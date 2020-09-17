Business
Labour sets September 30th as deadline to go on strike
The NLC has given the Federal Government a two week ultimatum or it will embark on a nationwide strike.
The Nigerian Labour Congress has given the Federal Government a two-week ultimatum to reverse the recent increase in electricity prices and the removal of fuel subsidy, else it will embark on a nationwide strike.
This was contained in a communique issued, after the meeting of its Central Working Committee (CWC), dated 16th of September 2020. The CWC met on the said date, at their Headquarters in the Central Business District, Abuja.
According to Labour, the hike in pump price of fuel and electricity tariff, “were ill-timed, and insensitive to the sufferings that Nigerians are going through,” calling on the government to reverse it.
The CWC, therefore, made the following decisions;
1. The CWC resolved to issue a 2 weeks ultimatum for an indefinite strike action, if government fails to reverse the recent hike in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff.
2. The CWC resolved that government must demonstrate its commitment to resuscitating Nigeria’s four public refineries, and building new ones as a sustainable response to the perennial instability, and hike in the pump price of refined petroleum products – particularly petrol, diesel, and kerosene
3. The NLC will begin a mass mobilization of the Nigerian people, professional groups, religious organizations, market women, the informal sector, and allies in the Congress civil societies, towards total compliance to the indefinite strike action.
Labour further directed all its affiliate unions of congress, to fully mobilize their members in readiness for the strike action, should the government fail to meet their demands for a reversal of the price increments.
What to expect: Nairametrics expects further round of negotiations over the next two weeks, as government hopes to reach a grand bargain with labour over the increases.
- The two weeks ultimatum ends September 30th, assuming a start date of September 16th. This could jeopardize the government’s independence day celebration plans, if negotiations fail and the strike ensues.
- What is clear is that the government does not have the money to continue to pay subsidy for fuel and electricity. Hence, it is unlikely that it will yield to demands of labour.
- Distribution companies have already implemented the tariff increases, while fuel stations have also reflected the new pump prices.
It is likely that the government could consider increasing wages or providing tangible palliatives, as a means to address labour’s concerns.
See the communique below;
Nigeria will keep taking infrastructure loans to attract investments – Buhari
The President has justified the taking of loans to fund infrastructure in the country.
President Muhammadu Buhari has justified Nigeria’s rising debt profile to fund infrastructure, saying loan for infrastructure will make Nigeria an attractive place for foreign investors.
Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu disclosed that the President made this statement at a virtual meeting with members of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC) at the State House, in Abuja on Wednesday.
“We have so many challenges with infrastructure. We just have to take loans to do roads, rail and power, so that investors will find us attractive and come here to put their money,’’ the President said.
The President added that Nigeria must comply with its oil production quota from OPEC as the pandemic due to the “collapse of the oil market”.
“We have to accept that decision; otherwise they (Middle-East producers) can flood the market and make the product unviable. So, we have cooperated with what we get. With oil, we are in a difficult situation. The politics of oil is that the less you produce, the more you earn,” he said.
He explained that Agriculture is necessary for Nigeria to bounce back from the economic losses and called for Nigerians to venture into the sector.
“For us to bounce back to productivity, especially in agriculture, the unemployed with many of them uneducated had to be persuaded to go into agriculture.
‘‘If we hadn’t gone back to the lands we would have been in trouble by now. That is why we virtually stopped the importation of food thereby saving jobs and foreign exchange.
‘‘We are lucky we went back to the land. We eat what we produce. We are doing our best to secure the country and provide infrastructure for investment to be viable in the country,” he added.
The Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC) explained that recent reforms introduced by the government would impact the economy.
Some of the reforms are the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 recently signed into law, the reforms in the energy sector, bringing electricity and fuel prices in line with the market, and the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria to merge the exchange rate of the naira versus other foreign currencies.
