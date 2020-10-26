ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Fashola discovers strange camera at Lekki Tollgate, Nigerians react
During an on the spot assessment of the scene of last week’s Lekki shootings, Babatunde Fashola discovered a hidden camera.
The Minister for Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, on Sunday, discovered a hidden camera at the Lekki Toll Gate, Admiralty Circle, Lagos, during an on the spot assessment.
Fashola, who led a Federal Government delegation at the instance of President Muhammadu Buhari to commiserate with the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the loss of lives and destruction of public and private assets in the violence that rocked the state last week, noted that words are not enough to describe the level of destruction wreaked by the arsonists.
READ: #EndSARS: A day by day timeline of the protest that has brought Nigeria to its knees.
READ: COVID-19: CIBN supports Lagos with N20million
Some of those in the Federal Government’s entourage include Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; Minister for Mines and Industries, Olamilekan Adegbite; Minister for Trade and Investments, Niyi Adebayo, Minister of State for Health Olorunnibe Mamora; Minister for Sport and Youth Development, Mr. Sunday Dare; and Minister of State for Niger Delta, Sen. Omotayo Alasoadura.
Also, on the entourage for the inspection tour in the company of the press are some South-West Governors such as Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti state; Rotimi Akeredolu, Ondo State; Seyi Makinde, Oyo State; and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State.
READ: #EndSARS: FG creates new N25 billion Youth Fund, to increase to N75 billion in 3 years
Fashola who discovered the camera during an on the spot assessment at the Lekki Toll Gate, subsequently, handed it over to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for forensic analysis and further investigation.
The former Lagos State Governor said the camera must have been planted by some subversive elements prior to the reported shootings for ulterior motives.
Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website
READ: LCC confirms perimiter cameras were not removed from Lekki Toll
While handing over the camera to Sanwo-Olu after picking it up with the aid of a handkerchief, Fashola said, “I think this will help with the ongoing investigations into the shootings at the Lekki Toll Gate. It requires forensic analysis and could be used in the investigations to unravel the mystery surrounding the shootings at the Toll Gate, I believe.”
However, some Nigerians have expressed reservations over the discovery. They believe it’s just an act put up by government officials to cover up for the shooting incident at the Lekki Tollgate.
A Twitter user Editi Effiong said the minister thinks we are stupid.
READ: #EndSARS: Governor Sanwo-Olu clarifies “forces beyond our direct control” comment
Fashola really thinks we are stupid.
— Editi Effiòng (@EditiEffiong) October 25, 2020
Aproko doctor asked for the footage from the CCTV which many believe has been taken away.
Where is the footage from the CCTV at the Lekki Toll Gate?
— Aproko Doctor (@aproko_doctor) October 25, 2020
Another Twitter user believes that this is part of the plan to doctor the video of the events that happened that night.
Heard Fashola discovered a mysterious camera today, so a doctored video will be released in the coming days. These people are VERY wicked and they will all pay for the evil done. #EndSARS #LekkiMassacre
— #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality (@TheRealHydee) October 25, 2020
Olanrewaju found it strange that Fashola could discover the mysterious camera days after the cleaning up of the location by LAWMA, who didn’t discover anything.
Leave Arise TV, let's say they weren't interested in finding evidence. LAWMA has cleaned that place for 2 days, they didn't find no camera. I passed through that place on Saturday, looked all round seeing the damage. All of a sudden, agent Fashola found a camera 😂 😂 😂
— Olanrewaju (أولانريواجو) (@larenx_real) October 25, 2020
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Lagos State Judicial Panel has my full support – Buhari
President Buhari has given approval to all the state judicial panels as the trial of errant officers of the Police commences this week.
President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that the Lagos State Judicial Panel has his full support, and expressed confidence in the outcomes of other panels set up by states.
The President disclosed this in a social media broadcast late Sunday evening.
The Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the Lagos State Govt has my full support,as it commences sitting this week. I‘m confident that all the State Panels will help ensure justice is done on behalf of the peaceful protesters and law enforcement agents who sadly lost their lives.
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) October 25, 2020
“The Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the Lagos State Govt has my full support, as it commences sitting this week. I‘m confident that all the State Panels will help ensure justice is done on behalf of the peaceful protesters and law enforcement agents who sadly lost their lives,” Buhari said on Sunday.
What you should know
Following the nationwide protests against police brutality, tagged #EndSARS, one of the demands of the protesters was an establishment of a panel of judicial enquiry to try officers who have been involved in cases of human rights abuses and to give justice to victims and their families.
Recall that Nairametrics reported that the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had said that Lagos State would not burn on his watch, as he tried to calm things down after hoodlums wreaked havoc, post-Lekki shootings, and announced that the judicial panel set up by the state would include the incident at Lekki toll gate.
This came after the Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, broke his silence on the #EndSARS protests last week, to announce that the 36 State Governors and the FCT Minister would set up judicial panels of inquiry that would adopt public hearings.
The #EndSARS protests gathered even more international coverage last week, after the Lekki shootings. Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila also announced that it was unavoidably and painfully clear that there were a number of casualties, as a result of gunfire at the Lekki toll gate.
What this means
Buhari’s national broadcast last week may not have mentioned anything about the widely talked about Lekki shootings as most Nigerians had expected, but the President’s endorsement of the state judicial panel of enquiry may be a step in the direction of regaining the confidence and trust of the people, reflecting the fact that their voices are beginning to be heard.
