The Kwara State Government has issued a firm directive requiring all public sector workers to register with the Kwara State Residents Registration Agency (KWSRRA) or risk losing their salaries and bonuses starting from November 2024.

The KWSRRA registration initiative, which has been underway for several months, mandates that all state employees, including those in all 16 local government areas, obtain a unique Kwara State Residents Registration identification number.

The Kwara State Commissioner for Finance, Hauwa Nuru, explained the importance of this initiative, the ID will ensure accurate data collection, promote efficient service delivery, and support effective planning and public safety efforts.

“In line with the administration’s commitment to accountability and transparency in resource administration, a directive had since been issued mandating all state employees to complete their KWSRRA registration,”

“Effective November 2024, workers who have not registered will not receive salary payments or bonuses,” Nuru stated

This policy applies to all public sector workers in Kwara State who fail to comply with the registration requirement.

She further explained that the registration process is a critical component in establishing an accurate and comprehensive database for all state employees.

“The KWSRRA registration is a vital step toward establishing a comprehensive and accurate database that enables us to serve Kwara State residents more effectively,” Nuru added.

Benefits of KWSRRA registration

The KWSRRA registration initiative is positioned as a strategic step toward improving state operations by enabling the government to better manage resources and provide transparent service delivery.

“Ensuring that every state worker is registered strengthens our payroll system, enhances service delivery, and builds trust in our processes,” Nuru stated.

She highlighted the broader impact of an accurate database on the state’s financial and administrative systems

“The integrity of our data impacts all our financial and administrative systems. A complete database helps us make informed decisions, allocate resources efficiently, and ensure that every eligible worker is compensated fairly and accurately,” she said

The Kwara State Government emphasized that its new registration mandate aims to improve administrative efficiency and ensure fair treatment for both its employees and residents.

“By following this directive, Kwara State is working to establish a more efficient and equitable system for its workforce and residents alike,” the statement noted.

All public sector employees who have yet to complete their KWSRRA registration are to do so immediately by visiting the nearest KWSRRA registration center.

What you should know

In July 2022, the Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA), launched the upgraded Lagos State Resident Identity Card, known as the LAG ID Card.

The card, which replaces the previous version, includes enhanced features that provide residents with broader and faster access to government services, personal security, identity verification, and the option to apply for loans through the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF).

It can also function as a payment card across various services, such as public transportation, supermarkets, and ATM cash withdrawals.

This upgraded ID card aims to streamline services, improve access, and support effective service delivery for Lagos residents.