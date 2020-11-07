Connect with us
Oyigbo: We announced curfew to prevent ethnic clashes- Wike

The curfew in Oyigbo was announced to prevent reprisal attacks across the nation.

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has explained that the curfew in Oyigbo was announced to prevent reprisal attacks across the nation.

The Governor disclosed this on Friday, in a meeting with top Anglican chiefs in Nigeria.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported last week that Amnesty International stated that they had received disturbing information that Nigerian soldiers were engaging in alleged extra-judicial killings in Oyigbo, Rivers State, and called on the Army to stop the killings.

Wike said that the stories of a massacre in Oyigbo were false, and that the troubles started when IPOB members suddenly killed six soldiers and four policemen.

Governor Wike announced this week that the curfew in Oyigbo would be reviewed to commence from 7pm to 6am, in a bid to recover over 50 riffles stolen from burnt police stations.

While speaking with Anglican leaders on Friday, Wike urged the Church not to be silent on national issues, as negative aspects of society also affected the Church.

“This is a time for the Church not to be docile; this is the time for the Church to speak out. When society is bad it affects the church,” Wike said.

“When governance is bad, it affects the church. No matter how you look at it, nobody can run away. Things are not working out well in the country.”

He added that the Oyigbo incident would have escalated if the curfew was not imposed. It was done in a bid to curb reprisal attacks on Hausa and Igbos in other states of the federation.

“If we had not imposed that curfew that day, ask anybody; the war had turned out to be Hausa and Igbos.

“Do you know the reprisal attacks that would have happened in other states, when they hear, your people have been killed? Do you know what would have happened?”

“We cannot use our state to launch an attack,” he said.

Business

Nigerian Railway Corporation announces revenue of N1.4 billion in 2020

NRC announced a revenue of N1.4 billion as at September 30.

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 7, 2020

By

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced a revenue of N1.4 billion as at September 30,  which is way less than it’s projected revenue of N4.4 billion for the same period.
The reduced revenue was due to the effects of the pandemic on the economy according to the NRC.

This was disclosed  by the Managing Director of NRC, Mr Fidets Okhiria, during the 2021 Budget Defence to the Joint Committee of Land and Marine transport at the National Assembly in Abuja on Friday.
He added that the company remitted N245 Million to the TSA during the same period.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in March that the Nigerian Railway Corporation  notified all passengers using train service that it would stop operation due to the increasing cases of Coronavirus in the country.
Despite reduced operations this year due to the pandemic. The NRC has acquired more trains for the Lagos-Ibadan railway project set to open soon. In August, The NRC announced the purchase of 24 coaches to operate the Lagos-Ibadan Railway.
The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, stated this week that the Federal Government needs a total funding of $656 million to complete work on the Lagos-Ibadan railway project.
The NRC MD  told the House Committee that the pandemic heavily affected operations, which caused a 32% performance of the company’s projections for the year so far.
The Joint Committee should  also note that for the year 2020, the Corporation presented a separate Internally Generated Revenue & Expenditure Budget.
He said, “The sum of N1.4billion has been generated as at Sept.  30 against the projection of N4.4billion from our core activities, representing 32% performance.
“It is necessary to mention that our train services were stopped and significantly reduced upon resumption due to the impact of COVID-19 Pandemic.
“The construction work within the Lagos corridor including access to Apapa Port also impacted on our ability to provide train services.
“It is important to mention that during the period under review, the Corporation started making payments from its IGR into the Federal Government dedicated TSA as directed by the Federal Executive Council. A total sum of about N245.5million has so far been lodged into the account as at Oct. 31.
“The Railway Property Management Company Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary company of Nigerian Railway Corporation. As at Oct. 31, the Company has generated about N1.4 billion representing 91.5 per cent of N1.5 billion which was the revised approved revenue target for 2020.”
He added that the NRC forecasts a revenue of N5.3 billion in 2021 as the company would have more coaches available for its operations deployed to operational routes across the country.
“For the year 2021, the Corporation plans to generate a total of N5.3billion as IGR. More coaches are expected to be deployed to Abuja-Kaduna Train Service, full commercial operation has commenced between Warri-Itakpe and the Lagos-Ibadan Train Service is expected to commence soon,” Okhiria added.
He also added that 94% of the NRC’s Capital Appropriation for the year 2020 has been released so far, which has been used mainly for procurements.
“In the year 2021 Budget (Capital and Recurrent) of the Nigerian Railway Corporation for year 2020 budget, the sum of about N18 billion was appropriated for Capital Budget.
“This amount was subsequently revised downwards to N16 billion due to the economic downturn as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which led to shut down of economic activities as well as the dwindling revenue from crude oil.
“As at today, about N15 billion representing 94 per cent of 2020 Capital Appropriation has been released and procurement process is on-going,” he said.

