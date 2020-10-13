Business
#EndSARS: IG orders officers of disbanded SARS to report for Psychological evaluation
Disbanded SARS officers ordered to report for psychological evaluation and medical examination.
The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered the personnel of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to report to the force headquarters in Abuja for debriefing, psychological and medical examination.
The new directive which is coming just about 2 days after the notorious Police unit was dissolved by the IGP was seen in a circular signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba.
President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide shared the news on his Twitter handle:
JUST IN: PRESS RELEASE from @PoliceNG pic.twitter.com/fLJOcHe9n3
— tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) October 13, 2020
Read Full Statement Below
PRESS RELEASE
IGP ORDERS ALL DEFUNCT SARS PERSONNEL TO REPORT AT THE FORCE HEADQUARTERS FOR DEBRIEFING, PSYCHOLOGICAL AND MEDICAL EXAMINATION
New Tactical Team to Commence Training Next Week
The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, NPM, min has today, 13th October 2020, in accordance with Section 18 (10) of the Police Act 2020, ordered all personnel of the defunct SARS to report at the Force Headquarters, Abuja for debriefing, psychological and medical examination.
The officers are expected to undergo this process as a prelude to further training and reorientation before being redeployed into mainstream policing duties.
The medical examination will be carried out by the newly set-up Police Counselling and Support Unit (PCSU), a unit which henceforth shall engage in psychological management, reorientation and training of the officers of the force deployed for tactical operations and other duties.
The unit, which is domiciled with the Force Medical Department and coordinated by the Force Medical Officer, has its membership drawn from among psychiatrists, psychologists, medics, pastors, and imams, public relations practitioners, civil society and other human rights groups with relevant qualification and expertise.
Meanwhile, the IGP has set up a new Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team that will fill the gap arising from the dissolution f the defunct SARS. Prospective members if this new team will also undergo psychological and medical examination to ascertain their fitness and eligibility for the new assignment. They are to commence training at the different Police tactical training institutions nationwide, next week. While Personnel from the Police Commands in the South-East and South-South will be trained at the Counter-Terrorism College, Nonwa-Tai, Rivers State, those from the Police Commands from the North and the South-West will be trained at the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ende, Nassarawa State and the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ila-Orangun, Osun State, respectively.
While reaffirming his irrevocable commitment towards the successful and holistic implementation of the Police reforms, the IGP enjoins members of the public, particularly protesting citizens to exercise restraints and allow measures being put in place to come to fruition and engender a Police Force that would meet the yearnings and aspirations of the citizenry.
DCP FRANK MBA
FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
FORCE HEADQUARTERS
ABUJA
Business
Just-in: #EndSARS: Presidential panel okays 5 demands of protesters
The Presidential panel has agreed to meet the demands of the #EndSARS protesters.
The Presidential Panel on Police Reforms has met as instructed by the Presidency and okayed the five demands made by the #EndSARS protesters across the country.
This was disclosed by the Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad on Tuesday.
JUST IN: The Presidential Panel on Police reforms swings into action, okays #5for5 demand of #EndSARS protesters.
Read details blow and kindly share. pic.twitter.com/QTxnxX5WVt
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) October 13, 2020
Details soon …
Business
AGSMEIS: CBN expands beneficiaries to 14,638
The CBN has extended the number of beneficiaries under the AGSMEIS to 14,638 applicants.
The Central Bank of Nigeria has extended the number of beneficiaries under the Agri-Business Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS) Loans to 14,638 applicants.
This information is contained in a communique from the last MPC report of CBN verified by Nairametrics. The communique also revealed that 250 SME businesses, predominantly the youths, have also benefited from the Creative Industry Financing Initiative.
READ: FG, Labour agree cut in electricity tariff for 3 months, to distribute 6 million free meters
In addition to these initiatives, the CBN is set to contribute over N1.8 trillion of the total sum of N2.30 trillion needed for the Federal Government’s 1-year Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP), through its various financing interventions using the channels of Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs).
Backstory
A few months ago, the CBN announced that it has unveiled a framework that will integrate a non-interest window in all its intervention programmes aimed at supporting businesses and households that have been impacted negatively by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nairametrics had earlier reported on how to access the AGSMEIS fund.
READ: Landlords offer incentives to counter “work from home” induced vacancy rates
Why it matters
Given the impact and accompanying harsh consequences of the pandemic, coupled with the present regime’s focus on diversification of the economy, this intervention is therefore aimed at achieving the diversification goal, reflating the economy, creating more jobs and income, managing inflation, and setting the economy on the path of recovery.
READ: Nigeria records lowest remittances from abroad since 2008
CBN in the latest communique of its last MPC meetings also revealed that it has disbursed a total of N3.5 trillion in interventions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as of September 22, 2020. The breakdown of the disbursement includes:
- Real Sector Funds: N216.87 billion
- Targeted Credit Facility: N73.69 billion
- AGSMEIS: N54.66 billion
- Pharmaceutical and Health Care Support Fund: N44.47 billion
- Creative Industry Financing Initiative: N2.93 billion
READ: CBN discloses how much has been disbursed from N50 billion COVID-19 intervention fund
In terms of project distribution, a total of 128 projects that comprises 87 real sector funds project and 41 health-related projects have been funded. In like manner, about 120,074 have received funding under the Targeted Credit Facility.
READ: CBN disburses N50 billion loans through MFBs’ IT platform
Business
#EndSARS: Lagos sets up N200 million fund for victims of police brutality
Governor Sanwo-Olu has made a promise to set up a N200 million fund for victims of Police brutality.
The Lagos State Government has set up a N200 million fund for residents in the state who have been victims of police brutality.
This disclosure was made by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, while addressing some angry protesters, in Alausa, Ikeja, and keeping up with his promise yesterday to address the issue of compensation for the victims.
READ: Rivers State unemployment figures by NBS are fake – Wike
While making the announcement, the governor requested from the leaders of the protests, a list of names of Lagos State residents that have been affected by police brutality.
He said that the compensation funds will be supervised by Civil Society Organizations appointed by members of the public.
The governor in a tweet post said, ‘’We are also immediately setting up a trust fund to compensate the families of police brutality in Lagos state even though no amount of money can reduce their plain. The trust fund will be supervised by a team appointed transparently by members of the public.’’
Sanwo-Olu, while calling on the protesters to send the list of all those that have fallen victim of SARS brutality in Lagos, said that he fully identifies with their #EndSARS struggles and feels their pain.
Sanwo-Olu, who joined the protesters in Alausa, Ikeja, received a letter containing a list of their demands and once again reiterated his support. He said he is going to Abuja, today, to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari and would clearly point out these issues to him.
In a related development, the Lagos State Governor has directed the police to release all those arrested during the #EndSARS protests in the state.
Sanwo-Olu, in a statement which was signed by the Lagos state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, on Tuesday reiterated the need for the youth to reciprocate the Lagos State Government’s gesture by shunning further protests. He urged them to allow the government to take steps to resolve the situation that sparked the protests.
BREAKING!!
VIDEO: Lagos state Governor, Sanwo-Olu approves 200million Naira fund for victims of SARS victimization#EndSARS #SARSMUSTENDED pic.twitter.com/RveFvidxtD
— Nairametrics (@Nairametrics) October 13, 2020
Details later…