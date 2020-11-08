Market Views
Dangote stocks rally Nigerian stock market to 7th consecutive weekly gain
Forty (40) equities appreciated at price during the week, lower than Sixty-eight (68) equities in the previous week.
The Nigerian bourse ended the trading week cumulatively on a bullish note.
The All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 1.56 and 1.59% respectively to close the week at 31,016.17 and N16.207 trillion respectively.
- Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of the NSE-Main Board, NSE Insurance, and NSE Oil/Gas, which depreciated by 0.62%, 1.32%, and 0.77% respectively, while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat.
- A total turnover of 2.067 billion shares worth N22.64 billion in 25,187 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.909 billion shares valued at N23.610 billion that exchanged hands last week in 23,578 deals.
- The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.575 billion shares valued at N13.725 billion, traded in 14,521 deals; thus, contributing 76.21% and 60.63% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
- The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 178.57 million shares worth N3.609 billion in 4,669 deals.
- The third place was the Conglomerate Industry, with a turnover of 102.697 million shares worth N155.195 million in 599 deals.
- Trading in the top three equities namely Access Bank Plc, FBN Holding Plc, and Zenith Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 686.338 million shares worth N7.599 billion in 4,557 deals, contributing 33.21% and 33.57% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
- Forty (40) equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than sixty-eight (68) equities in the previous week. Twenty-four (24) equities depreciated in price, higher than Six (6) equities in the previous week; while ninety-seven (97) equities remained unchanged, higher than ninety-four (94) recorded in the previous week.
Top gainers
- LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC. up 30.86% to close at N1.06
- TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION OF NIGERIA PLC up 19.72% to close at N0.85
- DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC up 19.57% to close at N16.50
- CAP PLC up 13.02% to close at N23.00
- LASACO ASSURANCE PLC up 12.50% to close at N0.36
- CORONATION INSURANCE PLC up 10.00% to close at N0.44
- PORTLAND PAINTS & PRODUCTS NIGERIA up 9.59% to close at N2.97
- REGENCY ASSURANCE PLC up 9.09% to close at N0.24
- DANGOTE CEMENT PLC up 9.06% to close at N174.50
- CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC up 8.82% to close at N0.37
Top losers
- INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC down 11.80% to close at N6.50
- AXAMANSARD INSURANCE PLC down 9.09% to close at N2.00
- LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC down 8.89% to close at N0.41
- CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC down 8.26% to close at N5.55
- NEM INSURANCE PLC down 8.07% to close at N2.05
- BUA CEMENT PLC down 5.49% to close at N43.00
- MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC down 4.76% to close at N0.20
- JULIUS BERGER NIG. PLC down 4.48% to close at N17.05
- UNION BANK NIG.PLC down 4.46% to close at N5.35
- UNION DIAGNOSTIC & CLINICAL SERVICES PLC down 3.85% to close at N0.25
Outlook
Nigerian bourse ended the week bullish W/W. In spite of the strong volatility seen lately in global financial markets, Nigerian investors increased their buying pressure across the market spectrum, pushing the All Share Index to its highest point this year, as it hovered above N16 trillion.
- Significant buying interests in NSE 30 Stocks like Dangote Stocks, GTBank, triggered the All Share Index to record its seventh-consecutive weekly gain.
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying amid expected price swings on the basis that the earning window is closing down, hence stock traders and investors would shift their focus on Tier 1 banks, as their earning results would trigger a significant degree of price volatility.
Why Warren Buffett is making less money now
Third-quarter operating profit dropped by 32% to $5.48 billion, or about $3,488 per Class A share.
The world’s most famous investor, Warren Buffett, holding company, Berkshire Hathaway Inc today posted a lower operating profit as the COVID-19 pandemic weighed on some of its holding segments.
Why it’s happening: In a report credited to Reuters, Berkshire Hathaway Inc explained it bought a record $9.3 billion of its underperforming stock in the quarter and $16 billion in 2020 as Buffett remained unable to find huge acquisitions to boost growth.
- Third-quarter operating profit dropped by 32% to $5.48 billion, or about $3,488 per Class A share, from $8.07 billion a year earlier.
- The holding company partly owned by Warren Buffet disclosed most of its operating business interests have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, though in the Q3, many such businesses witnessed significant increases in earnings and growth from Q2.
Berkshire Hathaway had earlier printed a $26.3 billion Q2 profit but lost $49.75 billion in Q1. It ended September with $145.7 billion of cash and equivalents.
