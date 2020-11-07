Conoil Plc declares a total dividend of N1.388 billion for shareholders

The Board of Conoil Plc has adopted unanimously the proposed resolution that a dividend of 200 Kobo per share, amounting to N1.388 billion be declared payable to the shareholders.

This disclosure was made at the Annual General Meeting on Friday, 23rd October 2020 by the company in a statement which was issued and signed by the company’s secretary, Conrad Eberemu.

The statement partly reads:

“The Annual General Meeting adopted unanimously the proposed resolution that a dividend of 200 Kobo per share amounting to N1,387,904,234 (One Billion, Three Hundred and Eighty-Seven Million, Nine Hundred and Four Thousand, Two Hundred and Thirty-four Naira) in respect of and out of the profit for the year ended 31st December 2019 be declared payable to the shareholders registered in the company’s books as at the close of business on Monday, 13th of July 2020 subject to the deduction of the statutory Withholding Tax of 10%.”

