Macro-Economic News
Nigerians borrow to survive COVID-19 economic crunch
Many households have had to take out loans to meet their pressing financial obligations due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS), recently released the COVID-19 impact report for the month of August 2020, which revealed that 51.3% of Nigerian households, who obtained loan since the lockdown in mid-March, used it to purchase foodstuffs.
According to the report, due to the effect of the pandemic on the livelihood of Nigerians, characterized by loss of jobs and salary/pay cuts, many households have had to take out loans to meet their pressing financial obligations. Interestingly, just as with loans taken before the pandemic, new loans were primarily used for food items, farm and non-farm business inputs.
Highlights
- About 1 in 4 households were indebted prior to the pandemic, while nearly a third have taken out new loans, since the onset of the pandemic. Poorer households were more likely than richer household to have to repay loans taken before the pandemic.
- The overall share of respondents who are working is back to pre-pandemic levels, though there continues to be some evidence of people moving in and out of work.
- Only 34% of respondents have been working continuously since April/May; while 60% have experienced periods without work, and 6% have not worked at all since the start of the pandemic. Indicating instability in the labor market.
- Over 67% of households reported that their total income decreased, compared to the same period one year ago in August 2019, and this decrease was evident across the three main sources of income (wages, agriculture, and non-farm enterprise).
- The food security situation in Nigeria remains precarious, even as the lockdown restrictions continue to be loosened. The share of households experiencing moderate or severe food insecurity remained high at 68% in August 2020.
A comparative analysis between pre-COVID and the peri-COVID era, shows that 51.3% of the respondents who obtained loans during the lockdown used it for household sustenance as against 40.9% recorded pre-COVID era. Meanwhile, only 3.3% of the respondents made use of the loans for educational purposes, compared to 8.6% before the pandemic. This makes sense since most academic activities were put on hold during the period.
Nigerians Loan Repayment Concerns
According to the report, 51.9% of the respondents are very worried about the ability to repay the loans, with only 5.9% expressing no worries at all. In a period where loans obtained are basically used for food consumption with no immediate financial returns, repayment of such loans become a reason for worry.
A substantial share of households with both new and existing loans are concerned about repayment, with more than 70% of households reporting that they are either very worried or somewhat worried about being able to repay their loans.
Meanwhile, the share of people who are working has continued to creep back up to pre-crisis levels. This trend demonstrates that the government’s loosening of the restrictions has enabled Nigerians to return to work. The share of respondents working has steadily recovered since June for both rural and urban areas, though the recovery has been larger in rural than urban areas.
While the share of respondents who are working slightly exceeds pre-pandemic levels in rural areas; it continues to lag in urban areas, where 77% of respondents were working last week, compared to 85% prior to the pandemic. This larger increase in rural levels, can be attributed to the seasonality of agriculture, a sector which has experienced the largest recovery in the share of respondents returning to work.
Persistent decline in income
Across the three main income-generating activities considered in the survey (wages, agriculture, and non-farm enterprises), a significant percentage of households reported a decrease in income, compared to the corresponding period of 2019.
Over 67% of households reported that their total income decreased, compared to the same period one year ago in August 2019; and this decrease was evident across the three main sources of income. However, the share of households experiencing a decline in income was highest for non-farm family business activities at 65% of households, compared to 58% for agriculture (household farming, livestock or fishing), and 43% for wage employment.
Upshot
In a period of economic downturn, where Nigerians resort to taking loans, which is not for investment purposes but rather for food consumption coupled with a decline in household income, puts the repayment of such loans at risk. With inflation at its highest in 29 months, while food inflation stands at 16% as of August 2020, it is evident that the COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a big blow to the country as a whole and the various households. However, it is expected that with the opening of economic activities in the country, businesses will go back to pre-COVID era and the economy will recover from the downturn recorded in the second quarter of the year.
About the survey
This survey is the fourth series of a planned 12 rounds. It was implemented by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), with support from the World Bank. It is a monthly survey of a nationally representative sample of 1,950 households to monitor the socio-economic impact of the pandemic and other shocks. The first round (baseline) of the survey was conducted in April/May 2020, during which a federally mandated lockdown was in full effect. The government began lifting restrictions in June, and by the time the fourth round was conducted between August 9-24, 2020, there were minimal restrictions on movement within the country.
Macro-Economic News
Only 9% of Nigerian households obtained loans from banks and microfinance institutions since March – NBS
According to the survey, loans taken since mid-March have been predominately informal in nature.
Research from the National Longitudinal Phone Survey (NLPS), titled ‘COVID-19 Impact Monitoring’, which was conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that only 9% of Nigerian households obtained loans from banks and microfinance institutions between March to August 2020.
According to the survey, loans taken since mid-March have been predominately informal in nature, with over 55% obtained from friends or relatives. In addition, loans obtained from formal sources were lower with only 9% of respondents obtaining loans from banks and microfinance institutions, while a further 16% of the respondents obtained loans from cooperatives and savings associations.
