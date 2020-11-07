Connect with us
Conoil Plc declares a total dividend of N1.388 billion for shareholders

Conoil Plc to pay a dividend of 200 Kobo per share, amounting to N1.388 billion.

2 hours ago

Conoil Plc releases FY financial result for 2019, profit up by 11% 

The Board of Conoil Plc has adopted unanimously the proposed resolution that a dividend of 200 Kobo per share, amounting to N1.388 billion be declared payable to the shareholders.

This disclosure was made at the Annual General Meeting on Friday, 23rd October 2020 by the company in a statement which was issued and signed by the company’s secretary, Conrad Eberemu.

The statement partly reads:

“The Annual General Meeting adopted unanimously the proposed resolution that a dividend of 200 Kobo per share amounting to N1,387,904,234 (One Billion, Three Hundred and Eighty-Seven Million, Nine Hundred and Four Thousand, Two Hundred and Thirty-four Naira) in respect of and out of the profit for the year ended 31st December 2019 be declared payable to the shareholders registered in the company’s books as at the close of business on Monday, 13th of July 2020 subject to the deduction of the statutory Withholding Tax of 10%.”

The Board of Directors at Conoil plc resolved that the dividend of 200 kobo will be declared payable to the shareholders registered in the company’s books as at the close of business on Monday, 13th of July 2020, and the dividend is subject to the deduction of the statutory Withholding Tax of 10%.