Business

Tanker explodes on Kara bridge, first responders attacked by hoodlums

Fuel-laden tanker has gone up in flames at the Kara end of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 7, 2020

By

Tanker explodes on Kara bridge, first responders attacked by hoodlums

A fuel-laden tanker has gone up in flames at the Kara end of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, causing motorists travelling out of Lagos to be held in traffic.

The fire was blazing around 1am on Saturday without firefighters in sight. Reports have it that several vehicles have been trapped in the inferno.

Meanwhile, the men of LASEMA claimed they were on site around 01:05 to intervene, as stated by the agency via its Twitter handle on Saturday.

It tweeted, “The agency responded to the incident at 0105hrs this morning according to the State emergency response plan.

The joint team (agency + @LAG_FireService ) was waylaid on arrival by a group of miscreants brandishing weapons, and was forced to seek extra police cover from the Isheri Police Station.

The operation commenced with the police protection until the group of assailants grew larger and caused significant damage to vehicles and threats to life of our personnel.
The team was forced to suspend the Recovery operation for safety reasons.

“It is of note that this attack is part of a very worrisome trend of first responders being attacked in the course of their duties. Lagosians are urged to refrain from endangering the lives of emergency responders.”

Business

2021 Priority is to complete road projects – Fashola

Fashola, stated that his Ministry’s priority in its 2021 budget is to complete already ongoing road.

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 7, 2020

By

Babatunde Fashola, NIPP

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has stated that the Ministry’s priority in its 2021 budget is to complete already ongoing road and bridge projects across the nation.

Fashola disclosed this during the Ministry’s budget defence at the House of Representatives Committee on Works, on Thursday in Abuja.

What you should know 

Nairametrics reported this week that the Federal Executive Council approved N87 billion to upscale the country’s road infrastructure in the North-Central, South-west, middle belt and South-South geo-political zones.

The funds would be used to construct a road linking Shehu Yar’adua Way with the Kubwa Expressway in the Federal Capital Territory, Oyo–Ogbomosho and the Loko – Oweto bridge.

The Ministry disclosed to the House Committee that President Muhammadu Buhari stressed the need for project completion, which means the Ministry would priotize ongoing projects that will see major phases of completion by 2021.

Mr President had during the presentation of the 2021 budget proposals repeatedly emphasized the necessity to focus the budget on completion of projects. Therefore, the ministry has given priority first to 18 roads/bridges projects that have already attained some appreciable physical achievement for completion within a 12–15 month period by (December, 2021),” Mrs Bolade Akinola, Director, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry said.

Fashola added that the road projects being focused on were mainly infrastructure leading to major economical centres like agicultural hubs and ports in all 6 regions.

He added that 711 road projects had been shortlisted for infrastructure Funding Mechanisms, which are projects to be financed with through initiatives including Sovereign Sukuk Fund, Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) and Infrastructure projects financed through foreign debt.

Nairametrics reported in June that the Federal Government would fix 44 roads with the Sukuk funds raised in the bond market, when the sovereign Sukuk Symbolic cheque of N162.55 billion was presented to Fashola by the Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed in Abuja.

