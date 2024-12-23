President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s stance on the removal of fuel subsidies, describing the decision as a necessary and forward-looking policy to safeguard Nigeria’s economic future.

Speaking during his first presidential media chat on Monday night, Tinubu maintained that he has no regrets about taking the bold step, despite the controversies and challenges it has generated.

“I have no regret removing the subsidy. Not just for us but for our children. Where is the inheritance?” Tinubu stated, emphasizing the long-term benefits of the policy over immediate relief.

The president argued that the subsidy system had become an unsustainable drain on the national treasury, benefiting a few at the expense of broader economic progress.

According to the president, the funds previously spent on subsidies can now be redirected to critical areas like education, healthcare, and infrastructure development.

Acknowledging the initial hardship that came with the removal, Tinubu expressed optimism about the future. He reassured Nigerians that his administration is committed to implementing measures to cushion the impact on the most vulnerable, including targeted palliatives and investments in alternative energy solutions.

“Fuel subsidy is gone,” Tinubu insists

In his inaugural address on May 29, 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu unveiled a bold and transformative policy designed to alleviate the mounting financial pressures on Nigeria’s government.

Speaking before a packed crowd in the capital city of Abuja, Tinubu made a historic declaration that marked the end of decades-long petroleum product subsidies.

“Fuel subsidy is gone,” Tinubu announced, sending a clear message of his administration’s commitment to economic reform.

For years, the subsidy, introduced in the 1970s, has been a contentious issue. Despite Nigeria’s status as Africa’s largest oil producer, the country struggles to refine enough crude oil to meet local demand. As a result, Nigeria imports most of its petroleum products, which were sold at subsidized rates set by the government.

While the subsidy kept fuel prices artificially low for consumers, it placed an enormous strain on public finances. In 2022 alone, the subsidy consumed a staggering 4.3 trillion naira ($9.3 billion; £7.5 billion). For the first half of 2023, another 3.36 trillion naira had already been earmarked for subsidy payments.

Previous Nigerian administrations made attempts to remove the subsidy but faced significant pushback, with protests and labor strikes often forcing a reversal of the policy. Tinubu’s announcement, however, signals a determination to tackle one of the nation’s most pressing financial burdens.

The move has been met with mixed reactions. Supporters applaud it as a necessary step to redirect funds toward critical sectors like infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

Critics, however, express concern about the immediate impact on ordinary Nigerians, who are already grappling with high inflation and economic challenges.

“Borrowing is not criminal”

On the issue of borrowing, President Tinubu dismissed widespread criticism, describing it as a practical tool for addressing Nigeria’s pressing infrastructural deficit. “Borrowing is not criminal. We have a serious infrastructural deficit,” he said.

He explained that strategic borrowing, when managed effectively, is vital for fostering national development. The president pointed to examples of nations that leveraged responsible borrowing to accelerate growth and urged Nigerians to focus on the tangible outcomes of these investments rather than the debt itself.

Tinubu’s remarks reflect a broader vision for Nigeria’s future—a shift away from dependency on short-term fixes to long-term structural reforms. The president called for patience and resilience from citizens as his administration navigates the complexities of economic recovery.

With these bold policies, Tinubu has staked his presidency on the promise of laying a foundation for a more sustainable and prosperous Nigeria, ensuring that the inheritance he referred to is one of growth and stability for future generations.