The Ibadan electricity distribution company has announced the date to begin implementation of the new electricity tariff for Band A consumers to be April 3, 2024.

The company disclosed this in a statement signed by its Management stating that Band A consumers using prepaid metres will be the first to experience the increase when they make purchases via their metre from the said date.

It stated, “ Please be informed that the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc (IBEDC) has begun the implementation of the revised Service-based Reflective Tariff as approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for band A customers only.”

“The new tariff is effective from 3rd April 2024.”

Furthermore, the company stated that postpaid consumers will receive a bill reflective of the new tariff at the end of the month. It also called on its customers to visit the company’s website when to know their feeder classification- that is the band they fall into.

The statement reads, “Customers using prepaid meters will be the first to experience the revised tariff – N225/kWh whenever they vend in this month of April. While for Post-paid customers the revised tariff will reflect in the electricity bills, they receive at the end of April 2024.”

Backstory

This week, the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) announced a review of the electricity tariff for Band A consumers across the country. The review saw electricity tariffs for the said consumers increase by around 300% from N68 per KWh to N225 per KWh.

The NERC noted that the increase only affected around 17% of electricity users nationwide who receive over 20hrs of electricity daily. It noted that those in other bands who receive less than the said number of hours were not affected, and their tariffs remained the same.