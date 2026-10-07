Why property sales surge in Nigeria during Q4 — Real estate experts

Property sales across major urban centers in Nigeria consistently experience a sharp surge in the fourth quarter (Q4), driven by a convergence of year-end savings deployment, festive diaspora inflows, and seller liquidity demands.

Property sales across major urban centers in Nigeria consistently experience a sharp surge in the fourth quarter (Q4), driven by a convergence of year-end savings deployment, festive diaspora inflows, and seller liquidity demands.

For some, buying a property is a financial goal to complete before the new year, while others use accumulated savings, additional income or festive-season cash to enter the market. Nigerians living abroad can also add to demand through visits and remittances.

These insights emerged from discussions with four professionals in Nigeria’s real estate sector, who identified buyer savings and liquidity, diaspora inflows, seller motivations and the push to conclude transactions before the new year among the factors behind stronger Q4 activity.

Sellers and developers also become more active, with some seeking to complete projects or raise cash before the year closes. This can create stronger competition for desirable properties, although sellers needing liquidity may instead become more willing to negotiate.

Real estate professionals speak

Speaking to Nairametrics, four real estate professionals operating across Lagos, Ogun, Rivers and Abuja identified different factors behind the stronger property activity often seen in the fourth quarter.

Temidayo Ademosu, CEO of Arrowhead Homes and Properties, which operates around Lagos and Ogun, said Q4 often becomes a period when buyers seek to “round up the year on the high” by completing property purchases they had planned earlier.

Temple Ugwu, Lead Partner at Blumeen Partners in Port Harcourt, described Q4 as a “consolidation quarter”, when people who have worked and earned throughout the year become more willing to commit money to property.

In Abuja, Estate Surveyor and Valuer and Real Estate Consultant Ekemini Otong said some buyers spend months searching, comparing properties and assessing the market before becoming ready to make a decision as the year draws to a close.

Also based in Abuja, Mbetobong Udoh, Managing Director of Embee Properties and Service Limited, said people who saved money during the year but have yet to achieve their property or investment goals may decide in Q4 to deploy those funds into land, off-plan projects or completed properties.

Why buyers and sellers become more active in Q4

For many buyers, the fourth quarter is when plans made earlier in the year are finally converted into property purchases.

Ademosu said buyers who already have the funds may want to complete an acquisition before the year ends, particularly when property ownership is one of the goals they set for themselves.

“People want to round up the year on the high. So, if you have money and you have been planning to buy a property, you may want to say, ‘Let me just achieve this before the end of the year,” he told Nairametrics.

Udoh linked the same behaviour to savings accumulated during the year. People who have been putting money aside but have not achieved a major investment goal may reach Q4 and decide to deploy those funds.

“Maybe at the beginning of the year, you set a goal for yourself that you want to invest in property, and by the time you get to the third quarter you have not done it. Then you get to the fourth quarter and say, ‘I have saved this money, what have I achieved with it?’ That is when you start looking at land, off-plan properties or fully developed properties,” he said.

Otong said additional income, business proceeds, bonuses and accumulated savings can also give buyers the financial capacity to act on decisions they have been considering. Expectations of higher land prices, rents and construction costs in the following year can further encourage some buyers to bring forward their purchases.

Ugwu described Q4 as a “consolidation quarter”, linking the increase in activity to the broader spending pattern that emerges toward the end of the year.

“People feel they have worked all year and want to spend. That is why you see it across different strata of society. You see people spending on different things, and real estate is also part of that spending,” he said.

Diaspora money adds another layer to the year-end activity. Ugwu said Nigerians living abroad may return home during the festive season and look for property, while others send money to relatives in Nigeria to make purchases.

The supply side also becomes more active. Ademosu said people who began construction earlier in the year may accelerate work toward December because they want to complete their projects before the year closes.

Sellers can also become more motivated to conclude transactions when they need liquidity. Otong said a seller who genuinely needs to dispose of a property before the new year may have more room to negotiate, while Udoh noted that some developers and property owners may become more willing to reduce their prices when they need cash.

This means Q4 can bring together stronger buyer capacity and greater seller urgency, creating more opportunities for transactions.

What happens to prices and which properties move faster

The increase in Q4 property activity can put upward pressure on prices, but the effect is not uniform across the market.

