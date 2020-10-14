Business
#EndSARS: IGP issues new mandates for SWAT
The IGP has announced the mandate for the newly formed Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT).
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu announced the mandate for the newly formed Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), including response to robbery attacks, rescue operations, and special operations involving high-profile criminals.
This was posted on social media by the Nigerian Police Force on Wednesday.
Backstory
The Inspector-General of Police had earlier set up a new outfit to take over from the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigerian Police Force.
The new outfit known as Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), will fill the gaps arising from the dissolution of SARS.
In the recently published statement, the IG said their mandates include
- Response to robbery attacks.
- Response to scenes of weapons-related crimes.
- Rescue operations.
- Special operations involving high-profile criminals
The IGP also disclosed a new training schedule, which will take place from October 18 to November 7, 2020, at the PMF Training College, Ila- Oragun, Osun State for personnel of the newly formed SWAT unit.


IPPIS: FG considers adopting ASUU’s proposed payment platform
The FG has said that it might consider adopting the UTAS alternative emoluments payment platform presented by ASUU.
The Federal Government has said that it might consider adopting the University Transparency Account System (UTAS) presented by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
This was disclosed by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige while addressing the press after the two and half hours meeting with the Senate leadership and ASUU.
The UTAS, which is proposed by ASUU to the Federal Government, is an alternative emoluments payment platform to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS)
After the meeting, which was facilitated by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who said that the alternative payment platform presented by ASUU was homegrown and worth giving a thorough assessment test.
The Labour Minister said, “We agreed at the meeting to give the required consideration to the UTAS alternative they came up with, as a way of finding a lasting solution to the lingering crisis over the implementation of IPPIS. We have neither jettisoned the implementation of the IPPIS nor fully accepted UTAS.
“The level we moved to now is to subject ASUU’s scheme to integrity test and in doing so, it will be presented to users like the office of the Accountant General of the Federation on Wednesday. After that, it will be sent to the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and from there to the office of the National Security Adviser for a second look,” he stated.
He further said, “The platform is an option grown device that requires stage by stage consideration and it is good from the look of things.”
While confirming the outcome of the meeting, Chairman, Senate Committee on Tertiary Education and Tetfund, Senator Ahmad Baba Kaita, said that the discussion has not ended and that they are getting closer to a compromise between the 2 parties.
Backstory
Recall that members of ASUU have been on strike for about 7 months, due to the dispute with the Federal Government over the implementation of the IPPIS in the university system. The lecturers have claimed it violates the autonomy of Nigerian universities.
#EndSARS: IGP says checking phones of Nigerians by any officer not acceptable
IGP has reiterated that profiling Nigerians to see whether they‘re yahoo boys or not is no longer acceptable.
The Federal Government has declared that no Police officer of any unit should look into people’s phones or vehicles, or profile them to see whether they are ‘yahoo boys or not.’
This was disclosed by the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, via FG’s Twitter handle on Wednesday.
It stated, “The issue of ANY Police Unit going to look into people’s phones, which is supposed to be their private property, or looking at the type of vehicle they‘re using, or profiling them to see whether they‘re yahoo boys or not—that era is gone. It is not acceptable!”
"The issue of ANY Police Unit going to look into people's phones, which is supposed to be their private property, or looking at the type of vehicle they're using, or profiling them to see whether they're yahoo boys or not—that era is gone. It is not acceptable!" —IG of @PoliceNG

He said, “Justice will be done. An investigation team will be constituted which will include Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), to identify all abuses, and officers that are found culpable will be punished.”
Maize Scarcity: Premier Feeds, Crown Flour, 2 others import 262,000MT of Maize
Premier feeds, Crown Flour, Chi Farms, and Mills Wacot have altogether imported a total of 262,000 metric tons of maize.
Following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the agricultural output, which led to the shortfall of maize and other feeds; Premier feeds, Crown Flour, Chi Farms, and Mills Wacot have altogether imported a total of 262,000 metric tons of maize to augment local production.
Confirming the latest development is a statement issued by The Poultry Association of Nigeria, made available to Punch, which confirmed that Nigeria has taken delivery of 262,000 metric tonnes of maize imported into the country to augment local production. The association had earlier agonized over the shortfall of maize and other feeds.
Back story
Recall that Nairametrics had earlier reported that the recent ban on foreign exchange for food and fertilizer importers would not affect the 4 companies approved to import 262,000 metric tons of maize into Nigeria from August to October. The approved companies are using their own forex sources, as the CBN will not be providing forex for the imports.
Why this matters
The timely action is a move aimed at bridging the supply gap earlier identified. It alleviates the inherent food crisis, even though it is a temporary solution.
This action saved the economy and helped to keep farmers in business. Corroborating this point is a statement by PAN President, Ezekiel Ibrahim; “As a necessary evil, the CBN approved import licenses to some members of our association, so that the industry will not be allowed to close down. The gesture has greatly helped the poultry industry to continue with production before the harvest season, which will be around November 2020.”
What they are saying
Justifying the latest move, the Ogun State Chairperson of PAN, Blessing Alawode, said the quality of maize imported was not enough to meet the requirement of the poultry industry for one month. She stated; “The 262,000 metric tonnes of maize is to help us survive for a while. It is not even enough for a month. This is just to alleviate the crisis. Many farms have closed down because of the crisis we have faced recently.”