What you should know: Buffett is the chairman and largest shareholder of Berkshire Hathaway, the investment group according to the Bloomberg billionaire index is now worth $79.1 billion, unsurprisingly missing out of the top five rankings as it weighed on his company’s valuation.
Recall Nairametrics some months ago broke the news on Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc buying a new 20.9 million shares in Toronto-based Barrick Gold Corp, one of the world’s largest mining companies.
It had earlier minimized some of its investments in America’s top banks. This includes America’s most valuable bank, JPMorgan Chase, and other leading financial brands like Wells Fargo & Co and eliminating a stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Commodities
Crude oil prices drop over a likely Joe Biden presidency
Brent crude prices closed 3.62% lower to settle at $39.45 a barrel, WTI dropped 4.25% to settle at $37.14/Barrel.
Crude Oil prices ended the last trading session on a bearish note.
Oil prices have been under pressure in the last few days, as it seems the most likely winner of the election, Joe Biden, would be in charge of the world’s most important economy. The assumption that his major focus would be on renewables, sent oil prices tanking below $40/barrel.
What we know
Brent crude prices closed 3.62% lower to settle at $39.45 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate dropped 4.25% to settle at $37.14 a barrel.
Still, both contracts gained in the week, with Brent up 5.8%, and U.S. crude rising 4.3%.
Also, the rising COVID-19 caseloads across the Northern Hemisphere halted the bull’s track, as oil traders’ fears got strengthened on the bias of lackluster demand and as the U.S election got drawn out over days.
Europe’s second-largest economy, France disclosed a record number of COVID cases amid efforts in its most recent lockdown measures prevailing at the moment has hence weakened demand for energy in the French Republic.
In the U.S. election, Joe Biden took the lead over President Donald Trump in Georgia and Pennsylvania, edging closer to winning the White House as a handful of states continue to count votes, making oil traders halt their long bullish bias.
It also seems likely that the Iranians would have their oil back in an already saturated market under a Joe Biden presidency.
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi gave insights on the prevailing macro, that could weigh in on oil prices in the future. He said:
“The oil market weighs the possible impact of more significant restrictions on domestic US oil and gas production from Joe Biden’s presidency versus more support for energy transition and the probability of re-engagement with Iran.”
The latter seems the most significant risk for the oil price, but it is unlikely that it will be a priority for the first year of a new administration.
By far, the most critical questions for oil are how quickly a Covid-19 vaccine is widely available, whether a US stimulus deal can be achieved in a fractious and uncertain political environment, and how OPEC will respond to demand concerns.
What to expect
As we head to end yet another roller-coaster week in the analysis of oil trading, one would have to think it is encouraging that OPEC+ continues to signal that the group will do what it can to backstop the oil price, while we wait for the demand outlook to improve.
Cryptocurrency
98% of Bitcoin wallets in profit, hit 2-year high
Bitcoin Addresses in Profit (1d MA) just reached a 2-year high of 98.079%
Bitcoin owners are definitely smiling to the bank amid high buying pressure seen lately in the world’s flagship crypto market. The number of Bitcoin holders in profit is on a record high, as data retrieved from Glassnode, a crypto analytic firm, showed.
- Bitcoin $BTC Percent Addresses in Profit (1d MA) just reached a 2-year high of 98.079%.
- A previous 2-year high of 98.055% was observed earlier today.
This also shows that the number of Bitcoin $BTC Addresses in Loss (1d MA) just reached a 2-year low of 619,894.125.
The previous 2-year low of 623,121.208 was also observed earlier today.
What we know
At 6.23 a.m Nigerian time, Bitcoin traded at $15,517.62 with a 24-hour trading volume of $30,751,814,626. BTC price is down -0.3% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 19 million coins and a max supply of 21 million coins.
Chainalysis researchers explained in detail that as the rush for BTCs keeps increasing, the price will most definitely be affected. The report said:
“With more people looking to trade BTCs, which is only becoming scarcer following the recent halving, bitcoin moving from the investment bucket into the trading bucket could become a crucial source of liquidity.”
What this means
Nairametrics earlier broke the news on how the world’s flagship crypto continued to gain traction at the speed of light. Renowned financial data media company, Bloomberg Intelligence, gave critical insights on why bitcoin, in just about five years’ time, could hit a valuation of $100,000.
“Bitcoin’s foundation is firming for further price advances if its history is a guide. Since initially reaching $10,000 in 2017, the benchmark crypto corrected about 70% and remains in an extended period of consolidation around that level.”
