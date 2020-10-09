Business
How SARS “robbed” me – Yele Bademosi, CEO Bundle
Bundle Founder, Yele Bademosi has told of how he was abducted and ‘robbed’ by SARS.
Following the End SARS protest which currently ongoing in several parts of the country, many victims of the atrocious activities of the Police unit have been coming forward to narrate their unpleasant experiences.
One such victim is Yele Bademosi, a tech entrepreneur and CEO of Bundle – a social payment app for cash or crypto. Bademosi took to his Twitter handle @YeleBademosi to narrate how he was abducted by the officers, harassed, threatened and extorted from last year, in the Lekki axis of Lagos while on his way home.
“On October 2019, I got kidnapped by SARS. I was less than 2 mins from my home, they refused to listen to anything I said and took me from Lekki to Ajah then all the way to Ikoyi, whilst stopping and harassing other young adults, I’m not sure how many cars they stopped and robbed,” he narrates.
Bademosi said that even after identifying himself to the officers and explaining to them his line of work, his phones and other devices were seized from him as the officers insisted he is a “yahoo-boy.” Fearing for his life, Bademosi allowed the officers access into his devices where they took the little he had in his account even though they initially insisted he must give them a million naira before he could be set free.
“They took my phones, wallet, house key, my Apple Watch, they didn’t care about my ID cards and claimed I was a Yahoo Boy because I had messages on telegram with foreigners. They demanded N1m from me, made a “fake” phone call to their commander, and said I would sleep in prison. They stopped at the end of Eko Bridge and demanded more money before driving me to somewhere on the mainland near the international airport. I don’t keep a lot of Naira on me as I am long Bitcoin, and only had N51,000 in my account, which they asked me to withdraw at a UBA ATM. They forced me to open my US bank accounts and said I should transfer USD from my Bank of America account to my GTB account. I cried and prayed because I didn’t know what to do and couldn’t understand why and how this was happening. It was one of the scariest experiences of my life,” he said.
The serial entrepreneur said he thought to himself that these errant officers could kill him and no one would even know. All he could do was pray to God to deliver him. He however didn’t disclose how he was eventually able to…., but insists, “SARS must be banned! They have no place in Nigeria and we must hold our government and leaders accountable. This could be any of us, we shouldn’t wait until we lose a loved one before we take action!”
In the last three days, the call for the disbandment of the notorious Police unit has continued on social media and on the streets of some Nigerian cities with protests and demonstrations led by celebrities and social media influencers.
A few days ago, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu had banned the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and other Tactical Squads of the Force including the Special Tactical Squad (STS), Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Anti-Cultism Squad operating at the Federal, Zonal and Command levels, from carrying out routine patrols, it is yet to be seen if the warning will be heeded.
Gas station explosion: Lagos to enforce stiffer measures on operators, blames negligence
Lagos State Government has said that it will take stiffer measures against operators of gas plants.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised that his administration would take stiffer measures against operators of gas plants and/or combustible items in the state to forestall any reoccurrence of the explosion that has been rocking the state recently.
While making the disclosure on Thursday, October 8, 2020, after the gas station explosion in the Baruwa area of Ipaja that claimed about 8 lives with many properties destroyed, the governor expressed deep sorrow over the incident and described it as a sad memory in the life of the administration.
Sanwo-Olu revealed that the preliminary and final reports on the cause of the explosion suggested negligence on the part of the gas plant operators.
The Governor said: “The gas explosion this morning has left a sour taste in my mouth. It is a reminder of the dark episode of March this year at Abule Ado Soba when innocent lives were lost to gas explosions of monumental proportion and properties destroyed. I really can’t believe that we would witness another such incident, no matter how little. I wish to therefore register my heartfelt condolences to the families of those that lost their loved ones in the fire. I pray that God grant their souls eternal rest. The reports I got showed that the explosion could have been avoided if the operators of the gas plant had adhered to safety guidelines. Lives would have been saved and properties too would not have been affected.”
He restated his administration’s commitment to the safety of lives and properties of Lagosians by ensuring that operators follow strict regulations in the operations of gas plants.
On this note, the governor said, the Lagos State Safety Commission and the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency have been notified of the next line of action.
The Governor was full of praises for the first responders who acted promptly on the distress call and worked very quickly to contain the fire by not allowing the ruins to go beyond what we currently have.
Sanwo-Olu enjoined residents to always report any suspicious activities that may be harmful to the citizens in their neighbourhood to the appropriate State Government agencies for preventive measures to be taken.
Nairametrics had yesterday reported that another gas explosion had occurred at a gas station in the Baruwa area of Ipaja. The explosion, which occurred at the early hours of Thursday, was reported to have claimed 8 lives, razed 25 houses (bungalows) and 16 lock-up shops.
The recent gas explosion is one in a series of similar incidents that have rocked the state recently. This includes the Abule-Ado explosion that killed about 23 people, with several properties, businesses and school destroyed and the gas tanker explosion that occurred at the Ifako-Ijaiye area of Lagos that had over 50 people sustaining various degrees of injury.
This also calls to question, the safety measures adopted by the operators of such facilities and the idea of citing such facilities, including tank farms in residential areas with the attendant risks to lives and properties.
