Stock Market
NB Plc, GTBank, Dangote Cement record gains, investors rake N106.7 billion
Nigerian bourse was fired up on all cylinders as it recorded an impressive trading session.
- The All Share Index rallied higher by 0.79% to close at 25,987.14 points as against +0.50% appreciation recorded on Wednesday.
- Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -3.19%.
- Investors gained N106.72 Billion. Nigerian Stock Exchange market capitalization presently stands at N13.581 trillion.
- Nigerian bourse trading turnover was however unimpressive as trading volume drifted lower by 13.24% as against 58.05% gain recorded on Wednesday.
- STERLNBANK, GUARANTY, and ZENITH BANK were the most active to boost market turnover.
- Market breadth closed positive as NB led 25 Gainers as against 7 Losers topped by ARDOVA at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
NB up 10.00% to close at N47.85
WAPCO up 6.82% to close at N14.1
MOBIL up 1.04% to close at N195.1
GUARANTY up 1.96% to close at N26
DANGCEM up 0.89% to close at N135.9
Top losers
ARDOVA down 9.65% to close at N10.3
UNILEVER down 5.56% to close at N13.6
REDSTAREX down 7.69% to close at N3
CAP down 0.58% to close at N17
DAARCOMM down 9.09% to close at N0.3
Outlook
Nigerian bourse on Thursday finished on an impressive note amid falling crude oil prices.
- Significant buying pressure from blue-chip stocks like Nigerian Breweries, GTbank, Dangote cement, and Mobil restored market confidence across the market spectrum.
- However, market liquidity remained a growing concern among stock traders.
- Nairametrics envisages you seek the advice of a certified financial advisor when selecting stocks
Spotlight Stories
Foreign investors demand for Nigerian stocks increases to N38.98 billion
Foreign inflow and outflow increased within the months of July and August 2020.
The demand for local stocks by foreign investors between July and August 2020, received a boost, as it increased by 12.69%, from N34.59 billion (about $89.0 million) recorded in July 2020 to N38.98 billion (about $100.81 million) as of August 2020.
Foreign inflow and outflow increased within the period under view, from N13.70 billion and N20.89 billion to N17.66 billion and N21.32 billion respectively, in the months of July and August 2020.
However, total domestic and foreign portfolio investment decreased by 8.49%, from N103.21 billion recorded to N94.45 billion.
This is according to the NSE polls on trading figures from market operators, on their domestic and foreign portfolio investment (FPI) flows.
Year-on-Year, the performance of August 2020 (N94.45 billion), when compared with the performance in August 2019 (N121.99billion), revealed that total transactions decreased by 22.58%. In August 2020, the total value of transactions executed by Domestic Investors outperformed transactions executed by Foreign Investors, as shown in the diagram below:
Source: NSE Report, 2020.
Both Retail and Institutional investors of the domestic market recorded a decline, however, the magnitude differs. While retail transactions decreased by 18.22%, from N32.54billion to N26.61billion in the period under review. The shares of institutional investors in the domestic market decreased by 20.01%, from N36.08billion in July 2020 to N28.86billion in August 2020.
In summary, the thirteen years performance of the domestic transactions decreased by 72.30%, from N3.556 trillion in 2007 to N985bn in 2019 whilst foreign transactions increased by 53.08% from N616bn to N943bn over the same period.
Key highlights
- Total domestic transactions completed year to date (YTD) is about N731.02 billion
- Total foreign transactions completed YTD is about N470.2 billion
- Foreign inflow increased by 28.91% between July and August 2020
- Foreign outflow also increased by 2.06% between July and August 2020
Stock Market
Apple, Amazon, Netflix drop over 4%, investors Jittery on COVID-19
Top tech brands drifted lower, as investors fretted over uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S tech Stocks dropped massively at the last U.S trading session, adding to September’s woeful performance.
Top tech brands drifted lower, as investors fretted over uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic, and pending stimulus package awaited from the world’s largest economy.
What we know: Shares of Amazon and Netflix plunged by 4.1% and 4.2%, respectively, to lead Big Tech lower. Facebook dropped 2.3%. Alphabet closed 3.5% lower. Apple ended the day down 4.2%, and Microsoft dipped 3.3%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 525.05 points lower – 1.9%, at 26,763.13. Earlier in the session, the Dow was up 176 points. The S&P 500 dropped 2.4% to 3,236.92; and the Nasdaq Composite pulled back by 3%, to close at 10,632.99.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, in a detailed note to Nairametrics, gave deep insights on the bearish trend, in view of the tech-dominated stock index,
“Fading prospects for US fiscal stimulus, and the stepping up of mobility restrictions on concerns about the second wave of Covid-19, are smacking global stock markets again.
