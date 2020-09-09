Commodities
Crude oil prices drop below $40/barrel, as COVID-19 caseloads approach 27.5 million
Brent crude futures were down by 0.65% trading at $39.52 falling below $40 a barrel.
Crude oil prices dropped below the $40/barrel at Asia’s trading session. The price slide was triggered by the surge in COVID-19 caseloads globally and the U.S dollar gaining strength.
At the time this report was drafted, Brent crude futures were down by 0.65% trading at $39.52 falling below $40 a barrel for the first time since June. West Texas Intermediate Crude lost about 0.73% to trade at $36.49 per barrel.
COVID-19 caseloads continue to rise in many parts of the U.S, larger parts of Europe, and India where the infection rates has not been capped, in spite of restrictions observed in the affected geopolitical zones. The number of global cases as now approached 27.5 million as of September 9, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
The COVID-19 onslaught has faded the hopes of oil traders envisaging a quick economic recovery that would fuel demand for gasoline and other oil derivatives.
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, spoke on the fundamentals keeping the price of crude below the $40/barrel. He said;
“There is not one specific fundamental factor that would correctly explain the oil-price meltdown. Instead, it’s a composition of negativity compounded by a general lack of confidence in the recovery.
“The US dollar has rallied, and that is providing a negative feedback loop.
“China has considerably slowed buying – the shopping splurge at rock bottom prices filled up its physical reserves, causing a backlog of tankers at its ports.
“Regardless of how deeply Saudi Aramco slashes the official selling price (OSP), with no room in storage tanks, “price elasticity of demand” is negligible.
“US inventories have come down but not enough to offset lower demand. They are expected to increase as the US Labor Day holiday officially marks the driving season’s end. For the gasoline market, it ends what has arguably been a season of despair.”
After months of a gradual low volatility price melt-up, the rapid fall in prices has hit the complex like a sledgehammer.
Commodities
Investors rushing to U.S dollar, as Gold, Bitcoin prices plunge
Gold futures prices were down 0.60%, Bitcoin dropped 0.5% to trade at $10,060 price level.
The U.S dollar traded unusually very high on Tuesday’s trading session, as many currencies, cryptos, and commodities dropped momentarily as global investors flocked to the U.S dollar.
At the time this report was drafted the U.S Dollar Index, which is used to gauge the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, surged as high as 0.65% to trade at 93.323.
Gold futures prices were down 0.60%, Bitcoin dropped 0.5% to trade at $10,060 price level, Brent crude was down over 2% to trade at $41.
READ: BDC operators reveal the major challenge with resumed sales of forex by CBN
The dollar bulls are roaring high on the recent U.S jobs data showing a decline in the U.S unemployment rate, and a recent surge in U.S. Treasury yields, thereby giving the bulls more gas to push the greenback higher today.
Meanwhile, in an explanatory note to Nairametrics Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp spoke about the latest macros affecting the currency market. He said;
“As FX traders continue to follow the coronavirus pandemic track in Europe, the spotlight shines specifically on the ECB’s latest monetary policy decision, where verbal intervention concerns remain elevated.
READ: Apple, Tesla share prices drop massively from record highs
“During President Lagarde’s subsequent press conference, she could heed ECB Chief economist Lane’s inflation warnings and talk the Euro down.
“Still, with Brexit in the news, it is challenging to categorize the Euro separately from the discussion. Hence the EURUSD is likely feeling some knock-on pressure from the Pound slide as GBP is under a bit of tension in Asia ahead of the resumption of Brexit negotiations when Barnier arrives in London today.”
READ: French Government addresses the danger of Facebook’s Cryptocurrency
However, broader sentiment on the U.S dollar remains weak after Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell reiterated recently that the central bank plans to keep U.S. interest rates lower for longer.
Commodities
Crude oil prices post losses, fears on surge in COVID-19 caseloads strengthen
Brent crude was down by 0.17%, to $41.94 a barrel, after falling 1.5% on Monday.
Crude oil prices continued their bearish trend on Tuesday’s trading session in Asia. This is coming on growing concerns among oil traders that the surge in COVID-19 caseloads will falter demand for gasoline.
The number of global COVID-19 caseloads has continued to surge, with about 27 million cases as at September 7, according to data retrieved from Johns Hopkins University.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost about 1.91%, to $39.01 per barrel, at the time this report was drafted. Brent crude was down by 0.17%, to $41.94 a barrel, after falling 1.5% on Monday.
READ: Oil tanker volumes dropped by 18.6% Year-Over-Year in July – Lloyd’s List Intelligence
In addition, the Saudis had just recently made their biggest price cuts on their crude grades in three months, as demand recovery for fuel hopes faded over the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, in a note to Nairametrics, gave insights on the bearish trend prevailing at the crude oil market. He said:
“Crude prices have tumbled around 10% in the past week, in part mirroring weakness in equity markets, which in turn reflects some concerns over the demand recovery, and aggravated by the conclusion of the US driving season.
“Not to mention traders are waiting for the results of the post-Labour Day coronavirus testing.
READ: YFI: Yearn Finance becomes the most expensive cryptocurrency, surges past $27,000
“Concerns remain elevated that the weekend festivities could result in a boost to flu cases, which comes at a gnarly time with seasonal worries elevated as the northern hemisphere heads for colder autumn months, forcing social activity indoors where the risk of catching the virus rises.”
READ: Flour Mills and its diverse challenges
However, while short-term downside risks always remain, the longer-term trend still points higher for oil prices, which should offer a modicum of support at current levels.
Commodities
Crude oil prices drop over Saudi’s massive price cuts for supply to Asia
Saudi’s made the biggest price cuts on its crude grades since May as demand recovery for fuel hopes faded.
Crude oil prices drifted lower at the first trading session of the week. The price fall was triggered in part as traders reacted to Saudi Arabia’s massive price discounts for supply to Asia.
Brent oil futures lost about 1.05% to $42.21 by (3.39 AM GMT) and West Texas Intermediate futures plunged by 1.13% to $39.32, falling below the $40 critical support price level.
The Saudis made their biggest price cuts on their crude grades since May, as demand recovery for fuel hopes faded over the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ: 88.0% of all Bitcoins mined, as 2.5 million BTCs left to be mine
The number of global COVID-19 caseloads continued to surge, with about 27 million cases as of September 7, according to data retrieved from Johns Hopkins University data.
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, gave vital insights on crude oil price movement of late.
READ: FG discloses when Nigeria will start exporting petroleum products
“Oil prices continued to plummet at the NYMEX Sunday open, wasting little time picking up from where Friday’s beat down left off.
“Into weeks’ end, crude oil prices got hammered lower in concert with weakness in US equity markets. Indeed, for the oil’s complex, it was terrible timing for a general market risk meltdown, which coincided with the US Labor Day weekend and the end of the US driving season where oil traders were in a de-risking mode anyway.”
Innes also spoke on how the September seasonality effect, dampened crude oil traders bullish bias.
READ: Brent crude prices stay around $45 over ongoing concerns about global energy demand
“Continued US dollar strength kept the pressure on oil prices. And bearish price action on the broader market was also a factor suggesting it is not only the September seasonality effect that was hurting oil.
“It was a double-barrel effect as the combination of seasonality and general dreary market sentiment contributed to the precipitous price fall into the long weekend. And traders were not pricing for any colossal pick up in demand as US driving season takes its final lap.”
Crude traders are now hoping for temporary relief from record losses after a massive 9% weekly sell-off, which might come from some monetary or fiscal policy encouragement to jump back on the bullish momentum again in any meaningful way.