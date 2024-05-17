The Phase II of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign is set to be launched in 21 states across Nigeria on May 27th, 2024.

The vaccination drive is expected to play a pivotal role in accelerating the elimination of cervical cancer as a significant public health concern in Nigeria.

The decision to roll out this phase was announced following a meeting of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) held on Wednesday in Abuja.

In a communiqué issued after the meeting, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, who doubles as the Chairman of the NGF, disclosed that the forum was briefed on the imminent commencement of the vaccination exercise by its Senior Health Advisor, Dr. Ahmad Abdulwahab.

The phase 2 vaccination rollout

During the meeting, discussions not only centred around the vaccination rollout but also delved into various health-related matters, including the expansion of health insurance coverage, nutritional programs, and the ongoing Primary Healthcare (PHC) Leadership Challenge.

The integration of the HPV vaccine into Nigeria’s national health system was initiated by the government in October 2023 as the first phase of the vaccination campaign rolled out in 16 states.

The initiative aims to immunize approximately 7.7 million adolescent girls aged 9–14. Spearheaded by the Nigeria Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA).

What you should know

Cervical cancer, which is caused by HPV, ranks as the third most common cancer and the second leading cause of cancer deaths among Nigerian women aged between 15 and 44 years.

The vaccination campaign targets girls aged 9–14 years, who will receive a single dose of the vaccine proven to be highly effective in preventing HPV types 16 and 18, responsible for at least 70% of cervical cancer cases.

The first phase of the mass vaccination campaign lasted five days and initially covered 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), followed by the incorporation of the vaccine into routine immunization schedules at healthcare facilities.

Supported by the Federal Ministry of Health, the vaccine is provided free of charge through collaborative efforts involving the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Gavi, UNICEF, WHO, and other partners.

Over 35,000 health workers were trained to facilitate the campaign and ensure equitable vaccine distribution across communities.

The introduction of the HPV vaccine aligns with WHO recommendations and highlights Nigeria’s commitment to tackling cervical cancer as a public health priority.

Global efforts, including Gavi’s investment of over US$600 million by 2025, aim to expand vaccine coverage and prevent future deaths from cervical cancer.

UNICEF, as a key partner in this initiative, has procured nearly 15 million HPV vaccines and provided logistical support for vaccination campaigns. Additionally, the agency has conducted readiness assessments, dispelled misinformation through informational materials, and ensured access to the vaccine for all eligible girls, regardless of their circumstances.