Company Results
Conoil Plc declares a total dividend of N1.388 billion for shareholders
Conoil Plc to pay a dividend of 200 Kobo per share, amounting to N1.388 billion.
The Board of Conoil Plc has adopted unanimously the proposed resolution that a dividend of 200 Kobo per share, amounting to N1.388 billion be declared payable to the shareholders.
This disclosure was made at the Annual General Meeting on Friday, 23rd October 2020 by the company in a statement which was issued and signed by the company’s secretary, Conrad Eberemu.
The statement partly reads:
“The Annual General Meeting adopted unanimously the proposed resolution that a dividend of 200 Kobo per share amounting to N1,387,904,234 (One Billion, Three Hundred and Eighty-Seven Million, Nine Hundred and Four Thousand, Two Hundred and Thirty-four Naira) in respect of and out of the profit for the year ended 31st December 2019 be declared payable to the shareholders registered in the company’s books as at the close of business on Monday, 13th of July 2020 subject to the deduction of the statutory Withholding Tax of 10%.”
The Board of Directors at Conoil plc resolved that the dividend of 200 kobo will be declared payable to the shareholders registered in the company’s books as at the close of business on Monday, 13th of July 2020, and the dividend is subject to the deduction of the statutory Withholding Tax of 10%.
Company Results
John Holt Plc records 23.3% growth in profit YoY
John Holt has recorded a 23.3% growth in Profit After Tax Year-on-Year.
John Holt has recorded a 23.3% growth in Profit After Tax Year-on-Year, from N152 million in Q4 2019 to N188 million in Q4 2020.
Key highlights in Q4 2020 are:
- Revenue increased to N630 million, up by +121.9% YoY.
- Profit After Tax increased to N188million, up by +23.3% YoY.
- Pre-tax profit increased to N194 million, up by +23.6% YoY.
- Gross profit increased to N174 million, up by +255.5%.
- Earnings Per share increased to N48.3 million, up by +23.3% YoY.
- Distribution expenses decreased to N75 million, down by -32.4% YoY.
- Finance cost decreased to N42 million, down by -124.3% YoY.
- Administrative expenses decreased to N139 million, down by -86% YoY.
- Other operating income declined to N28 million, down by -39.1% YoY.
Bottom Line
The increase recorded in the firm’s profit for the period under review might be attributable to a lot of factors such as:
An increase in revenue by 121.9% YoY: This increase is due to a growth in sales of technical products and leasing services recorded over time.
Reduction in cost: The firm was efficiently able to manage its costs, and reduce distribution expenses, finance costs, etc.
Company Results
Increase in local sales drives Wamco Plc revenue to N150.6 billion in 9M 2020
Wamco Plc has reported a revenue of N150.63 billion for 2020 9M.
Wamco Plc has reported a revenue of N150.63 billion for 2020 9M (ended in September 2020) – a 23.7% increase driven by a rise in Local sales to N150.37 billion in 2020 9M.
This is according to its latest financials sent to the NASD OTC market.
Key highlights for 2020 9M
- Revenue increased to N150.63 billion, +23.7% YoY.
- Revenue from Local sales increased to N150.37 billion, +23.7% YoY.
- Gross Profit increased to N31.09 billion, +8.8% YoY
- Pre-tax profit increased to N11.49 billion, +1.51% YoY
- Profit After Tax declined to N6.65 billion, -11.1% YoY
- Earnings Per Share declined to N6.81, -11.1% YoY
- Non-Current Assets largely dominated by property and plant increased to N37.5 billion, +6.4%
Bottom Line
The increase in revenue is highly attributable to a 23.72% increase in local sales within the period under view, which was boosted by the expansion programme earlier embarked by the firm.
Company Results
Premier Paints reports N16.6 million profit in 9M 2020, down by 25.9%
It’s PAT declined by 25.9% from N22.4 million it recorded in the corresponding period.
Premier Paints Plc has reported a Profit After Tax of N16.6 million for the period ended September 2020.
The latest figure indicates a decline of 25.9% from N22.4 million it recorded in the corresponding period last year.
Key highlights for 2020 9M are:
• Profit After Tax declined to N16.6 million, down by -25.9% YoY.
• Pre-tax loss increased to N23.1 million, up by +0.33% YoY.
• Revenue declined to N70.9 million, down by-32.2% YoY.
• The loss on the cost of sales increased to N54.3 million, up by +36.4% YoY.
• Gross profit declined to N16.63 million, down by -25.95%.
• Administrative expenses increased to N34.2million, up by +8.2%.
• Earnings Per Share remained the same at a loss of N0.19k.
What you should know: Premier Paints Plc is a listed company that specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of paints and coating products for industrial and commercial sectors in Nigeria. It is a subsidiary of Red Sea Housing Services Company Limited, with head office in Jeddah Saudi Arabia.