ENDSARS
Buhari gives reason for silence on Lekki Tollgate shooting
Few days after Buhari’s nationwide broadcast, an aide has finally opened up on why the President refused to address the Lekki shooting incident.
President Muhammadu Buhari has broken his silence on the shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Tollgate, a few days after he addressed the nation on the widespread violence and unrest that marred the protests.
While avoiding to get into any debate until all facts were established, the president vowed to ensure justice for the peaceful protesters who lost their lives.
READ: What happens after the expiration of the 99 years lease term for land?
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, who issued the statement on Sunday on behalf of the president, explained that he decided not to speak on the shooting incident until he had access to all the facts.
He also promised that property and business owners affected by the arson across the country would get justice.
The president appealed to people all over the country to maintain peace and brotherhood as the machinery of the government and the wheel of justice turned against the perpetrators of murder, arson, stealing, rape, assault and malicious damage to public and private property.
READ: World Bank approves $2.2 billion loan for Nigeria
He has also asked parents and guardians not to encourage their children and wards to partake in the ongoing nationwide looting, and destruction of property.
The president, in the statement, said, “Families must turn back children who bring home unaccounted goods; in the same way, wives must ask their husbands to return looted items brought home.’’
He advised that peace, brotherhood and inter-communal harmony are central to Nigeria’s ethos, and urged everyone not to turn against one another in hate.
READ: U.S Department of Justice sets strategy targeted at crypto criminals
He said it was important that the police and other security agencies moved everywhere to restore calm and normalcy as quickly as possible.
Buhari said his administration was working hard through many pragmatic ways to reduce the hardship of the millions of unemployed, poor citizens and those whose lives had been thrown into disarray by the harsh economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The president said, “A government that has launched a massive crackdown on corruption, brought in strong laws for a decisive battle against corruption, pursues loot recovery at home and abroad, and taken strong decisions against those who thought they were above the law, will not fold its arms when an otherwise legitimate and peaceful protest is turning into free-for-all vandalism and looting.
READ: Zamfara establishes its first gold reserve
“While the administration has, for its part, blocked so many means of looting public money in a war against corruption, it is the expectation that all civil authorities, community, and religious leaders in the country must rise against the organized looting and plunder we are witnessing in parts of the country.
“What is more, is that criminal actions as we have so far witnessed can weaken and erode the confidence of our people and that of foreign businesses in investing in the economy. Looting and vandalism will hurt trade and investment growth in our country, both large and small industries, as well as our hardworking people in the informal sectors of the economy.
“These incidents do not reflect well on any society. They are wrong and condemnable and should not be supported by reasonable members of society.”
According to the statement, President Buhari commended the decision of the Lagos State Ministry of Justice to prosecute 229 suspects arrested by the police for allegedly using the #EndSARS protest to destroy and loot public and private property.
The President pointed out that his administration had taken note of the grievances of the people. He said, “We have heard you loud and clear,” while stressing that “the violence must stop.”
President Buhari also condemned hate messages and eviction notices to ethnic and religious groups, asking Nigerians to take pride in the fact that our diverse people have been living with one another in harmony for ages.
He said the right of all citizens to live and work in any part of the country is a constitutional right, which will be defended by the government.
ENDSARS
South-West Governors say attacks in Lagos were attempts to weaken the region’s economy
South West governors have they described the coordinated attacks in the state as an attempt to weaken the region’s economy.
Governors of the South-West states have pledged their supports to their Lagos State counterpart, as they described the coordinated attacks in the state as an attempt to weaken the region’s economy.
This was disclosed by the Chief Press Secretary of the state, Gboyega Akosile, during the visits of the Governors and the Federal Executive Council members from SouthWest to the public assets and private properties destroyed in last Wednesday’s arson in the state.
READ: How to access new N75 billion Nigerian Youth Investment Fund
He tweeted, “Shock! This was the expression on the faces of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) members from Southwest and Governors as they toured the public assets and private properties destroyed in Wednesday’s coordinated arson in Lagos State.
“The delegation of Governors and Ministers was personally received by Sanwo-Olu at the State House in Marina, where the Lagos helmsman showed them the pictorial evidence of the violence before visiting some of the torched assets.”
READ: President Buhari approves N13.3 billion for Community Policing in Nigeria
At a joint press conference held after the tour, Chairman of Southwest Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, compared the scenes to a war zone, given the extent of the destruction.
According to him, the violence that resulted from the EndSARS protest left much to be desired, stressing that there was an agenda beyond the youth demonstration against police brutality.
READ: FEC approves $40 oil benchmark for 2021 budget
He said, “We are deeply concerned with the ease with which public buildings, utilities, police stations, and investment of our people have been burnt despite the proximity of security agencies in those areas.
Shock! This was the expression on the faces of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) members from Southwest and Governors as they toured the public assets and private properties destroyed in Wednesday's coordinated arson in Lagos State. pic.twitter.com/TahuPIWkcQ
— Gboyega Akosile (@gboyegaakosile) October 25, 2020
READ: FG suit may lead to delay in Shell’s Bonga project
What this means: From all indications, it is obvious that the South-West Governors believed that the said attack, which were rumoured to have been carried out by suspected hoodlums, were sponsored by some people to deliberately disorganize the region’s economy.