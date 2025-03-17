The Kwara State Government has announced the immediate revocation of all 2024 Signage and Billboard Licences across the state.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Secretary of the Task Force Committee on Illegal Billboards and Signage in Kwara, Mr Ibrahim Garba, on Sunday.

The government stressed that it is finalising a new regulatory framework for outdoor advertising, aimed at modernising the state.

Plans to Modernise Kwara

Garba stated that the revocation followed an earlier notification on the suspension of all billboard licences in the state.

He added that the identification of billboards was ongoing, while enforcement of removal would commence on March 17.

“The revocation is necessary to facilitate the removal of all unauthorised and improperly erected billboards, posters, and light pole banners across Ilorin metropolis and other urban centres,” he said.

Garba stressed that the initiative aligns with the Urban Renewal Programme of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration, aimed at transforming Kwara into a modern and visually appealing state.

He further stated that no new registration or renewal of signage and billboard licences would be processed or approved until further notice.

“This temporary measure will allow the state to finalise a new regulatory framework for outdoor advertising.

“The identification of billboards is ongoing; we therefore call on owners of unidentified boards across the state to remove them immediately,” he said.

He warned defaulters that the government’s task force is currently identifying non-compliant structures, with enforcement set to begin next week.

What You Should Know

Businesses and companies operating in Kwara are at the centre of the state’s planned outdoor advertising framework, as the move may introduce a new payment structure and advertising terms for stakeholders.

In recent years, Nigerian companies across various sectors have significantly increased their marketing and advertising budgets to maintain brand visibility, grow market share, and engage consumers.

According to Nairametrics analysis, advertising expenditure by Nigerian companies saw robust growth from 2021 to 2022, with a year-on-year increase of 35.9%.

However, in 2023, overall spending slightly declined compared to the previous year, suggesting a more cautious approach due to economic uncertainty.

According to PwC’s Africa Entertainment and Media Outlook 2024–2028, Nigeria’s media and entertainment sector is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2023 to 2028, outpacing other African markets such as South Africa and Kenya.

While digital advertising dominates, out-of-home (OOH) advertising—including billboards and digital signage—continues to attract investment.

The OOH advertising segment is projected to grow at an annual rate of 1.7%, reaching $95 million by 2028.

Increased urbanisation and the demand for high-visibility advertising in commercial centres are key factors sustaining this market.

In 2023 and 2024, the OOH advertising sector ranked eighth by market size, with its value increasing slightly from $87 million in 2023 to $91 million in 2024.