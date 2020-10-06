Real Estate
Landlords offer incentives to counter “work from home” induced vacancy rates
The future of work has always been remote, however, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the pace.
The adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on all sectors in Nigeria, including Aviation, Oil & Gas, and Entertainment amongst others and the Real Estate sector is not left out.
The changes made to the ‘8pm to 5pm’ white-collar jobs, due to the imposed lockdown as of April, 2020 has had a ripple effect on the sector. As the axiom goes, “When life throws lemons at you, make lemonades.” This exemplifies how corporate organizations in Nigeria have been able to turn the pandemic woes in their favour. In what seemed like a pipe dream about a year ago employers now grant access to their employees to work from home wherever possible.
In one of the top Power distribution companies in Lagos, the staff rotate their ‘work from home’ initiative on a daily basis; such that when a staff resumes at the office today, they are scheduled to work from home the next day. In other notable cases, firms whose work description allows for it, the staff work from home permanently, unless when they have something imperative to do at the office premises.
This huge shift in the work structure has necessitated employers to rethink the need for their large rented office spaces, and many opting and negotiating for smaller office space, after their current rent expired.
With a major shift as this, Property owners are bound to suffer some setbacks, especially at a time when economic hardship has made Nigerians penny-wise. They feel the weight and have been forced to brainstorm on possible solutions to keep their property generating money, or risk a large empty space of air for months and possibly years.
Nairametrics interviewed several Property Managers in Lagos, and some said it became non-negotiable for them to introduce attractive incentives, following incessant pleas by their tenants to reduce the rent, and in some cases have asked to share the office space with another tenant to reduce cost.
Head, Administrative Department in an oil servicing firm around Norman Williams street Ikoyi, Lagos, John, explained that his firm had approached the property manager that it wanted to reduce the occupied spaces from three floors to a floor and half after the rent expired in July 2020.
He said, “We had to take the decision when it became obvious that we do not need that much space because more than half of our staff have been working from home since the lockdown. The truth is that they were more productive working from home than from the office. When we approached the property manager, initially he was delighted hoping to let out the space in no time. But when it dawned on him that more corporates were investing more in remote working or digital deliveries, he called back after two weeks, asking us to occupy two floors and reduce our tenancy period from 4 years to 2 years.”
In his own case, David, a property manager of one of the e-commerce pharmacies, told Nairametrics that the property owner, who he represents, also agreed to focus more on flexibility in leases and much shorter terms, especially as the pharmacy decided to shut two of its centres, as it introduced instant delivery service where orders could be placed via WhatsApp or phone calls during the lockdown.
He said, “The new normal in the real estate sector is that several corporate firms had realised they could achieve more either working from home or implementing innovations like instant delivery after orders were taken via social media tools.We had to consider flexible leases because it is better to get something from them than seeing vacant office spaces for months or years.”
Post-COVID: Experts share expectations
Estate Intel, a real estate and construction information portal
In its recent report titled, ‘Nigeria’s Real Estate and COVID‘ it stated, “The future of work has always been remote, however, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the pace at which traditional workplaces consider this option. Remote work options are expected to become a more standard requirement from employers, leading to lower space requirements and offices more focused on collaborative spaces. Many landlords have been incorporating attractive tenant incentives to remain competitive in recent years but we expect incentives moving forward to focus more on flexibility in leases in lieu of creative discounts.”
Suzanne Oluwole, Partner at Trillium Real Estate
“Occupiers and investors are adopting a maintain status quo stance where possible, whilst they wait and see. The full effects of the disruption caused by the pandemic still to come will transcend any shock wave the economy has ever faced before, and real estate is not immune. The trajectory of recovery we had been experiencing has been greatly affected and because this time it’s global, it may take some time to return to pre-COVID-19 levels.”
In all, it is expected that reduced usage due to the lockdown and pandemic will encourage occupiers to request concessions, while uncertainties will slow decision making.
Real Estate
Real Estate Developers express fear over selection process of CBN’s N200 billion Housing Fund
The developers tasked the apex bank to ensure genuine developers with sincere intentions benefit from the preogramme.