Why this matters
The pandemic affected the livelihoods of Nigerian households, forcing many to take out loans, in order to meet their current obligations. Corroborating this fact, a part of the recently released NBS survey read thus;
“About 1 in 4 households were already indebted prior to the pandemic, while nearly one third have taken out new loans since the onset of the pandemic. Poorer households were more likely than richer households to have loans taken before the start of the pandemic, that they were still repaying. However, the opposite occurs with new loans; with households in the higher quintiles being more likely to have taken new loans than poorer households. This shows that the pandemic has impacted the finances (and livelihoods) of households across the whole income distribution, and not only the most vulnerable.”
In light of this reality and accompanying the harsh economic consequences of the pandemic, CBN introduced some measures as a way of palliative targeted to households and firms, like the N50 billion COVID-19 credit facility for households and MSMEs. Therefore, the recent survey indicates barriers faced by Nigerian households to obtain formal loans in the face of the crisis, indicating that this might have turned households to friends and relatives for loans.
Breakdown
The breakdown of the survey showed that 55.6% of the respondent households obtained loans from family, friends, and relatives; 16.2% from cooperatives and savings association; 9.0% from banks and microfinance institutions; 6.8% from women group/association; and 17.8% from others.
The breakdown is depicted by the chart below;
Source: Nairametrics’ computation from NBS statistics.
Purpose of loan
Just like what was obtainable before the pandemic, new loans were obtained for self-sustenance and business purposes such as paying for foods, farm, and non-farm business inputs, etc. However, there is some sharp contrast as regards the purposes for which the loans were taken prior to, and during the pandemic. Buttressing this point is a part of the survey that read thus;
“About 51% of households that obtained loans after the pandemic began, used these loans for purchasing food, compared with 41% of households with existing loans, indicating that loans taken since the start of the pandemic were used to sustain households’ basic needs. There is no difference in the share of loans taken to pay for health expenses when comparing loans taken before and after the pandemic, but the share of loans being used for education expenses was substantially reduced, either due to the timing of the survey (at the end of the school year) or due to most schools being closed, as part of the mitigation efforts by the government. A substantial share of households with both new and existing loans are concerned about repayment, with more than 70% of households reporting that they are either very worried or somewhat worried about being able to repay their loans.”
Macro-Economic News
Nigerian economy since 1980: Are we under a resource curse?
As Nigeria marks her independence anniversary, it is imperative to Xray how the economy has performed in the past decades.
As Nigeria celebrates her 60 years of independence, it is important to examine how the economy has fared in these past decades.
A cursory look at data (spanning 40 years) obtained from both the CBN and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that despite the huge growth potential in Nigeria, the nation’s economy only grew at an average rate of 3.33% between 1982 and 2020 (Year to date).
Oil exploration and price fluctuations
Since Nigeria switched to oil exploration as the mainstay of the economy, export earnings from the commodity have risen to over 90%. Meanwhile, the dependency on oil may be doing more harm than good, as growth remains on the ebb.
For instance, the collapse of world oil prices from an average of $117 per barrel in 1980, to an average of US$23.57 per barrel in March 2020, has highlighted the precarious nature of the country’s economic and financial positions.
In 1983, Nigeria’s economy plunged into recession, contracting at -10.93%. The contraction recorded in 1983 remains one of the biggest in our history; this was on the back of oil supply glut following the 1970s energy crisis, causing oil prices to tank.
In order to rescue the Nigerian economy in 1986, Nigeria adopted the IMF’s Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP), under the regime of General Babangida (Rtd), which signaled a radical departure from the previous austerity measures of General Buhari.
Among two other objectives, SAP was specifically introduced to restructure and diversify the productive base of the economy, in order to reduce dependency on the oil sector and imports, with a US$450 million trade policy and export diversification loan support from the World Bank.
Forty years later, despite other development plans introduced by several administrations, effective diversification to other productive sectors remains elusive to the Nigerian economy. Scholars have often posited that Nigeria is a ‘resource-cursed’ economy. Basically, this refers to the paradox that countries with an abundance of natural resources tend to have less economic growth and worse development outcomes.
Analysis of data showed that in the last 40 years, Nigeria’s economic growth has largely depended on changes in oil prices (Fig 1.). This implies that despite the diversification policy drive that has been mooted by several regimes and administrations, the Nigerian economy has remained a largely mono-cultural economy, undermined by distortions in global oil prices.
Low purchasing power amidst double-digit inflation & falling naira
The Nigerian economy continues to battle with the rising Inflation rate, with persisting structural issues undermining the purchasing powers of consumers. Nigeria remains an import-dependent economy, and import remains a pass-through for rising domestic inflation, as manufacturers depend on the importation of input materials to produce final goods.
