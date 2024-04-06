Nigerian customers of Guaranty Trust Bank are grappling with network downtime, rendering transactions impossible via the bank’s app, USSD, or Point of Sales terminals.

As observed by Nairametrics, the network problem which started on Wednesday, April 4, 2024, persists without resolution at the time of this report’s publication.

Customers have encountered error messages such as “Issuer inoperative” and “2102 error, this service is currently not available” when attempting transactions, exacerbating the inconvenience.

Despite the widespread network downtime, GTbank is yet to issued an official statement addressing the ongoing network issues.

Consequently, agitated customers have taken to social media platforms, notably X (formerly Twitter), using the hashtag #gtbank to express their frustration and demand transparency regarding the network downtime debacle.

What Nigerians are saying on X

Moe

“I can’t believe @gtbankhasn’t issued any apologies anywhere for this service disruption that has lasted over 24hours. Customers can’t receive money, can’t send out money, can’t use cards to pay for stuff, can’t even use the atm. No email, no text not even a social media post”

I can’t believe @gtbank hasn’t issued any apologies anywhere for this service disruption that has lasted over 24hours. Customers can’t receive money, can’t send out money, can’t use cards to pay for stuff, can’t even use the atm. No email, no text not even a social media post — Moe (@Mochievous) April 5, 2024

Maryam

“GTBank almost embarrassed me this evening. I stood for like 10 mins trying both code and app and it’s not working. Luckily the woman i bought water and stuffs from her told me I can go with what I bought and I should bring her money tomorrow. There’re still good people out there”.

GTBank almost embarrassed me this evening. I stood for like 10 mins trying both code and app and it’s not working. Luckily the woman i bought water and stuffs from her told me I can go with what I bought and I should bring her money tomorrow. There’re still good people out there. — Maryam (@simple_ryam) April 4, 2024

Titemijuopelo

“#gtbank @gtbankyou people have embarrassed me today . Worst bank ever. I haven’t been able to receive or send funds. All customer care channels are inactive, and today is Friday. So till Monday before we can complain. This is too bad.”

#gtbank @gtbank you people have embarrassed me today 😭😭. Worst bank ever. I haven’t been able to receive or send funds. All customer care channels are inactive, and today is Friday. So till Monday before we can complain. This is too bad 😭😭😭😭 — Big jupsss 👑 (@Titemijuopelo) April 5, 2024

Gimba Kakanda

“If a GTBank card is all you are carrying with you to a restaurant this week, just make sure that you are in the mood for washing dishes.”

If a GTBank card is all you are carrying with you to a restaurant this week, just make sure that you are in the mood for washing dishes. — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) April 5, 2024

Rsvptemple

“just stay at home if you use gtbank. take this warning seriously.”

just stay at home if you use gtbank. take this warning seriously. — yung aristo (@rsvptemple) April 4, 2024

TenaViolinist

“So @gtbank showed all of us pepper and not even one communique was released to address the situation. Only in Nigeria #gtbank”

So @gtbank showed all of us pepper and not even one communique was released to address the situation. Only in Nigeria #gtbank — 𝕺𝖉𝖉𝖞𝖘𝖊𝖚𝖘 (@TenaViolinist) April 5, 2024

Aniekan

“@gtbankwas my first ever bank , but their service has been incredibly disappointing lately. For the past three days, I haven’t been able to carry out any transactions, and their app won’t even open. It’s annoying that they haven’t addressed this issue. I am done with them.” https://twitter.com/aniekanetvk/status/1776511467673583701

Oyinda Kel

“ @gtbank It is shameful that GTB does not have the good manners to inform their customers on their banking platforms issues. This started on April 4 and they’re aware this is a big inconvenience and still no apology. GTB PLEASE FIX AND APOLOGISE TO CUSTOMERS FOR THE DOWNTIME “

@gtbank It is shameful that GTB does not have the good manners to inform their customers on their banking platforms issues. This started on April 4 and they're aware this is a big inconvenience and still no apology. GTB PLEASE FIX AND APOLOGISE TO CUSTOMERS FOR THE DOWNTIME — Oyinda kel (@Samwarsh) April 6, 2024

What you should know

Nairametrics earlier highlighted the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) decision to raise the minimum capital requirements for commercial banks with international authorization to N500 billion and national banks to N200 billion. This regulatory adjustment signifies an uptick in the capital base for banks, tailored to the extent of their operations.

Under the new policy directive, Tier-1 banks are expected to maintain a minimum capital base of N500 billion, while national banks must adhere to a threshold of N200 billion. Additionally, regional banks are required to maintain a capital base of N50 billion.

However, an analysis based on the banks’ 2023 9-month results revealed that all banks fell short of meeting the stipulated capital requirements, particularly in terms of share premium and ordinary share capital.