Residents in the Federal Capital Territory were woken up by sporadic gunshots and reported bomb blasts as gunmen tried to break into the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja, on Tuesday night.

This was confirmed by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Mr Abubakar Umar, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja and by eyewitnesses on social media.

Reports emerged that the attacks happened as late as 10pm on Tuesday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria

What they are saying

SPRO, Abubakar Umar said, men of the Armed Squad of the NCoS and other security agencies attached to the Custodial centre have responded.

“Calm has been restored to the facility and the situation is under control. Details will be made available soon,” Umar added.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the attack lasted for over an hour. One Twitter user said, “These ppl hv been shooting for bout 1 hour at Kuje. This house shook 3 times, bomb, explosives… i dunno But im on d floor in my room, seated n praying. Lord help us”

Pls help deris robbery going on in my street now alot of gun shots gun shots here in kuje pls help AA1 extension — Agent Shaf (@agentshaf) July 5, 2022

Another eyewitness, @AlBayozBabs hinted that the attack lasted for over 2 hours. He tweeted, “I worked in Kuje prison for more than 6 years and mostly on night shifts where danger is on the high risks. I have witnessed so many attacks but you see this one, these boys came prepared for us. Imagine an attack for more than 2 hours till now.”

*SOS*

Please nobody should come to kuje ooo, heavy gun fire and bomb blast is going on.

Pls don't come to kuje oooooo Don't go near Pasali, kuje Prison side pls. It's been on for more than 30minutes now — Emma ik Umeh (Tcee )🇳🇬 (@emmaikumeh) July 5, 2022

What you should know

The Kuje prison attack comes just a week after the Boko Haram attacks near the Shiroro Area of Niger State which is less than 3 hour drive from Kuje in the outskirts of Abuja.

It would be imperative to note that since October 2020 when hoodlums took advantage of the #ENDSARS protest to attack three Nigerian prisons in Edo and Ondo states, the country has continued to witness more incidents of prison breaks.