In the last four decades, Nigeria’s exchange rate plunged from a yearly average of N0.67/$1 to N379/$1, further stressing the fragility of the economy. On the other hand, rising inflation is partly driven by inherent structural issues, which continue to raise the cost of doing business in the country.
Despite moves by the Central Bank in recent years to manage the country’s currency, a sustained decline in oil prices may further stoke pressure on the nation’s currency.
Fig 2.
It was an ambitious plan by the administration of former President Yar’Adua, to make Nigeria one of the top 20 economies in the world by 2020. Nigerians welcomed this Vision 2020, which also aimed to increase the average life expectancy to 70 years, and boost GDP to $900 billion.
A cursory look at World Bank data in 2007 shows that the Nigerian economy ranked 31st globally, estimated at $236 billion. However, fast forward to 2019, despite the Nigerian economy growing to $488.1 billion, it only moved up four places to rank 27th in the world.
Similarly, according to the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP), Life expectancy in Nigeria dropped to 54.3 years in 2018, one of the lowest in the world. This further validates that the Nigerian economy failed to achieve goals set out in the Vision 2020 development plan.
On the back of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, fresh development plans and frameworks are currently being introduced to abate the impact on the Nigerian economy. Whilst this is laudable, Nigeria needs more than just developing plans to achieve inclusive growth.
Economy & Politics
FAAC disburses N696.2 billion in July 2020, as Lagos State parts with N1.46 billion
The sum of N696.18 billion to the Federal, State, and Local governments in July 2020 from the FAAC account.
The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), disbursed the sum of N696.18 billion to the Federal, State, and Local governments in July 2020, from the revenue generated in the month of June 2020. This was stated in the latest FAAC report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
According to the report, the monthly disbursement increased by 27.2% compared to N547.3 billion shared in June, and 14.8% increase compared to N606.2 billion disbursed in May 2020.
Checks by Nairametrics research, shows that a total of N4.58 trillion has been shared to the three tiers of government, between January and July 2020. Highest disbursement was recorded in April (N780.9 billion), followed by N716.3 billion in January 2020.
Meanwhile, Lagos State – the economic hub of Nigeria, parted with N1.46 billion as external debt deductions in the month, indicating a total of N9.74 billion deductions between January and July 2020.
Breakdown
- The amount disbursed in July comprised of N474.53 billion from the Statutory Account, N128.83 billion from Valued Added Tax (VAT), N42.83 billion from Exchange Gain Differences, and Distribution of N50 billion from Non-Oil Revenue for the Month.
- Federal Government received a total of N266.13 billion from the total disbursement. States received a total of N185.77 billion, and Local Governments received N138.97 billion.
- The sum of N28.50 billion was shared among the oil producing states as 13% derivation fund.
- Revenue generating agencies such as Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) received N6.32 billion, N15.05 billion, and N2.68 billion respectively as cost of revenue collections.
South-South scoops highest share
The South-South region, also known as the Niger Delta region, received the highest share of the disbursement in the month of July. The region received a sum of N49.44 billion, representing 25.4% of the total net allocation for states.
This is largely because the region contributes mostly to crude oil production in Nigeria, which is a significant source of revenue for the federation. Out of the six states in the region, only Cross River State is not an oil producing state. Hence, Rivers, Edo, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, and Delta States received a total of N24.28 billion as part of 13% oil derivation fund.
North-West region received N36.83 billion (18.9%); followed by North-Central region, which received a net total of N30.69 billion (15.8%). Others include South-West (N29.55 billion), North-East (N26.32 billion), and South-East (N21.97 billion).
External debt deductions
A total of N4.47 billion was deducted from the state’s allocation, as external debt deductions for the month of July. Lagos State parted with the highest amount of N1.46 billion, representing 32.6% of the total debt deductions in the month. A sum of N9.74 billion has been deducted as a result of external debt obligations between January and July 2020.
It is worth noting that, the State’s external debt has declined by 9.67%, from $1.39 billion recorded as at the end of December 2019 to $1.26 billion in June 2020.
Others on the list of top 5 deductions are, Kaduna (N414.6 million), Oyo (N305.4 million), Rivers (N280.3 million), and Cross River (N222 million). On the flip side, Ogun State parted with the lowest, as N9.1 million was deducted, followed by Borno (N21.6 million), and Taraba (N24.5 million).
Upshot
- With dwindling federally collected revenue, caused by volatility in global crude oil price and economic downtrend caused by COVID-19 pandemic, it is evident that federal allocations will likely face drastic decline, which is a cue for the State governments to strategize on more creative ways of generating revenue internally.
- A quick check at the states’ IGR numbers, shows that 91.9% of the states in Nigeria with the exception of Abuja, Ogun, and Lagos States rely more on federal allocation, as against internally generated revenue.
- This implies that several states in Nigeria are technically bankrupt without debt financing, and Federal Government monthly allocation.