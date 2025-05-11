The Kwara State Government has announced that the Kaiama Shea Butter Factory will create over 10,000 direct and indirect jobs upon completion.

This was disclosed by the Kwara State Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Afees Alabi, during an official site visit to the factory in Kaiama on Saturday, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The inspection was part of the state government’s effort to ensure alignment with its broader delivery priorities under Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration.

What the Commissioner said:

Dr. Alabi stated that the factory is poised to become a game-changer in the local economy, particularly for rural dwellers.

He explained that the project would engage a wide range of stakeholders in the shea value chain, including:

Local shea nut collectors

Traditional and modern processors

Transport operators

Small-scale traders and exporters

He emphasized that women and young people, especially in rural communities, will be the primary beneficiaries of this initiative, thereby reinforcing the administration’s commitment to inclusive economic growth.

Strategic location and global relevance

According to Alabi, Kaiama is strategically located in one of Nigeria’s richest shea-producing belts, making it an ideal location for the processing facility. He highlighted the superior quality of Kwara’s shea nuts, which are known for their high oil content, natural purity, and strong global demand, particularly in the cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and food industries.

Alabi described the factory as a “symbol of how local potential can drive global relevance,” adding that it aligns with Governor AbdulRazaq’s people-centred approach to governance.

“This is what it means to govern with vision—investing in the land, empowering the people, and securing the future,” he said.

He reiterated that the shea butter factory is a key component of the state government’s agro-industrial development strategy, aimed at diversifying the economy, reducing poverty, and making Kwara a competitive player in Nigeria’s agricultural value chain.

The Commissioner noted that in addition to job creation, the factory will:

Spur increased shea cultivation and nut collection

Attract local and international investments in agribusiness

Enhance Kwara’s non-oil export potential

Promote sustainable rural livelihoods

The initiative forms part of the government’s broader vision to build industrial hubs across the state, enhance value addition to agricultural commodities, and open up market opportunities for farmers and entrepreneurs.

As construction progresses, the Commissioner assured that the project remains on track and aligned with best practices in sustainability, gender inclusion, and local content development.