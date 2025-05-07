Despite the Federal Government’s growing push to transition Nigeria’s public transport sector to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a cleaner and more cost-effective alternative to petrol and diesel, actual adoption in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, remains disappointingly low.

This sluggish uptake starkly contrasts with the government’s optimistic narrative that touts CNG as a silver bullet for reducing transportation costs and curbing environmental degradation.

On the ground, however, commercial drivers, transport union leaders, civil society actors, and energy experts cite deep-rooted skepticism, regulatory and policy bottlenecks, and a dire lack of supporting infrastructure as major barriers to implementation.

Nairametrics reports that FG has invested over $450 million in the development of Nigeria’s Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) value chain since 2023.

Policy push meets practical barriers

The Federal Government has taken ambitious steps, including launching the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi), which promises the deployment of 11,500 CNG-powered buses nationwide and offers incentives for vehicle conversion. The initiative is central to the post-subsidy transportation strategy, aiming to reduce operating costs while cutting carbon emissions.

Yet, in Abuja—one of the most strategic urban centres for any pilot—the response has been underwhelming.

“We’ve heard it all before,” said Lawal Usman, a taxi driver operating in Wuse. “First it was subsidy removal, then electric cars. Now it’s CNG. But how do I convert my car? Where are the stations?”

His concerns mirror those of union leaders in the Federal Capital Territory. According to the Abuja chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), several challenges—ranging from limited public awareness to the high cost of vehicle conversion and poor access to refuelling stations—are stalling progress.

A major stumbling block for the CNG initiative is the absence of refuelling infrastructure. Currently, Abuja has only a few functioning CNG stations, most of which are located in industrial areas, far removed from commuter or transport hubs.

“It’s one thing to say CNG is cheaper,” said Oluchi Nwankwo, a civil society advocate for sustainable mobility. “But if the infrastructure isn’t there, people won’t adopt it. Convenience matters, especially for drivers already under pressure.”

Adding to the problem is the prohibitive cost of vehicle conversion, which ranges between N300,000 and N600,000—without clear government-backed subsidies or financing schemes.

FG’s response: “It’s a marathon, not a sprint”

A senior official at the Federal Ministry of Transportation who spoke to Nairametrics on condition of anonymity admitted that the rollout has been slower than anticipated.

“We understand the concerns, but CNG adoption is a marathon, not a sprint,” the official said.

“We are aware the PCNGi is working to expand access to conversion kits, increase public awareness, and encourage local manufacturing of components to drive down costs.”

In line with this, the PCNGi has begun distributing conversion kits to select transport companies and is partnering with NIPCO and other downstream marketers to expand CNG station networks.

Industry and Technical Experts Sound Caution

According to Engr. Hassan Saidu, the immediate past National Chairman of the Nigeria Institution of Highway and Transportation Engineers (NIHTE), while the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) initiative holds immense promise, it must be supported by stringent regulation and a comprehensive transport safety framework.

“For any new system, there must be standards—especially international ones,” he stated in an interview with our reporter. “The question is: Do our regulatory authorities have the capacity to manage and enforce CNG conversion standards?”

Engr. Saidu emphasized that road safety goes beyond the condition of vehicles. It also involves the mental and physical fitness of drivers, road infrastructure, adherence to safety protocols, and efficient post-crash response systems.

“Who are the people operating these CNG vehicles? Do they have the right training, age, experience, and mental capacity to safely operate them? Safety isn’t just about vehicles. It includes road conditions, the synergy of road design such as curves and bends, appropriate speed limits, and most importantly, post-crash care. How fast can emergency services respond in the event of an accident?” he queried.

He identified five cardinal principles necessary for effective transport safety: trained drivers, road synergy, appropriate speed limits, vehicle standards, and emergency response preparedness. “All five must be in place for safety to be achieved. You can’t implement one and ignore the others,” he noted.

Engr. Saidu further questioned the government’s preparedness, asking: “What are the regulatory authorities doing to sensitize Nigerians about CNG? Are the right safety standards being enforced? Are we equipped with technologies like Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and minimize travel time for CNG vehicles to move efficiently?”

On-the-Ground Adoption Remains Patchy

Mr. Musa Alkakli, manager of the KPG filling station along the Mararaba-Nyanya Expressway in Abuja, shared his experience since installing a CNG station.

“Since we commissioned the station about three months ago, we’ve had 20 customers request conversion. We’ll begin installations for them next week,” he told Nairametrics.

He explained that the cost of conversion varies: a typical sedan like a Toyota Corolla requires four CNG tanks (plots) costing around N835,000, while SUVs require larger kits costing over N1 million. Refilling costs range between N320 to N350 per kilogram, fluctuating with exchange rates.

Despite these costs, demand is gradually picking up—albeit modestly, the manager said.

Alhaji Abubakar Olayinka, a member of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), acknowledged CNG’s environmental benefits but stressed that its availability remains a challenge.

Dr. Ifeanyi Eze of the Centre for Sustainable Energy Advocacy and Transition added: “The economic logic behind CNG is compelling. But this needs to be seen as a systems challenge. Stakeholder coordination, technical training, and risk guarantees for infrastructure investors are essential.”

Commuters Left in Limbo

At the centre of this policy tug-of-war are everyday Nigerians like Amina Yusuf, a civil servant who spends over N4,500 on daily transportation. The promise of cheaper fares via CNG-powered buses is enticing, but she remains skeptical.

“I want cheaper transport, of course,” she said. “But let’s see even one CNG bus on my route first.”

Promise Without Presence

For now, Nigeria’s shift to CNG remains more of a promise than a lived reality. Without urgent action to resolve infrastructural challenges, subsidize conversion costs, and earn the public’s trust, the energy transition could stall before it ever truly begins.

As Nigeria grapples with high fuel costs, CNG holds transformative potential. But as many stakeholders note, without the right groundwork, it risks becoming yet another unfulfilled policy dream.