Location, demand, property type, the seller’s financial position and the urgency of the transaction can all determine the final price.

Ademosu said sellers of desirable properties can take advantage of stronger competition when several buyers are interested in the same asset.

He illustrated this with a property initially offered at N25 million. If five buyers are competing for it, he said, the owner may raise the asking price to N30 million and still find a buyer willing to pay.

Ugwu similarly said stronger demand can push prices up, but sellers have to be careful not to overreach because an excessively high asking price can leave a property unsold.

According to him, some sellers may increase their prices as December approaches because they expect buyers to have more money. However, those who fail to secure a buyer may become more willing to negotiate as the month progresses and the pressure to raise cash increases.

Otong said the relationship between Q4 activity and prices is therefore more complicated than simply saying that prices rise during the period.

“The major feature of the year-end market is urgency rather than simply increased demand,” he said, explaining that some sellers become more motivated to conclude transactions before the new year, creating room for negotiation where the seller genuinely needs to sell.

At the same time, a well-located, correctly priced and properly documented property with several interested buyers may have little reason to offer a discount.

Udoh also pointed to the liquidity needs of sellers and developers, saying some property owners may accept lower offers toward the end of the year when they need cash.

The effect is not limited to price. The experts also pointed to differences in the types of properties that tend to attract attention.

Ademosu said completed or ready-to-occupy apartments can perform strongly because some buyers prefer to acquire a property they can move into toward the end of the year rather than begin a construction project.

Ugwu identified residential properties, particularly owner-occupier homes, as a significant part of Q4 activity, saying buyers are generally more interested in acquiring homes for their own use than buying multiple units during the period.

Otong said already-developed residential properties that can be occupied or rented tend to attract significant interest, although land remains relevant to buyers with longer-term investment objectives.

The Q4 rush has a deadline

The increase in property activity does not necessarily continue at the same pace throughout the fourth quarter. October and November can see stronger activity, while the festive period can slow transactions toward the end of December.

Otong said activity tends to pick up between October and November as buyers who have spent much of the year researching properties begin converting enquiries into inspections, negotiations and transactions.

He added that December can be more mixed because people travel, businesses wind down and some buyers postpone major financial decisions until the new year.

Ugwu said the timing of transactions also creates pressure on buyers and sellers. A typical property transaction can take about six weeks, although some are concluded within four weeks while more complicated deals can take two months or longer.

For buyers who want to complete before the year ends, this makes early Q4 an important period to begin searches, negotiations and documentation rather than waiting until December.

The same deadline can affect sellers. Ademosu said people who have already started construction may push projects toward completion before December, while buyers looking for completed homes may also want to secure a property they can occupy before the year closes.

Udoh said some property owners and developers can become more willing to negotiate toward the end of the year when they need liquidity, creating opportunities for buyers who are ready to close.

But the pressure to complete a transaction does not remove the need for caution. Otong said buyers still need to establish certainty around a property’s title, ownership, documentation, development status and outstanding charges before committing funds.

The Q4 pattern, therefore, is not simply a three-month property boom. It is a period when accumulated savings, additional income, diaspora inflows and year-end financial goals can bring more buyers into the market, while sellers and developers face their own deadlines and liquidity needs.

The result can be stronger transaction activity, greater competition for desirable properties and more room for negotiation in cases where sellers need to close quickly. But as December approaches, the window for completing transactions narrows, making timing as important as the decision to buy or sell.

What you should know

The Q4 increase in property activity is taking place alongside continued pressure on the cost of developing and buying homes.

Nairametrics reported in August that rising land prices, construction materials, labour, infrastructure and regulatory costs are increasing the cost of delivering residential properties in Lagos, with developers increasingly passing higher costs on to buyers and tenants.

The pressure on prices is particularly significant because developers cannot always absorb higher costs without affecting their margins. However, the ability to pass those costs on to buyers is also limited by purchasing power, meaning developers may have to adjust unit sizes, specifications, locations or profit margins where buyers cannot absorb further increases.

This provides an important context for Q4 transactions. While some buyers may become more willing to purchase before the end of the year, rising development costs can continue to place upward pressure on asking prices, particularly for newly built properties.

At the same time, sellers who need liquidity may still have to negotiate, meaning the final transaction price can depend as much on the individual seller’s circumstances as on broader market costs.