Real Estates Developers have expressed fears regarding the transparency of the selection process of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s N200 billion Housing intervention programme targeted at low-income earners.
They tasked the apex bank to ensure genuine developers with sincere intentions benefit from it in the public’s interest.
This was disclosed by the Chairman, South West, Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), Bamidele Onalaja, according to Punch.
He explained that he doubts the workability of the price tag of N2million on the housing units except in places such as Gombe, Jigawa and others but not in major cities across the nation.
Back story: Nairametrics reported when the CBN approved the sum of N200 billion as mortgage finance facility to the Family Homes Fund Limited (FHFL) and targeted at low-income earners.
According to a circular, which was issued by the CBN and seen by Nairametrics, this financing initiative is to be implemented in collaboration with the Family Homes Fund Limited as the lead developer, as it is introduced to support the Federal Government’s Economic Sustainability programme.
This fund is to fast track the construction of 300,000 homes in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory and to create up to 1.5 million jobs in 5 years
Onalaja, who is also the Managing Director, RevolutionPlus, advised Family Homes Fund Ltd to ensure they give only to those who were qualified with a track record of providing affordable housing.
He said, “Land acquisition is a major issue but it is not impossible. In states such as Jigawa and Gombe, a one bed may be possible excluding land.”
On the criteria for qualification, Onalaja stated that a developer should have genuine land with title while the CBN would provide a consultant.
He said the association was elated because the facility type was a term loan to enable FHF to finance the construction of social housing units for low-income earners for a three-year tenor from the date of disbursement.
According to a statement issued by the association on Sunday, the fund is to fast track the construction of 300,000 homes in the country, in addition to creating up to 1.5million jobs in five years.
However, he lauded the initiative, adding that if sincerely applied, it would achieve the long dream of affordable housing by the public.
“In that regard, the programme will deliberately aim to revitalise local manufacture of construction materials. If the government is able to effectively handle their side of the bargain, then the whole programme will run through,” he added.
Exclusives
COVID-19 forces tenants to request moratoriums from property owners
Tenants demanding moratorium from landlords because of the effects of COVID-19.
The effect of the Coronavirus pandemic is telling on the Real Estate sector, as many occupants have requested moratoriums from property owners or managers.
In separate interviews, some tenants told Nairametrics that they could no longer afford their rents, hence the need for moratoriums. If denied, a lot of them are ready to move to border towns of Lagos.
A moratorium is a legal authorization to debtors to postpone payment. The document can be obtained by tenants, to prevent the managers or owners of properties from taking legal actions against them.
A banker and resident of Oduduwa Crescent, Ikeja GRA, who simply identified himself as Kola, said that his landlord had informed him of a planned 25% increment in his rent from April 2020, a month before his rent was due, which he had agreed to.
Unfortunately, in May 2020, his employer (one of the Tier-1 banks) gave him the option of either accepting a 25% pay cut in May or resigning. Considering the fact that he had no side hustle, Kola chose the ‘lesser evil.’
“I took the decision because it pays me to allow a pay cut, than being out of job. At that point, I considered requesting a moratorium, as I have never owed rents before. I could afford to pay the rent, but I didn’t know how long I will be without a job, and paying the rent from my savings was not a wise decision for me. As Expected, the property owner was not comfortable with my request, as he suggested that I relocate to a cheaper facility.”
In his own case, Richard, who was a manager in one of the hotels close to the Lekki toll gate, was not as lucky as Kola. His rent was due by May, the same month his employer asked him to stay at home till further notice.
Efforts to plead with his landlord to buy more time fell on deaf ears, as the owner of his Surulere apartment was bent on collecting the rent.
He said, “I had no choice but to plead for three months to secure another apartment when it became obvious that my employer would not recall us anytime soon. Eventually, I decided to move from Surulere to Magboro where rents are cheaper, and property owners may be reasonable unlike their counterparts in Lagos.”
Kola and Richard are only two among hundreds of breadwinners that lost their sources of income or had pay cuts, especially during the lockdown. A lot of them, whose rents were due between April and July, are currently looking for cheaper residences amidst pressure from their landlords.