“The NASDAQ got hammered, after the US Department of Justice submitted a proposal for Congress to curb legal protections for tech companies, and compel them to take more responsibility for site content, following through President Donald Trump’s bid from earlier this year to crack down on tech giants,” Innes said.
He also spoke on the role of monetary stakeholders on the prevailing market condition, stating:
“The regulatory overhang is just such an imposing factor, and extremely difficult to the backburner
“Added to that, and in a not too subtle reminder, that we are still smack dab in the COVID-19 abyss, a procession of US Federal Reserve speakers voiced more concerns about the ongoing impasse on additional fiscal stimulus.”
Finally, you should note that global investors and stock traders are showing high rates of rotation out of tech, and into cyclical stocks in September.
Spotlight Stories
Nigerians in diaspora reveal their favourite Nigerian Stocks
Nigerians in the diaspora have given their thoughts on some of the Nigerian stocks that have caught their attention lately.
The Nigerian equities market has in recent weeks recorded impressive gains, as investors take positions in blue-chip stocks.
The All-Share Index and market capitalization, on Wednesday, gained 0.50%, to settle at 25,783.02 points and N13.474 trillion respectively, reducing the YTD loss to -3.92%.
As the COVID-19 virus continues to rattle global financial markets, including the Nigerian bourse, it became prevalent to seek diverse opinions about Nigerian equities. In this case, that of Nigerians living abroad.
Nairametrics interviewed Investment Experts, Traders and an Engineer, seeking their opinions on what Nigerian Stocks they will presently consider for a BUY.
Their responses were varied, ranging from top Banking, Industrial, and unsurprisingly, Agriculture-based stocks.
London based, Lukman Otunuga, the Senior Research Analyst at ForexTime (FXTM) said,
“In a world where the coronavirus menace has created widespread chaos, disruptions, and uncertainty, no prisoners were taken.
“Oil has been one of the biggest causalities of COVID-19, down roughly 40% year-to-date (YTD), as worldwide restrictions a few months back, crippled demand for the commodity. With a fair chunk of Oil & Gas companies losing billions of dollars to the pandemic, their respective stock prices declined considerably.
“Big names in Nigeria such as Oando, LekOil, Seplat Petroleum Development Company, and 11 Plc, among others, have seen their shares depreciate between 20 to 40% + YTD. However, if Oil rebounds on stabilizing global economic conditions and a possible breakthrough in finding a COVID-19 vaccine, this could provide an opportunity for Oil & Gas companies to roar back to life – ultimately pushing stocks higher.”
According to France-based Computer Engineer, and COO, Feldel Gas Limited, Oladayo Oladele,
“Generally speaking, I will be interested in stocks in the IT/Telecoms sector, which includes MTN Nigeria, Airtel, because Nigeria has a digital economy that is growing at an exponential rate. Lots of tech startups like PiggyVest, Paystack, and Flutterwave are fast becoming internationally relevant, not forgetting agriculture-based stocks like Okomu oil, as the border closure by President Buhari’s administration seems to increase their profitability in the near term. Finally, FMCG stocks, like Nestle and Unilever, as significant buying pressures from their offshore-based parent companies, shows a high room for more upside.
“My bias is that, no matter how unstable Nigeria’s economy looks presently, these domains are the least affected in my opinion.”
In the words of Scotland-based Market Analyst, and an Energy Trader, Dapo-Thomas Opeoluwa, “When it comes to picking stocks from overseas, it’s a bit difficult, because we do not know how the companies are faring in the country. Sometimes we go with Warren Buffet’s recommendation of investing in a good business.
“So, to be on the safe side, we invest in the household names that give us dividends, and hopefully capital appreciation in the long run.
“I invest in Zenith; GTB; Stanbic; Sahco PLC (which are particularly promising, because of its cheap price and high potential, given how tourism might pick up, the aviation company might benefit); and Dangote Plc.
“Sometimes we go through the financials of these companies, and check if the businesses are healthy and if they’ve got what we call ‘moat’.
“Notably, because our stock exchange isn’t as fundamentally driven, as it is in England or the United States, we can’t trade stocks like we do overseas.”
It is imperative to note that, most of the professionals interviewed seem unsurprisingly attracted to banking, energy dominated stocks, and most especially, blue-chip stocks on their prevalence to Nigeria’s economy.
Many Nigerian stocks still look greatly undervalued, and exhibit high potential for more upsides, in terms of their present price action and also attraction attributes to foreign portfolio investors in the long term.