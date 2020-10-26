ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Kwara State sets up N500 million recovery fund for businesses destroyed by hoodlums
Kwara State government has established a N500 million recovery fund for businesses whose properties were looted by hoodlums.
Kwara State Government has set-up N500 million recovery fund for businesses whose properties were looted and vandalized in the state by hoodlums who seized the #EndSARS protests to wreak havoc on private and public properties.
This was disclosed by Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, the Governor of Kwara State while commiserating with owners of all the businesses affected, in a visit to the Kwara Mall and Agro Mall. After the visit, he shared a tweet on his official Twitter handle to back the claim.
Today I visited the sites of some of the businesses that were looted by hoodlums. What I saw was disheartening. We will help the owners of these businesses get back on their feet. We’ve set up a N500m fund that they can apply for by clicking https://t.co/sjzIntIC6E pic.twitter.com/9WGpR9l7UL
— Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (@RealAARahman) October 24, 2020
Abdulrazaq condemned the actions of the hoodlums as mindless, as the hoodlums looted valuable items of businesses in the state capital on Friday. He reiterated that the mindless looting by people may bring businesses to their knees, and cause massive loss of jobs and a surge in the poverty rate.
The Governor, however, commiserated with owners of all the businesses affected and announced the N500 million SME recovery fund to assist them as part of the administration’s efforts to bring them back on their feet following the incident.
What they are saying
Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq said:
“It is a time for all hands to be on deck. It is not just Kwara they wanted to burn down. They wanted to burn the whole country down. I urge all of us to stand up and resist that,” he said.
“While the hoodlums were looting (on Friday), I was holding a meeting with executives and members of the National Association of Kwara State Students and National Association of Nigeria Students, Kwara axis. It shows students and youths were not part of the looting. Those involved were just hoodlums and thieves.”
“We are therefore not going to leave the business owners like that. We are setting up a N500m fund for those that were affected to access. The application form is live and active on the State Government’s website and can now be filled by interested parties. We are going to get them back as soon as possible.”
What to expect
The N500 million SME recovery fund set-up by the Kwara State Government can be accessed only by businesses that were victims of the recent looting that happened in major commercial areas in the state. This fund is expected to help the businesses ward-off the impact of the destruction, and get them back on their feet towards the path of growth and expansion.
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Beer Sectoral Group to support victims with N50 million
Beer Sectoral Group of MAN to support victims and families of those affected by the #EndSARS protest with N50 million
The Beer Sectoral Group (BSG) of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), has announced the creation of N50million fund to support those affected by the civil unrest spiked by the hijacked #EndSARS protests.
This disclosure was made in a statement released by BSG this morning, which was seen by Nairametrics.
The #BeerSectoralGroup of @MAN_NGR has announced the creation of N50million fund to support the victims and families of those affected by the #EndSARS crisis. Follow us to know more. pic.twitter.com/oFiFUcjg7j
— MAN Nigeria HQ (@MAN_NGR) October 26, 2020
The statement reads,
“Over the past few days, we have all witnessed the sad events that have taken place in our beloved country Nigeria. What commenced as a peaceful movement was overrun and became marred by violence, resulting in loss of lives and property across our nation.”
“The Beer Sectoral Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria is committed to Nigeria, to the inclusivity and to the valuing of each other. We, therefore, denounce the violence that has erupted across our nation and we want to lend a hand to support those rendered vulnerable as a result of this critical social issue.”
“To this end, we hereby announce the creation of N50 million fund to support the victims and families of those affected by this crisis. BSG will be working with partner agencies to administer this fund.”
“We know that this does not bring back the lives that have been lost or undo the injustice many have suffered, but we believe it is a step towards healing our vibrant nation and reinforce our commitment to contribute to the dialogue and action which can support a better Nigeria for everyone.”
(READ MORE:7 stowaways, including Nigerians, arrested after suspected hijacking off Isle of Wight)
What you should know
- The Beer Sectoral Group is a group under the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, it includes key producers in the Beer sector such as Nigerian Breweries Plc, Guinness Nigeria Plc, and International Breweries Plc.
- The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) was established in May 1971 as a company limited by guarantee. The establishment of the Association was motivated by the desire to have a focal point of communication and consultation between industry on the one hand, and the government and the general public on the other.
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Fashola discovers strange camera at Lekki Tollgate, Nigerians react
During an on the spot assessment of the scene of last week’s Lekki shootings, Babatunde Fashola discovered a hidden camera.
The Minister for Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, on Sunday, discovered a hidden camera at the Lekki Toll Gate, Admiralty Circle, Lagos, during an on the spot assessment.
Fashola, who led a Federal Government delegation at the instance of President Muhammadu Buhari to commiserate with the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the loss of lives and destruction of public and private assets in the violence that rocked the state last week, noted that words are not enough to describe the level of destruction wreaked by the arsonists.
