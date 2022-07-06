The Federal Government has reacted to the scale of Tuesday’s attack at the Kuje Custodial Centre, revealing that a total of 879 inmates escaped from the facility during the unfortunate incident.

This was disclosed by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Mr Abubakar Umar of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) in an update on Wednesday afternoon.

Umar also revealed that four inmates of the Kuje Custodial Centre died in the incident, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

What the Nigerian Correctional Service is saying

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) stated that the attackers broke into the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, using explosive devices through the main entrance and the fence of the facility respectively.

Umar stated that personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) attached to the Custodial Centre was killed, adding that three personnel of the NCoS were seriously injured.

He said, “A total of 879 inmates escaped from the facility during the unfortunate attack. As at the time of this report, 443 have been recaptured, 551 inmates are currently in custody, 443 inmates are still at large.

“Four inmates are dead and 16 inmates sustained various degrees of injuries and are being treated at the moment. However, efforts are ongoing to recapture all fleeing inmates.”

According to Umar, the NCoS will deploy its Corrections Information Management System (CIMS) in synergy with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to track all fleeing inmates and return them to custody.

“We, therefore, appeal to hospitals and other medical institutions and practitioners to report anyone that comes to them for treatment for gunshot injuries to the nearest law enforcement agency,” they urged.

What you should know

Recall Nairametrics reported that residents in the Federal Capital Territory were woken up by sporadic gunshots and reported bomb blasts as gunmen tried to break into the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja, on Tuesday night.

Reports emerged that the attack happened as late as 10pm on Tuesday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.