The Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) has announced the planned formal launching of the upgraded Lagos State Resident Identity Card (LAG ID Card), on Wednesday, July 20.

This was made known by the General Manager of LASRRA, Engineer (Mrs.) Ibilola Kasunmu said the new LAG ID Card will be launched by the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu at Police College, Ikeja GRA.

The unveiling of the card is expected to happen simultaneously across the 5 divisions of the State namely Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island and Epe.

Kisumu said that one of the key highlights of the day would include a live demonstration of the smart card, its benefits as well as the unveiling by the governor.

Features of the new upgraded ID card

Engr. Kasunmu revealed that the new card is embedded with more features and functionalities to offer the card holders wider and faster access to services provided by the Lagos State Government.

She said, ‘‘The new LAG ID Card is a multi-application smartcard that offers registered residents access to services ranging from ‘a means of personal security and identity verification’ at points of accessing various government services, to applying for loans from Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF).”

She added that cardholders can also use it as a payment card for services across multiple vendors including buses and ferries; supermarkets, as well as, cash withdrawals from banks’ Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

Engr. Kasunmu appealed to residents in the State who have not registered to do so by visiting the website www.lagosresidents.gov.ng.

She noted that once registration is activated online, residents would need to visit any LASRRA Registration Centre nearest to them so their biometrics may be captured to complete the process, adding that registration is absolutely free.

Why the old ID card should be upgraded

Kasunmu also urged those who registered in or before 2018 and those who have changed their names and/or addresses, to effect changes by validating/updating their records with the same process, after which they would be called upon to pick up the new LAG ID Card.

Kasunmu, stressed that one of the reasons residents with the old cards need to do this is because the upgraded LAG ID is embedded with a multi-applet chip module which stores some of the updated biodata and biometric details of the resident for real-time validation and verification of identity.

She explained that the old identity card was only for identification purposes.

She said, ‘‘Holders of the old card need to update their records to obtain the new LAG ID Card with a validity period of 5 years. The new card allows flexibility, to onboard more features and expand usability in view of fast-changing technology trends.’’

Engr. Kasunmu further stated that other advantages of the newly upgraded LAG ID Card include easy access to educational services for children and students at all levels of education, as well as quicker access to healthcare services from the state-owned facilities.

The General Manager emphasised that the LAG ID Card project is pivotal to the Lagos Smart City initiative, for key purposes of planning and distribution of infrastructure, security, social protection, financial inclusion and disaster and emergency response management to mention a few.

What you should know

Recall that the Lagos State Government had earlier in July 2021, disclosed its plans to roll out the New Lagos Identity Card, “LAG ID” for residents of the State.

The government said that the card which is renewable every 5 years contains a chip that has multipurpose uses and can be accepted anywhere in the world.

The new card which is replacing the old identity card, has more embedded features and functions that will enable the cardholders enjoy and have access to faster and better services.