The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has announced the arrest of one of the inmates who escaped from the Medium Security Correctional Centre, Kuje in Abuja.

This was announced in a press statement issued to press men by Femi Babafemi, the Director, Media & Advocacy NDLEA on Monday.

Recall last week, some inmates fled following an attack on the facility by insurgents in Abuja.

What the NDLEA is saying

According to the NDLEA, the suspect named Suleiman Sidi was arrested in the early hours of Monday at Area 1 motor park, in Abuja while attempting to board a commercial vehicle to Maiduguri, Borno State.

He was arrested with three wraps of cannabis sativa. During the preliminary interview, he confirmed to NDLEA that he was remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre for terrorism and robbery charges.

He also confirmed that he was one of the inmates who escaped from the facility last Tuesday.

Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, directed the agency to immediately hand over the suspect to the Nigerian Correctional Service, NCoS.

He commended the officers of the agency for the arrest.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics had reported that gunmen attacked Kuje Prison in Abuja where they burned down cars and buildings and freed hundreds of inmates.

Reacting to the attack, the Federal Government revealed that a total of 879 inmates escaped from the facility during the unfortunate incident.