been issued by ESMA or other EU regulatory bodies.

Social Media Buzz and Tether’s Response

Speculation about Tether’s future has dominated social media, with influencers and forums predicting imminent delisting.

For instance, a tweet by “@RippleXrpie” claimed, “$USDT will be delisted from EU exchanges” by December 30, fueling widespread fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD).

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino has dismissed these rumors, labeling them as a “poorly coordinated effort” by competitors and critics.

The company asserts that its reserves are secure and emphasizes its efforts toward global regulatory compliance. However, unlike rival Circle, which became MiCA-compliant in mid-2024, Tether has yet to secure the required licenses under MiCA.

What to Know

As MiCA’s full implementation date approaches, USDT’s future in the EU remains uncertain. While some exchanges are taking proactive measures, others are adopting a cautious stance.

The outcome will have far-reaching implications for market liquidity, trader preferences, and the broader crypto ecosystem. For now, all eyes are on regulators as they shape the next chapter for stablecoins in Europe.

Tether (USDT) is by far the most popular crypto asset in Nigeria and is widely used by the Nigerian crypto community for a range of things. A potential delisting of Tether could pose serious challenges for the Nigerian crypto space.