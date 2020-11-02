Seven #EndSARS protesters in Egypt to be deported to Nigeria

The Egyptian Ministry of Interior has disclosed that seven out of eight Nigerians who joined the #EndSARS protests in Egypt on 18th October, will be deported to Nigeria for lack of resident permits.

This disclosure was made in a statement issued by Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM). The statement, however, was released to the mainstream media this evening via Twitter.

Update on the 8 Nigerians detained in Cairo for protesting without a permit: The Egyptian authorities have said that Seven out of the eight Nigerians who protested in Egypt on 18 October, will be deported to Nigeria for lack of resident permits/ visas.

The Commission disclosed further that only one Nigerian among the #EndSARS protesters, who took to the streets of Cairo on 18th October to protest against police brutality, had a residency.

NiDCOM stated that he is expected to get final clearance from the Egyptian Interior Minister, Mahmoud Tawfik, after signing an undertaking not to be involved in unauthorized activities while still in the country.

What you should know

Recall that on the 19th of October 2020, eight Nigerians were detained in Egypt for participating in the #EndSARS protests in the streets of Cairo.

The Chairman of Nigerians in the diaspora Commission disclosed that this group of #EndSARS protesters, consisting of four women and four men, was arrested for breaching laws on public gathering in the country.

The commission disclosed further that the protesters were assured of decent treatment while in detention, the commission stressed that thorough investigations on why they flouted the laws of the land would be carried out, and in this, a check of the status of their residence permits also would be carried out.