Thrive Agric: Measures in place to repay affected subscribers – Ventures Platforms
A venture capital firm that invested in Thrive Agric, says it has put measures in place to ensure the repayment of subscribers.
Ventures Platforms, a venture capital firm that invested in Thrive Agric, says it has put measures in place to ensure the repayment of investments to subscribers, through the hiring of consultants and intervention of its senior management team.
This was disclosed in a statement on Thursday evening. The VC said it is aware of the challenges reported in the media, which has adversely affected some of their crowdfund subscribers, “However, what might not be so apparent is the work being done behind the scenes, to rectify and repair the situation, by ensuring subscribers are repaid in a timely manner.”
Nairametrics reported yesterday that Co-founder and CEO of Thrive Agric, Uka Eje, announced that he would step down as CEO and assume the position of COO, as it faces challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. He also announced Adia Sowho as the interim CEO, while a Chief Financial Officer with significant experience in finance has been appointed by the agritech investment firm.
“We have started this process with the support of our investors, particularly Ventures Platforms, who has been the epitome of a value-adding investor. I will start first by announcing the new interim CEO, Adia Sowho.
“She is here to guide Thrive Agric through a turnaround exercise so that we survive the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the business,” said Eje.
Ventures Platforms said that Thrive Agric is one of its portfolio companies which they invested in as of 2017.
“As early-stage investors, we take our role in how our portfolio companies operate and their overall corporate governance, very seriously.
“Once alerted to the fact that the company was facing some operational challenges; Ventures Platforms’ experienced senior management team and hired consultants intervened, working with Thrive Agric founders to put in place deliberate and swift actions, that not only ensures repayment of investments to subscribers but also to realign the business for the long term,” it said.
It also said a core issue they noticed was around sub-optimal communication between the company, its subscribers, and additional stakeholders. They announced the improvement of communication in the following areas;
- Communication to subscribers via email, with a more complete explanation of how COVID-19 impacted farming operations, and an expectation of repayment horizon.
- The commencement of active communications with concerned subscribers, via Zoom calls.
- The release of a robust FAQ online via Twitter, which addresses many of their subscribers’ and stakeholders’ key concerns.
On actions taken with the Thrive Agric Management team, they said the following steps are in full swing;
- Engaging actively with the founders to develop and implement a step-by-step plan to get the company back on track.
- A thorough review of the company’s financial and non-financial operations to fully understand the scale of the problem.
- Supporting the company in strengthening their senior leadership, such that they can frontally deal with these issues. The Thrive Agric team will communicate more on this very soon.
- Providing bridge debt to help liquidate some of the outstanding to subscribers.
The VC firm added that they have yielded small success during the short period and know they have a lot more to do.
“We will continue to push the entire Thrive Agric team to return investments to their subscribers, and rebuild the trust that has been lost in what has been an extremely challenging year,” it noted.
#EndSARS: Police must ensure proper enforcement of new directive – NBA
The NBA has condemned the atrocious activities of officers of SARS, while also calling on the government to enforce reforms.
The Nigerian Bar Association has condemned the serial breaches of the fundamental rights of Nigerians by officers of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and urged that the Police put in place demonstratable measures to ensure proper enforcement and monitoring of the new directives.
This was disclosed by the president-elect of the association, Mr. Olumide Akpata in a statement on Friday. He said the NBA welcomes the new directive by the IGP banning SARS from patrols. “However note that there had been previous statements following similar agitations but without appreciable changes,” he said.
The @NigBarAssoc (NBA) condemns unequivocally the brazen & serial breaches of the fundamental rights of Nigerians, including the right to life, by officers of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) a specialist unit of the @PoliceNG and other security agencies. pic.twitter.com/4PCAalJKOc
— Olumide Akpata (@OlumideAkpata) October 9, 2020
Recall Nairametrics reported that The Inspector-General of Police, M.A Adamu, had banned the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and other Tactical Squads of the Force including the Special Tactical Squad (STS), Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Anti-Cultism Squad operating at the Federal, Zonal and Command levels, from carrying out routine patrols.
The Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo also said President Muhammadu Buhari wants to see reforms in the Nigerian Police force.
The Speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila announced this week said that the House will draft new legislation to establish a system of accountability for the Nigerian police.
In today’s statement, Akpata said: “It is therefore of utmost importance that this time around it should not be business as usual. The Nigerian police leadership must put in place demonstratable measures to ensure proper enforcement and monitoring of the new directives. The raison d’etre of government is the welfare and protection of the people. It is for this purpose that people have surrendered some of their freedom to the State in exchange for the protection of their rights and maintenance of social order.”
He added that the Police was entrusted with the protection of the people, and has constituted itself into a source of constant terror especially to young Nigerians.
“The actions of FSARS are both inconsistent with the social contract which the people have with the government and are also in flagrant disregard of the Police Establishment Act and all our laws including the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999,” Apata said.
He further disclosed that the NBA calls on the Presidency and Legislature to monitor and enforce compliance of SARS. He stated, “As such, the NBA calls on the President of Nigeria, the National Assembly and the IGP to reign in on FSARS once and for all, strictly monitor and enforce the current directives, and put an end to the flagrant abuse and extrajudicial killings of Nigerians by these officers. The NBA is also willing to collaborate with Civil Rights Organisations and Advocacy Groups to deal with this menace and we shall deploy our human and material resources in this regard.”