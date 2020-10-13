Coronavirus
COVID-19: Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine trial paused
A study of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine has been halted over participants ailment.
An undisclosed ailment in a study participant has led to the pause of the study of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine.
A document obtained by STAT revealed that the “pausing rule” has been met, which subsequently leads to the closure of online enrollment system for patients and the convening of data and safety monitoring board.
Citing the reasons behind the latest development in the study of the vaccine, according to a report by CNBC, the firm, J&J disclosed that the study was paused due to an unexpected illness in a study participant. They declined to expatriate on the point.
The firm was quoted saying: “We must respect this participant’s privacy. We’re also learning more about this participant’s illness, and it’s important to have all the facts before we share additional information.”
What this means: Clinical trial pauses are a common phenomenon and in some cases, last only a few days. Therefore, there is a need to distinguish between a study pause and a clinical hold. The recent development is a case of study pause and not under a clinical hold. Buttressing this, J&J remarked that why it normally communicates clinical holds to the public, it does not usually inform the public of study pauses, hence the reason why it chose to be taciturn in explaining in detail the motive behind it recent pause.
Backstory: Johnson and Johnson began enrolling volunteers in its Phase 3 study on Sept. 23. Researchers planned to enroll 60,000 participants in the United States and other countries.
Breaking: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19
Portuguese football star, Critiano Ronaldo has contracted the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 12th of October 2020, 164 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 60,430 confirmed cases.
On the 12th of October 2020, 164 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 969 samples across the country.
To date, 60,430 cases have been confirmed, 51,943 cases have been discharged and 1115 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 554,006 tests have been carried out as of October 12th, 2020 compared to 553,037 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 12th October 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 60,430
- Total Number Discharged – 51,943
- Total Deaths – 1,115
- Total Tests Carried out – 554,006
According to the NCDC, the 164 new cases were reported from 15 states- Lagos (64), FCT (26), Enugu (20), Kaduna (11), Oyo (11), Plateau (8), Ondo (7), Anambra (4), Nasarawa (3), Osun (3), Ebonyi (2), Imo (2), Benue (1), Katsina (1), Ogun (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 20,086, followed by Abuja (5,832), Plateau (3,545), Oyo (3,315), Rivers (2,661), Edo (2,636), Kaduna (2,519), Ogun (1,940), Delta (1,803), Kano (1,740), Ondo (1,650), Enugu (1,309), Kwara (1,050), Ebonyi (1,044), Osun (906), Abia (898), Katsina (896), Gombe (883). Borno (745), and Bauchi (710).
Imo State has recorded 585 cases, Benue (483), Nasarawa (472), Bayelsa (403), Jigawa (325), Ekiti (323), Akwa Ibom (295), Niger (261), Anambra (254), Adamawa (248), Sokoto (162), Taraba (108), Kebbi (93), Cross River (87), Zamfara and Yobe (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
China joins WHO vaccine programme as it fills huge gap left by United States
China has announced that it will partake in a WHO-led Covax initiative to provide a coronavirus vaccine.
China has announced that it will take part in a World Health Organization (WHO) led Covax initiative to provide a coronavirus vaccine to developing nations, filling a void in global health leadership after the United States President, Donald Trump spurned the program and withdrew his country’s participation from the organization.
This disclosure was made by the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, in a statement on Friday, October 9, 2020.
Hua Chunying in the statement said, “Beijing on Thursday joined the $18 billion Covax initiative that aspires to give lower-income countries the same access to vaccines as wealthier nations. The move came despite China leading the world with several vaccines in advanced stages of R&D and with ample production capacity. We are taking this concrete step to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines, especially to developing countries, and hope more capable countries will also join and support Covax.”
She disclosed that China will be purchasing COVID-19 vaccines for 1% of its population, or 15 million people, through this WHO backed initiative so as not to reduce the vaccine available to other countries.
The move, which comes barely 3 weeks after a deadline set by the initiative, allows China to positively contrast itself with the U.S. as tensions between the world’s two biggest economies spiral on different fronts, ranging from trade to technology and human rights.
It can be recalled that the Trump administration suspended its participation from the WHO activities, which includes financial commitment, and refused to join the Covax initiative, with a White House spokesman saying the U.S. wouldn’t be constrained by multilateral organizations influenced by the corrupt World Health Organization and China.
The Chinese President, Xi Jinping, had in May, promised that vaccines developed by China would be made a global public good to be shared by all. The decision could also help the country’s image following widespread criticism from abroad over how it handled the initial outbreak in the central city of Wuhan, where Covid-19 first emerged last year.
An Associate Professor in health security at the City University of Hong Kong, Nicholas Thomas said, “In many ways this is a soft power win for China, coming amidst a slew of negative reports in other fields in recent weeks. It is a win made all the easier by President Trump’s impetuous decision to withdraw from the WHO and his short-sighted refusal to commit the U.S. to Covax. Now anything America does in this area will be seen as catching up with China when the U.S. was expected to lead.”
China has at least four experimental vaccines in the final stages of clinical trials, and is also in talks with the WHO to have its domestically made vaccines assessed for international use.
Gavi on its website revealed that self-financing countries in COVAX scheme can request vaccine doses sufficient for 10-50% of their populations. It also said that funded countries will receive enough doses to vaccinate up to 20% of their population in the longer term.
The COVAX initiative is led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the vaccine alliance Gavi. It currently has nine vaccines in development and nine under evaluation in its portfolio, with a goal to secure 2 billion doses by 2021.
Seth Berkley, chief executive officer of Gavi, in an emailed stated that over 170 countries are now involved with Covax, vaccine deals are underway and the program is approaching its initial fundraising target to support lower-income countries.
He said, “China’s decision gives even more momentum to our efforts to ensure global, equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines.”
Nairametrics had reported that China has been quite aggressive in the development of vaccines against the coronavirus disease. Nine of its vaccine candidates have entered clinical trials, and four of them got approval for final-stage Phase III clinical trials in foreign countries. Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Morocco and Egypt have formal agreements with China’s major vaccine manufacturers.