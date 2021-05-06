Cryptocurrency
Yele Bademosi is driving crypto adoption in Africa with Bundle
From dropping out of medical school, young Bademosi evolved to setting up one of Nigeria’s most innovative startups.
The tech ecosystem is in dire need of innovators who will make a change and build scalable products that can thrive in the face of an ever-changing world. In Nigeria, different individuals have continued to push the country’s digital revolution forward by solving consumer-facing problems through tech. One of such people is Yele Bademosi.
Yele Bademosi is the CEO and Co-Founder of Bundle, a social payments app for cash and cryptocurrency. He is also a founding partner of Microtraction, an early-stage venture capital fund.
Yele was born into a missionary home in Ibadan. He attended Kings College, London where he studied Medicine, after a few years, he dropped out because, unlike his Parents, medicine wasn’t his passion.
After dropping out of medical school, he started learning how to code and design user interfaces. Yele launched his first startup Purple, a social app that lets university students with shared interests in the UK find and connect with each other. The startup raised an angel fund but didn’t scale.
Yele returned to Nigeria and worked as General Manager of Starta – an online community and resource platform for African startup entrepreneurs. Here he helped the platform reach over 24,000 subscribers in 8 months before it was acquired in 2016.
At Starta, Yele identified the “pre-seed funding gap” as a huge problem that was stifling the growth of the African technology ecosystem. He decided to solve this problem and in 2017, he founded Microtraction, an early-stage venture capital fund that invests in Africa’s most remarkable teams with technical founders at the earliest stage of their venture, helping them build enduring companies. Microtraction offers $25,000 for a 7% equity and has gone on to invest in over 15 startups.
Yele has also worked as the Director of Binance Labs, the venture arm of the crypto platform (Binance) where he was charged with developing Africa’s blockchain ecosystem, a position he held till April 2020.
In August 2019, he founded Bundle, an Africa-focused social payments app for cash and cryptocurrency aimed at driving crypto adoption on the continent by making it more fun, easy to use, and inclusive for Africans.
Africa as a whole, has the largest population of young people in the world, with a median age of 19 and one billion+ people expected to be born over the next 30 years. Bundle is targeting young, digitally savvy, educated consumers with spending power. Bundle was incubated within the Binance ecosystem and raised US$450,000 from the blockchain company, as well as other investors.
Altcoins giving investors weekly returns of at least 100%
4 cryptos are outperforming Bitcoin by a long distance, having registered weekly gains of more than 100% at press time.
The world’s most popular crypto, Bitcoin is presently trading above the $55,000 price levels amid profit-taking seen across market spectrums that currently leaves the world’s flagship crypto with weekly gains of about just 3.71%.
Still, 4 cryptos are outperforming Bitcoin by a long distance, having registered weekly gains of at least more than 100% at the time of drafting this report.
The leader of the pack is Telcoin which rallied by 291% in the last 7 days. The fast-rising crypto is an Ethereum-based decentralized crypto created about 4 years ago in Singapore to be the bridge between blockchain, cryptos, and the telecom industry.
The crypto project was created solely to partner with leading American Telcom firms in curbing the obstacle that is prevalent between billing platforms and mobile money, by providing users with very fast, cheap remittances fees when compared to mobile money platforms.
READ: XRP surges by 150% in 7 days as Ripple posts early victories against SEC
The crypto asset is an ERC-20 token meaning it thrives on the Ethereum Blockchain.
Ethereum Classic comes in second with a weekly gain of 166%. The five-year-old crypto is a hard fork of Ethereum, solely designed as a smart contract network, with the capability of supporting decentralized applications. Its native token is ETC.
The crypto asset gained its relevance for preserving the integrity of the existing Ethereum blockchain after a major hacking event that led to millions of Ethers stolen.
OKB comes in third on the account that it rallied by 117% over the past week, OKB is a fast-rising altcoin that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. The crypto asset currently has a supply of 300,000,000 with 60,000,000 in circulation.
READ: Billions of dollars lost in Crypto market, as over 500,000 investors get wrecked
The utility crypto is issued by the OK Blockchain Foundation with the major objective of connecting prospective crypto projects to OKEx users as well as investors.
The fourth is Dogecoin with a weekly gain of 102% at press time. The popular crypto asset facilitates peer-to-peer digital transactions. This means you can send money online with much ease. It is usually referred to as “the internet currency.”
It is different from BTC’s proof-of-work protocol in many ways, one of which is the Scrypt technology. The fast-growing altcoin also has a block period of 1 minute, and the total supply is unlimited, meaning that there is no limit to the amount of Dogecoin that can be mined.
Unknown whale moves $440 million worth of Bitcoin as institutional buying drops
Data retrieved from Btc Blockbot revealed the wealthy entity moved 7,970 BTC worth $440 million in block 681,99.
Wealthy investors have increased their transactional volume just as a Bitcoin whale moved about $440 million some hours ago. The world’s most popular crypto asset hovers around $54,500.
Data retrieved from Btc Blockbot revealed the wealthy entity moved 7,970 BTC worth $440 million in block 681,99.
Whale alert! 🐋 Someone moved 7,970 BTC ($440M) in block 681,990 https://t.co/7i5oUdrpic
— Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) May 5, 2021
READ: 1 Bitcoin will buy you a house in Nigeria’s rich suburb
In the past few weeks, the flagship crypto has relatively experienced a significant amount of selling pressure after touching $58, 0000 and plummeting as low as $47,000, suggesting that institutional inflow on the world’s most popular crypto asset seems to be faltering.
Adding credence to the weakening buying spree is data retrieved from Glassnode postulating that the Bitcoin number of Addresses holding 10+ Coins just reached a 4-year low of 147,046
The previous 4-year low of 147,094 was observed on 03 May 2021.
READ: Dogecoin breaks new high, far more valuable than Nigerian Stock Market
At the time of writing Bitcoin traded at $54,465.57 on the FTX exchange with a daily trading volume of about $70 billion. For the week, the flagship crypto asset is up by just 0.35% and it remains by far the most valuable crypto by market value with a valuation of $1.018 trillion.
Recent data reveal Bitcoins older than 6-months have not seen a meaningful increase in spending since the correction back in February, meaning long-term holders have paused their buying actions momentarily.
Previous instances of similar spending behaviour were observed during the December 2020 consolidation, just before breaking to a new all-time high, and during the first bull market correction in January.
What you must know
At the flagship crypto market, traders or investors who hold large amounts of bitcoins are typically referred to as whales.
This means that a BTC whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) owning around 1000 Bitcoins or more.
Usually, as these whales accumulate the flagship crypto assets, Bitcoin’s circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend the crypto asset finds itself in.
