Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has approved the recruitment of 2,100 new staff for the state’s senior secondary schools, including 1,800 teachers, 100 non-teaching staff, and 200 security guards.

This initiative aims to improve the safety and quality of education in Kwara, with a particular focus on rural areas where there is a shortage of qualified teachers.

The Chairman of the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Malam Bello Abubakar, made the announcement in a statement issued on Friday in Ilorin. He emphasized that the recruitment would primarily target senior secondary schools in the rural areas, addressing the critical shortage of qualified educators in these regions.

“All applications will be online, and applicants must have a Bachelors degree in Education or a university degree in relevant subjects, with a teaching certificate. These are B.Ed, B.Sc. (Ed), B.A (Ed), B.Sc plus PGDE or NCE,” Abubakar stated.

Qualifications and Screening Process

Abubakar made it clear that only applicants who meet the required qualifications would be considered for the recruitment process.

He also confirmed that those who do not possess the listed qualifications would not be invited for the subsequent tests.

“Applicants without the listed qualifications will not be invited for the test,” he added, stressing the importance of educational standards in the selection process.

The recruitment exercise will prioritize hiring teachers for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) subjects. Additionally, teachers for Arts and Commercial subjects will also be needed.

Abubakar mentioned that the application portal would specify the subject areas, and only candidates for the listed subjects should apply.

“The employment of teachers of STEM subjects will also be prioritised in the exercise,” Abubakar said.

He further explained that the screening process would focus on bridging the human resource gap in rural schools across the state.

Age Limit and Drug Testing

Abubakar also announced that shortlisted applicants would undergo drug tests as part of the recruitment process. This initiative aligns with the state government’s efforts to combat drug abuse and protect students from its harmful effects.

“Shortlisted applicants, who should not be over 35 years of age by January ending, would undergo drug tests. This will be in line with the focus of the government to fight drug abuse and protect school children from the menace,” Abubakar said.

He also issued a strong warning that any applicant displaying unprofessional behavior would be disqualified at any stage of the recruitment process.

“Applicants who exhibit behaviour unexpected of a teacher and role model will be disqualified at any stage of the exercise,” Abubakar concluded.