OECD reduces global economic decline to 4.5% from earlier forecast of 6%
The organisation also forecasts that the global economy will grow by 5% in 2021.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development says the global economic outlook for the year is less than earlier feared, as the body reduces the global economic decline for the year at 4.5%, compared to previous estimates of 6%.
This was disclosed in the OECD Interim Economic Outlook published on Wednesday. They also forecast that the global economy will grow by 5% in 2021.
READ: Global stocks plunge over doubts of America’s economic recovery
“The Interim Economic Outlook projects global GDP to fall by 4½ per cent this year, before growing by 5% in 2021. The forecasts are less negative than those in OECD’s June Economic Outlook, due primarily to better than expected outcomes for China and the United States in the first half of this year and a response by governments on a massive scale,” the OECD said.
The group says economic output for most of the world by 2021 will still be bellow pre-COVID-19 levels and “well below what was projected prior to the pandemic”.
READ: African nations sitting on debt volcano
OECD says economic output recovered fast after the collapse in the first half of the year, due to the easing of containment measures and the initial re-opening of businesses. They warn that the pace of economic recovery is dying out due to second outbreaks of the virus leading to newer lockdown restrictions.
“Uncertainty remains high and the strength of the recovery varies markedly between countries and between business sectors. Prospects for an inclusive, resilient and sustainable economic growth will depend on a range of factors including the likelihood of new outbreaks of the virus, how well individuals observe health measures and restrictions, consumer and business confidence, and the extent to which government support to maintain jobs and help businesses succeeds in boosting demand.”
OECD Chief Economist Laurence Boone said: “The world is facing an acute health crisis and the most dramatic economic slowdown since the Second World War. The end is not yet in sight but there is still much policymakers can do to help build confidence.”
She urged that governments must avoid mistakes like tightening fiscal policy too quickly, citing that without government support, “bankruptcies and unemployment could rise faster than warranted and take a toll on people’s livelihoods for years to come.”
“Policymakers have the opportunity of a lifetime to implement truly sustainable recovery plans that reboot the economy and generate investment in the digital upgrades much needed by small and medium-sized companies, as well as in green infrastructure, transport and housing to build back a better and greener economy,” she added.
U.S Government imposes visa sanctions on Nigerians over electoral violence
The US condemns acts of violence, intimidation, or corruption that undermined Nigeria’s democratic process.
The United States government has imposed visa restrictions on Nigerians for their actions surrounding the November 2019 Kogi and Bayelsa State elections, and in the run up to the September and October 2020 Edo and Ondo State elections.
This was announced by the US Embassy in Nigeria on Monday. The sanction comes a year after the US government-imposed visa restrictions on Nigerians that undermined the February and March 2019 elections.
The US government said it is a supporter of democracy in Nigeria, and remains committed to working “together to advance democracy and respect for human rights, and achieve greater peace and prosperity for both our nations,”
“We condemn the acts of violence, intimidation, or corruption that harmed Nigerians and undermined the democratic process,”
The Embassy, urged all stakeholders participating in the Edo and Ondo elections to desist from participating in electoral violence, and uphold the tenets of democracy, facilitate genuinely free and fair elections, and conduct it in a transparent and non-violent manner.
The statement disclosed that the U.S Government, in January 2019, warned that visa restrictions would be meted out on individuals responsible for undermining Nigerian democratic process, or for organizing election-related violence, citing the July 2019 visa restrictions on Nigerians for the roles in the February and March 2019 elections.
“Today, the Secretary of State is imposing additional visa restrictions on individuals for their actions surrounding the November 2019 Kogi and Bayelsa State elections, and in the run up to the September and October 2020 Edo and Ondo State elections. These individuals have so far operated with impunity at the expense of the Nigerian people, and have undermined democratic principles.”
The Department of State said the visa restrictions only applies to individuals, who participated in undermining the Nigerian elections, and not directed at the Nigerian citizens. It emphasized that this reflects the U.S Government’s role in strengthening democracy in Nigeria.