Just in: Inspector General of Police sets up new outfit, SWAT to replace SARS
The IG of Police has announced a new outfit, SWAT to take over from the disbanded SARS.
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has set up a new Police outfit to take over from the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigerian Police Force.
The new outfit known as Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), will fill the gaps arising from the dissolution of SARS.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, in Abuja.
The prospective members of the new outfit will undergo tactical training next week and also a psychological and medical examination to ascertain their fitness and eligibility for the new assignment.
Mba in his statement said, “Prospective members of this new team will also undergo a psychological and medical examination to ascertain their fitness and eligibility for the new assignment. They are to commence training at the different Police tactical training institutions nationwide, next week.
“Personnel from the Police Commands in the South-East and the South-South will be trained at the Counter-Terrorism College, Nonwa-Tai, Rivers State. Those from the Police Commands in the North and the South-West will be trained at the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ende, Nasarawa State and the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ila-Orangun, Osun State, respectively.’’
Also, the Inspector General of Police has ordered all the personnel of the defunct SARS to report at the Force Headquarters, Abuja for debriefing, psychological and medical examination.
Mba said that the officers are expected to undergo this process as a prelude to further training and reorientation before being redeployed into mainstream policing duties.
He said, “The medical examination will be carried out by the newly set-up Police Counselling and Support Unit (PCSU), a Unit which henceforth shall engage in psychological management, re-orientation and training of officers of the Force deployed for tactical operations and other duties.
“The Unit, which is domiciled with the Force Medical Department and coordinated by the Force Medical Officer, has its membership drawn from psychiatrists, psychologists, medics, pastors, imams, public relations practitioners, civil society, and other human rights groups with relevant qualifications and expertise.”
#EndSARS: Flutterwave Chairman says he ordered closure of firm’s payment platform
Flutterwave Chairman has revealed that he ordered the closure of the firm’s payment platform.
The Chairman of Flutterwaves, Mr. Tunde Lemo, has revealed that he personally directed the suspension of the fintech firm’s payment platform.
According to a report from Thisday, Tunde Lemo, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and current Chairman of Federal Emergency Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), said the decision was taken to prevent the illicit flow of funds through the payment channel.
This explanation is coming against the background of reports that the Federal Government, through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had summoned the fintech firm over the handling of funds for the #EndSARS protests and also the freezing of accounts of a Feminist Coalition group, a pro-#EndSARS women group.
He said, “I was the one that instructed them to shut down their system yesterday when the bad guys were moving money through them.”
As of Tuesday, a total of N16,706,635.9 had been donated into the account, according to a post on Flutterwaves’ official Twitter handle. This includes donations in foreign currencies.
The organizers of the protest have been using donations to fund medical supplies, food, drinks, legal aids, and others to sustain the protest.
#EndSARS: IG orders officers of disbanded SARS to report for psychological evaluation
Disbanded SARS officers ordered to report for psychological evaluation and medical examination.
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered the personnel of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to report to the force headquarters in Abuja for debriefing, psychological and medical examination.
The new directive comes just about 2 days after the notorious Police unit was dissolved by the IGP, as seen in a circular signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba.
President Muhammadu Buhari's Special Assistant on Digital and Newmedia, Tolu Ogunlesi shared the news via his Twitter handle.
Backstory
Following the nationwide protests against atrocious acts of SARS personnel, the IG of Police announced the disbandment of the unit on Sunday, October 11, 2020. The following day, President Buhari, in a live broadcast reiterated that the disbandment of SARS was a first towards the reformation of the Police and other security agencies.
Today's announcement of the psychological evaluation of the officers is one of the many demands the #EndSARS protesters have made of the government.
Full statement below
PRESS RELEASE
IGP ORDERS ALL DEFUNCT SARS PERSONNEL TO REPORT AT THE FORCE HEADQUARTERS FOR DEBRIEFING, PSYCHOLOGICAL AND MEDICAL EXAMINATION
New Tactical Team to Commence Training Next Week
The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, NPM, min, has today, 13th October 2020, in accordance with Section 18 (10) of the Police Act 2020, ordered all personnel of the defunct SARS to report at the Force Headquarters, Abuja for debriefing, psychological and medical examination.
The officers are expected to undergo this process as a prelude to further training and reorientation before being redeployed into mainstream policing duties.
The medical examination will be carried out by the newly set-up Police Counselling and Support Unit (PCSU), a unit which henceforth shall engage in psychological management, reorientation, and training of the officers of the force deployed for tactical operations and other duties.
The unit, which is domiciled with the Force Medical Department and coordinated by the Force Medical Officer, has its membership drawn from among psychiatrists, psychologists, medics, pastors, and imams, public relations practitioners, civil society, and other human rights groups with relevant qualification and expertise.
Meanwhile, the IGP has set up a new Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team that will fill the gap arising from the dissolution f the defunct SARS. Prospective members of this new team will also undergo a psychological and medical examination to ascertain their fitness and eligibility for the new assignment. They are to commence training at the different Police tactical training institutions nationwide, next week.
While Personnel from the Police Commands in the South-East and South-South will be trained at the Counter-Terrorism College, Nonwa-Tai, Rivers State, those from the Police Commands from the North and the South-West will be trained at the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ende, Nassarawa State, and the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ila-Orangun, Osun State, respectively.
While reaffirming his irrevocable commitment towards the successful and holistic implementation of the Police reforms, the IGP enjoins members of the public, particularly protesting citizens to exercise restraints and allow measures being put in place to come to fruition and engender a Police Force that would meet the yearnings and aspirations of the citizenry.
DCP FRANK MBA
FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
FORCE HEADQUARTERS
ABUJA
Just-in: #EndSARS: Presidential panel okays 5 demands of protesters
The Presidential panel has agreed to meet the demands of the #EndSARS protesters.
The Presidential Panel on Police Reforms has met as instructed by the Presidency and okayed the five demands made by the #EndSARS protesters across the country.
This was disclosed by the Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad on Tuesday.
JUST IN: The Presidential Panel on Police reforms swings into action, okays #5for5 demand of #EndSARS protesters.
