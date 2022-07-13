The Nigerian Police in Ogun State have announced the arrest of Yakubu Abdulmumuni, one of the inmates who escaped from the Medium Security Correctional Centre, Kuje in Abuja.

This was made known by DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Command’s spokesperson in a statement issued to members of the press.

According to the DSP, the convict was arrested on Monday in Sango-Ota area of Ogun State.

What the Police is saying

DSP Oyeyemi while accounting to newsmen said the suspect was arrested following information that he was sighted at Sango-Ota.

He said “Upon the information, the Divisional Police Officer, Sango-Ota Division, SP Saleh Dahiru, quickly mobilised his men and moved to the area where the convict was apprehended.

News continues after this ad

“The convict confessed to the Police that he escaped from Kuje Correctional centre on July 5, when the centre was attacked by bandits.

“Abdulmumuni stated further that he was convicted by Kogi state High Court for offence of conspiracy and culpable homicide and sent to Kuje Correctional Centre.”

News continues after this ad

Following the arrest, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Lanre Bankole ordered the Criminal Investigation Department to transfer the convict to the Correctional Center with immediate effect.

In case you missed it

On July 5, gunmen attacked the Kuje Prison in Abuja where they burned down cars and buildings and freed hundreds of inmates.

Reacting to the attack, the Federal Government revealed that a total of 879 inmates escaped from the facility during the unfortunate incident.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA also announced the arrest of one of the fleeing inmates.

The convict was arrested at Area 1 motor park in Abuja while attempting to board a commercial vehicle to Maiduguri, Borno State.

He was arrested with three wraps of cannabis sativa of which during the preliminary interview, he confirmed to NDLEA that he was remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre for terrorism and robbery charges.