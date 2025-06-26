The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) says it will shut down Abuja after President Bola Tinubu concludes his July 3 project inaugurations, in response to months of unresolved wage-related issues and other council staff across the six area councils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Chairman of the FCT NLC, Dr Stephen Knabayi, made the disclosure during an interview on Thursday in Abuja, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

"The Federal Capital Territory Chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) says it is mobilising to shut down the territory after President Bola Tinubu concludes his projects' inauguration on July 3."

It added, “Knabayi explained that the move was to draw the attention of the FCT Administration to address the area council workers’ lingering strike.

“Other unresolved issues included the non-implementation of 25 per cent and 35 per cent salary increases, and the N35,000 wage award, among other benefits.

“He added that the NLC had already informed the FCT Administration and security agencies of the planned protest to shut down the territory as the last resort to press home their demands,” the source read in part.

According to him, the workers are demanding full implementation of the minimum wage, 40% peculiar allowance, salary increments, and the N35,000 wage award. The N70,000 minimum wage, briefly paid in May, was suspended in June without explanation.

The NLC issued a seven-day ultimatum to the FCT Administration on June 13, which expired on June 20. However, the union delayed action to allow President Tinubu to complete the inauguration of FCT projects marking his second year in office.

The NLC delayed action after its June 20 ultimatum expired to allow President Tinubu’s project inaugurations marking his second year in office. Knabayi said the unions will mobilise once the ceremonies conclude.

He also criticised the area council chairmen for focusing on the preparations for the 2026 area council elections over workers’ welfare, where the funds being spent could settle the outstanding wages.

The NLC has called on FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to compel the area councils to address the crisis. Wike had earlier intervened by releasing N4.1 billion to the councils to support wage payments.

However, he reiterated that primary school and healthcare workers fall under the jurisdiction of the area councils, not the FCT Administration.

In April, the FCT chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Abdullahi Shafa, acknowledged Wike’s intervention but maintained that the strike would continue until all demands are met.