It has been an interesting year for theatrical releases. Ever since the global pandemic, studios have had to make their marketing more diverse to appeal to a wider audience. This is why there are hashtags on Twitter with special icons and TikTok videos. It helps generate buzz about a movie which leads to ticket sales.

The Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) is an association of cinema owners, operators and managers incorporated by the Corporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria. They provide up-to-date information, promote cinemas, find new ways to attract patrons to cinemas, and actively fight to stop piracy in Nigeria. According to CEAN’s report, N363 million was made in ticket sales for the month of June which was N284.9 million or 44% less than was realized in May.

There were 20 Nollywood films shown in June and they accounted for 28% of total ticket sales with Ile Owo being the most watched. While 14 Hollywood films accounted for about 70%, with ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ and ‘Top-Gun: Maverick’ being the major outliers.

Revenue for the previous month

The month of May generated N653 million with 21 Nollywood films and 14 Hollywood films. The Nollywood films accounted for 28% of total ticket costs while Hollywood films made up the bulk with ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ selling the most tickets.

April generated N582 million with 22 Nollywood films and 19 Hollywood films. The Nollywood films accounted for 43% of ticket sales, with King of Thieves as the outliner – making up 23% of the 43%, whereas 19 Hollywood films accounted for the rest with two films grossing over ₦50 million. ‘Morbius’ and ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ leading them.

March generated N346.6 million with ‘The Batman’ selling the highest number of tickets accounting for 39% of box office revenue for the month of March. Of the 41 films shown in Nigeria cinemas, Hollywood accounted for 75% of revenue with only 14 films. Nollywood had 27 films and made up the rest of the revenue.

February generated N301.4 million with 70% of the films shown cinemas in February were from Hollywood while Nollywood accounted for 30%.

January generated N636.2 million with ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ released mid-December accounting for the most ticket sales.

Possible Reasons for the Rise and Fall

When looking at the reasons why body office oscillates between different figures, we may consider the economic state of the country. In times of economic crisis, people often forgo their wants and focus on their needs. The means they will leave out things they deem non-essential so they may wait for a wider release which will be cheaper.

Some other reasons may be streaming platforms like Netflix releasing more content, the quality of films showing at the cinema, increased price in petrol, and even the quality of the cinemas all could affect the viewing experience.

Whatever the case may be, the second half of the year may promise even more than the first half with the sequel of ‘Black Panther’, ‘Avatar: The Way of the Water, ‘Akoni’, ‘Choke’ and ‘The Woman King’ amongst others.