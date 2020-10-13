Just in: Inspector General of Police sets up new outfit, SWAT to replace SARS

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has set up a new Police outfit to take over from the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigerian Police Force.

The new outfit known as Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), will fill the gaps arising from the dissolution of SARS.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, in Abuja.

The prospective members of the new outfit will undergo tactical training next week and also a psychological and medical examination to ascertain their fitness and eligibility for the new assignment.

Mba in his statement said, “Prospective members of this new team will also undergo a psychological and medical examination to ascertain their fitness and eligibility for the new assignment. They are to commence training at the different Police tactical training institutions nationwide, next week.

“Personnel from the Police Commands in the South-East and the South-South will be trained at the Counter-Terrorism College, Nonwa-Tai, Rivers State. Those from the Police Commands in the North and the South-West will be trained at the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ende, Nasarawa State and the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ila-Orangun, Osun State, respectively.’’

Also, the Inspector General of Police has ordered all the personnel of the defunct SARS to report at the Force Headquarters, Abuja for debriefing, psychological and medical examination.

Mba said that the officers are expected to undergo this process as a prelude to further training and reorientation before being redeployed into mainstream policing duties.

He said, “The medical examination will be carried out by the newly set-up Police Counselling and Support Unit (PCSU), a Unit which henceforth shall engage in psychological management, re-orientation and training of officers of the Force deployed for tactical operations and other duties.

“The Unit, which is domiciled with the Force Medical Department and coordinated by the Force Medical Officer, has its membership drawn from psychiatrists, psychologists, medics, pastors, imams, public relations practitioners, civil society, and other human rights groups with relevant qualifications and expertise.”