READ: #EndSARS: A day by day timeline of the protest that has brought Nigeria to its knees.
READ: COVID-19: CIBN supports Lagos with N20million
Some of those in the Federal Government’s entourage include Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; Minister for Mines and Industries, Olamilekan Adegbite; Minister for Trade and Investments, Niyi Adebayo, Minister of State for Health Olorunnibe Mamora; Minister for Sport and Youth Development, Mr. Sunday Dare; and Minister of State for Niger Delta, Sen. Omotayo Alasoadura.
Also, on the entourage for the inspection tour in the company of the press are some South-West Governors such as Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti state; Rotimi Akeredolu, Ondo State; Seyi Makinde, Oyo State; and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State.
READ: #EndSARS: FG creates new N25 billion Youth Fund, to increase to N75 billion in 3 years
Fashola who discovered the camera during an on the spot assessment at the Lekki Toll Gate, subsequently, handed it over to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for forensic analysis and further investigation.
The former Lagos State Governor said the camera must have been planted by some subversive elements prior to the reported shootings for ulterior motives.
Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website
READ: LCC confirms perimiter cameras were not removed from Lekki Toll
While handing over the camera to Sanwo-Olu after picking it up with the aid of a handkerchief, Fashola said, “I think this will help with the ongoing investigations into the shootings at the Lekki Toll Gate. It requires forensic analysis and could be used in the investigations to unravel the mystery surrounding the shootings at the Toll Gate, I believe.”
However, some Nigerians have expressed reservations over the discovery. They believe it’s just an act put up by government officials to cover up for the shooting incident at the Lekki Tollgate.
A Twitter user Editi Effiong said the minister thinks we are stupid.
READ: #EndSARS: Governor Sanwo-Olu clarifies “forces beyond our direct control” comment
Fashola really thinks we are stupid.
— Editi Effiòng (@EditiEffiong) October 25, 2020
Aproko doctor asked for the footage from the CCTV which many believe has been taken away.
Where is the footage from the CCTV at the Lekki Toll Gate?
— Aproko Doctor (@aproko_doctor) October 25, 2020
Another Twitter user believes that this is part of the plan to doctor the video of the events that happened that night.
Heard Fashola discovered a mysterious camera today, so a doctored video will be released in the coming days. These people are VERY wicked and they will all pay for the evil done. #EndSARS #LekkiMassacre
— #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality (@TheRealHydee) October 25, 2020
Olanrewaju found it strange that Fashola could discover the mysterious camera days after the cleaning up of the location by LAWMA, who didn’t discover anything.
Leave Arise TV, let's say they weren't interested in finding evidence. LAWMA has cleaned that place for 2 days, they didn't find no camera. I passed through that place on Saturday, looked all round seeing the damage. All of a sudden, agent Fashola found a camera 😂 😂 😂
— Olanrewaju (أولانريواجو) (@larenx_real) October 25, 2020
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Lagos State Judicial Panel has my full support – Buhari
President Buhari has given approval to all the state judicial panels as the trial of errant officers of the Police commences this week.
President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that the Lagos State Judicial Panel has his full support, and expressed confidence in the outcomes of other panels set up by states.
The President disclosed this in a social media broadcast late Sunday evening.
The Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the Lagos State Govt has my full support,as it commences sitting this week. I‘m confident that all the State Panels will help ensure justice is done on behalf of the peaceful protesters and law enforcement agents who sadly lost their lives.
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) October 25, 2020
“The Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the Lagos State Govt has my full support, as it commences sitting this week. I‘m confident that all the State Panels will help ensure justice is done on behalf of the peaceful protesters and law enforcement agents who sadly lost their lives,” Buhari said on Sunday.
What you should know
Following the nationwide protests against police brutality, tagged #EndSARS, one of the demands of the protesters was an establishment of a panel of judicial enquiry to try officers who have been involved in cases of human rights abuses and to give justice to victims and their families.
Recall that Nairametrics reported that the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had said that Lagos State would not burn on his watch, as he tried to calm things down after hoodlums wreaked havoc, post-Lekki shootings, and announced that the judicial panel set up by the state would include the incident at Lekki toll gate.
This came after the Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, broke his silence on the #EndSARS protests last week, to announce that the 36 State Governors and the FCT Minister would set up judicial panels of inquiry that would adopt public hearings.
The #EndSARS protests gathered even more international coverage last week, after the Lekki shootings. Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila also announced that it was unavoidably and painfully clear that there were a number of casualties, as a result of gunfire at the Lekki toll gate.
What this means
Buhari’s national broadcast last week may not have mentioned anything about the widely talked about Lekki shootings as most Nigerians had expected, but the President’s endorsement of the state judicial panel of enquiry may be a step in the direction of regaining the confidence and trust of the people, reflecting the fact that their voices are beginning to be heard.