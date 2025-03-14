Russian companies, including prominent oil traders, are increasingly turning to cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Tether’s USDT to facilitate international trade with China and India.

This shift comes in response to ongoing international sanctions, according to a Reuters report.

Citing sources with direct knowledge, Reuters reported on March 14 that Russian oil companies are using crypto assets, including Bitcoin and Tether’s USDT, for international trade.

One Russian oil trader reportedly conducts tens of millions of dollars worth of monthly transactions using digital assets, as confirmed by a source who spoke on condition of anonymity due to a non-disclosure agreement.

In late 2024, the Russian finance minister publicly declared that Russia is free to use assets like Bitcoin in foreign trade. However, the specific use of cryptocurrencies in oil transactions with China and India had not been previously reported.

Although this practice represents a small portion of Russia’s $192 billion oil trade, sources described it as a growing trend. A typical transaction, according to two sources, involves a Chinese buyer paying a middleman in yuan, who then converts the funds into cryptocurrency.

Intermediaries facilitating transactions

Reuters detailed that Russia’s foreign oil trade in crypto involves intermediaries managing offshore accounts and facilitating transactions in the buyer’s local currency. In one example, a Chinese buyer of Russian oil pays a trading company acting as a middleman in yuan into an offshore account.

The middleman then converts the payments into crypto assets and transfers them to another account, which subsequently sends them to a third account in Russia and converts them to Russian rubles.

One of Reuters’ sources indicated that crypto is likely to continue being used in Russia’s foreign oil trading, regardless of sanctions. “It is a convenient tool and helps run operations faster,” the source stated.

Amid these developments, the Bank of Russia has officially proposed legalizing cryptocurrency investments for high-net-worth individuals, who possess at least $1.1 million in securities and deposits.

Russia is not alone in leveraging digital assets for oil trade or to circumvent Western sanctions. Both Iran and Venezuela have turned to cryptocurrencies to facilitate transactions and reduce their dependence on the U.S. dollar, the dominant currency in global oil markets. Venezuela, in particular, increased its use of digital currencies after the U.S. reimposed sanctions.

What you should know

Russia has since expanded its involvement in crypto-based transactions. A Kremlin adviser and analysts in the U.K. informed Reuters that while digital assets play a role, they are just one of several strategies Russia is employing to circumvent financial restrictions.

Nevertheless, Russia’s oil trade still primarily relies on traditional currencies, with alternative payment methods like the UAE dirham also in use.

President Donald Trump has expressed a desire to improve relations with Russia while seeking to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. Although his administration is still reviewing its stance on existing sanctions, Trump stated on March 7 that he is strongly considering imposing additional measures on Moscow.

However, Trump’s pro-crypto stance and Russia’s growing interest in digital assets could create an unusual common ground between the two nations.

Regardless of future policy shifts, cryptocurrency is likely to remain a key tool in the Russian oil trade.