No doubt, apartments are cheaper in some border towns of Lagos. Some of the areas are Akute, OPIC (Wawa), Arepo, and Magboro, all in Ogun State.
For instance, while a self-contain apartment is obtainable between N120,000 to N150,000, a 2-bedroom flat goes between N250,000 to N300,000 per annum, and a 3-bedroom flat is rented between N350,000 to N400,000. In the city centre, such as Ikeja, Gbagada, and Surulere or on the Island, the rents are astronomical.
The heat will be more
A Real Estate practitioner and also the Vice President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Gbenga Ismail, explained that the impact of COVID-19 in real estate would be felt later, because of the tenancy/rent structure of the sector.
Unlike what is obtainable in other climes like the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States of America, where rents are renewed on a monthly or quarterly basis, Nigeria may not feel the pressure now, as rents are paid in one or two years’ advance.
Ismail, in an interview with Channels TV, said, “Most people that either lost their jobs, or had their salaries slashed, are likely to have paid their rents in advance before the virus, and that could still ease the tension for now, at least till the end of the year. Right now, what happened is that, by the lockdown period, you won’t feel anything; but by the third or fourth quarter of the year, you start feeling it; only then, would we see how it has affected Nigeria. By then, people won’t be able to pay rents or buy houses as planned. We are not sure of where the monetary issues are going now, and if lending will continue into the real estate sector. We are yet to see some of these things going on. Even in inventories, where developers have put houses out for rent, the concern is who is going to rent them? Before COVID-19, we wait 6 months before houses get rented or leased, but now it may not be less than 12 months. The immediate impact would soon start to reveal itself.”
More plead for a moratorium
Ismail added that more tenants would likely plead for moratoriums, because their businesses may have been affected, and some might have lost their jobs.
“Those who have mortgages and are possibly in the risk areas of losing their jobs will definitely have discussions with their lenders if that happens. I think the mortgage firms have to listen and think of how to help them since the COVID situation is a force majeure – unexpected circumstance. People are being forced to make decisions they did not plan to make,” he added.
In all, the experts urged all stakeholders not to panic, as the phase will definitely pass, and the economy will gradually recover.
Real Estate
CBN approves N200 billion housing loan for 300,000 households at 5% per annum
The facility is to enable FHF finance construction of social housing units for low-income earners.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has approved the sum of N200 billion as mortgage finance facility to the Family Homes Fund Limited (FHFL) and targeted at low income earners.
According to a circular, which was issued by the CBN and seen by Nairametrics, this financing initiative is to be implemented in collaboration with the Family Homes Fund Limited as the lead developer, as it is introduced to support the Federal Government’s Economic Sustainability programme.
This fund is to fast track the construction of 300,000 homes in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory and to create up to 1.5 million jobs in 5 years.
In addition to the 1.5 million direct construction sector jobs particularly young people on a low income, the programme also has the potential to create further 1 million jobs through its supply chain.
The CBN in the circular stated, ‘’The programme will house up to 900,000 children and adults (at an average of 3 persons/home) on a low income with direct impact on health, education and economic outcomes. Most of these would currently live in informal settlements with shared facilities in unsanitary environments. Towards targeting people on low-income level across the country.’’
(READ MORE:has approved the sum of N200 billion as mortgage finance facility to the Family Homes Fund Limited (FHFL) and targeted at low income earners.
On boosting local manufacturing, the apex bank stated, ‘’The programme is designed to utilize at least 90% locally manufacturing inputs and as a result conserve foreign exchange.
“In that regard the programme will deliberately aim to revitalize local manufacture of construction materials including doors and windows, ironmongery, sanitary fittings, concrete products, tiles, glass, electrical fittings/fixtures and bricks etc. for example, it is estimated that the programme will require up to 1.7 m doors, 7m door hinges and locks etc.’’
The funds, which would be released to the Family Home Funds (FHF) by CBN on a project basis is subject to the cumulative maximum limit of N200 billion. The facility type which would be a term loan is to enable FHF finance the construction of social housing units for low-income earners and is for a 3-year tenor from the date of disbursement.
The facility, which is expected to be repaid in not more than 3 instalments within the tenor of the facility, has an interest rate of not more than 5% per annum.